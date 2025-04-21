Is the "dinosaur time" trend a good way to eat more greens? A dietitian weighs in.

A TikTok user has gone viral for a hilariously efficient way of eating more greens that she calls "dinosaur time," and a dietitian says it could be a useful method for others looking to do the same.

"I've been trying to eat more greens with every meal recently, and I figured out the best life hack for me," user @sahmthingsup says in a video that has amassed 3.5 million views.

"I call it dinosaur time, and this is what it looks like," she adds before shoving a fistful of leafy greens into her mouth.

Leafy greens are a great nutrient-rich food full of vitamins and antioxidants. Studies have also shown eating greens can help brain health and reduce the risk of some cancers.

Alyssa Smolen, a New York and New Jersey-based registered dietitian, said the trend is a humorous and clever way to spin eating raw vegetables.

"I understand the point of eating greens in an unfiltered, raw way, the way an animal might consume greens," Smolen told CBS News, adding it could help people who struggle to eat greens. "It does not require a lot of preparation or thought, whereas making a salad or meal does."

But the straightforward method might not have all the benefits of consuming greens other ways, Smolen said.

"Many green leafy vegetables require a source of fat consumed with them in order for certain nutrients to be absorbed. This is one of the reasons why salads should be prepared with olive oil or topped with nuts or avocado. The fats from the avocado help nutrients like vitamin K or A in the greens get absorbed," she explained.

Smolen said you can also get nutrients that greens provide from other sources.

"Many fruits and vegetables contain many of the same nutrients as a traditional green like spinach. As long a people are consuming a variety of fruits and vegetables, they should be getting enough nutrients," she said.

And even if a greens-focused meal like a salad doesn't interest you, Smolen suggests adding in greens to existing meals where you can.

"When making a wrap or sandwich, people can throw in a handful of spinach or lettuce. The same thing can be said if people are making tacos or a smoothie," she said. "Doing this a few times a day can really add up."