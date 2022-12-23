Where to get last-minute gifts before Christmas: These retailers are offering same-day delivery and pickup through Dec. 24

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Christmas is two days away, so it's time to wrap up your holiday shopping. If you still have gifts to buy, don't worry. Even if you missed this year's Christmas shipping deadlines, you can still find plenty of great gifts available for same-day delivery or pickup at a ton of major retailers.

You can find all of the most popular holiday gifts available at these retailers for last-minute gifting. You can even shop some last-minute holiday deals this weekend. Keep reading to find out where to order your last-minute holiday gifts through Christmas Eve.

How to order last-minute gifts at Nordstrom

Even if you missed this year's Christmas shipping deadlines, you can still find plenty of great gifts at Nordstrom. Some of them are even on sale now to order online, and you can pick them up in-store today or tomorrow.

Order selected items by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) to pick up in store.

Not to mention, if you purchase gift cards, you can earn money back in promo cards. Spend $150 and get $25 back, or spend $250 and get $50 back. Buy Nordstrom gift cards here.

Shop last minute gifts at Nordstrom

How to order last-minute gifts at Target

Target has a number of last-minute holiday gifts and stocking stuffers in stock. If you order them today or tomorrow and choose free store pick-up or Shipt delivery, you can get your holiday gifts in time for Christmas. Be sure to place pickup orders at least two hours before your local store closes. Many Target stores have extended their hours under midnight on Dec. 23 and will be open until 8 p.m. on Dec. 24.

How to order last-minute gifts at Kohl's

You can still get last-minute holiday gifts at Kohls through Dec. 24. Shoppers can shop online now and choose in-store or curbside pickup to get orders before Christmas. Kohls is offering extended hours on Dec. 23 with most stores staying open until midnight. The retailer will also be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. Order online by 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and pickup by 6 p.m.

How to order last-minute gifts at Macy's

Macy's is offering a number of ways to get your last-minute gifts by Christmas. Order by 10 a.m. on Dec. 24 for same-day delivery or order by 3 p.m. for curbside or in-store pickup to get your gifts in hand by Christmas.

How to order last-minute gifts at Ulta

There's still time to get haircare, cosmetics and fragrance gifts from Ulta. Order by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 for same-day pickup.

How to order last-minute gifts at Sephora

Order by 12 p.m. on Dec. 24 and use code "FREESAMEDAY" for free same-day delivery before Christmas. You can also select in-store or curbside pickup. Sephora stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

How to order last-minute gifts at Office Depot



While Office Depot isn't a traditional holiday shopping destination you can find a variety of last-minute tech gifts there. Place orders by 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 for same-day delivery or 4 p.m. for in-store pickup.

How to order last-minute gifts at Walmart



You can still get a great deal on top holiday gifts with delivery or pickup available before Christmas. Place your local delivery orders by 4 p.m. Dec. 24 or pick up your order before closing on Dec. 24 (hours vary by store).

The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of most-wanted holiday gifts, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more. Plus, Walmart will give you $10 off your first three orders at Walmart.com when you choose in-store pick-up or same-day delivery (with a $50 minimum purchase). Just use code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.

Shop all last-minute holiday gifts at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $369

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $369 (reduced from $399)

Best budget Roku TV deals at Walmart



Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $499

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $499

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $96

Anker

It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart now to get yours now for less than half its usual price.

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)

75" Vizio QLED 4K smart TV: $798

Walmart

This 4.6-star-rated television features 4K upscaling with Dolby Vision HDR, 32 active dimming zones, pixel-level brightness adjustment, and a gaming mode designed to reduce lag. Includes a voice remote.

We've seen most Walmart TV deals sell out really fast this season, so if you're interested in scoring a top-rated Vizio television at a big discount, you'll want to act now.

75" Vizio 4K QLED, $798 (reduced from $998)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $127

Walmart

This 4.8-star-rated Nespresso coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. It makes beverages in five cup sizes, and features an adjustable drip tray with four positions to accommodate tall recipe glasses and travel mugs.

No coffee or espresso pods? No problem. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $127 (regularly $159)

Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping: $149



Walmart

The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.

The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.

Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)

Best Lego deals at Walmart right now



Lego via Walmart

Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here's a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets available at Walmart right now.

Best Barbie deals at Walmart right now

Mattel via Walmart

Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50% on Barbie at Walmart now.

Best Hot Wheels toy deals at Walmart

Walmart

Walmart is rolling back prices on Mattel Hot Wheels toys as well. You can save on track sets, RC toys and more.

Best Fisher-Price toy deals at Walmart

Fisher-Price via Walmart

Shopping for young kids? No problem -- there are plenty of Fisher Price deals at Walmart:

Gourmia ice coffee maker: $25

Walmart

This is the perfect gift for the iced coffee addict in your life. This machine can easily brew iced coffee at home and it comes with a reusable tumbler.

Gourmia ice coffee maker, $25

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle: $49

Instax via Walmart

This adorable Fujifilm Instax bundle is just $49 right now at Walmart. The on-sale bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.

"This camera has been pretty fun to use," wrote a Walmart customer. "It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!"

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)

Yankee Candle holiday scented candles (22 oz.): $17

Walmart

Walmart has the scents of the season on sale. You can pick up a Yankee Candle in balsam and cedar, Christmas cookie, cranberry chutney and more scents for $17 each during Walmart Deals for Days. Each 22-ounce candle burns for 110-150 hours.

Yankee Candles make great gifts for unexpected company.

Yankee Candle holiday scents, $17 (reduced from $19)

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner: $69



Walmart

The Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner features a dual-tank water system, fast heated drying and a removable nozzle. Includes a power spin brush roll and two cleaning solution pods to get you started.

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner, $69 (reduced from $119)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $199

Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $199

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $200 at Walmart now with this holiday deal.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $199 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max wireless headset: $80



Walmart

This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach -- compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC -- features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5's 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $129

Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)

Vitamix 6500 blender: $399



Walmart

This Vitamix 6500 blender features three pre-programmed blending modes for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts. The kitchen gadget features a 64-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. It also offers variable speed control so that you can fine-tune the speed to fit each recipe as well as your own texture preferences.

Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $998

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements Roku 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle: $298



Walmart

Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark. This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $298 (regularly $389)

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $99

Walmart

Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $89 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle: $169

Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console: $240



Microsoft via Walmart

Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $239 at Walmart now. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $40



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set: $69

Walmart

If you want an upgraded knife set from The Pioneer Woman, check out this expanded stainless steel set. The knives' blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)

Disney Encanto 4-piece kids bedroom set: $75

Walmart

Give your toddler's room a makeover this holiday. The four-piece Disney Encant bedroom set includes a sleep and play bed with a low mattress height and guardrails, a six-bin toy organizer with reusable cling stickers, a table and chair. Mattress is sold separately ($32).

Choose in-store pick-up or same-day delivery and you'll save an extra $10 with code HOLIDAY10.

Disney Encanto 4-piece bedroom set, $75 (reduced from $120)

Not the right design? Not to worry -- Walmart offers this bedroom set with a number of different kid-friendly characters:

Apple iPad Air 5: $559



Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for the holidays.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Lenovo Tab M8: $89



Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $89 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on currently sale at Walmart for $90. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $149



Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $98



Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $98 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $228

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $228 (reduced from $299)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49



HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $45

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $42.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $45 (reduced from $80)

Beats Studio Buds: $90



Walmart

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.

Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (regularly $150)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $89



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the best-selling brand in time for the holidays. The set includes twelve items; a 1-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8" and 10" skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

Best holiday tech deals at Best Buy

Looking for last-minute gifts for your friends and family? You can still order from Best Buy for same-day pickup and get your order in time for Christmas. Plus, Best Buy is offering impressive discounts on top-selling products right now. Availability for pickup varies based on your local store's inventory, so double-check the available pickup date before adding items to your cart.

Theragun Pro: $400 (save $200)



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $400 (reduced from $600)

You can save another $150 by going with the 4.5-star-rated Theragun Elite.

Theragun Elite, $299 (reduced from $400)

Garmin Forerunner 735x: $130

Best Buy

The Garmin Forerunner 735x is a lightweight smartwatch that can evaluate your training status to indicate if you're under-training -- or working too hard. This smartwatch features built-in activity profiles for running (indoor or outdoor), cycling (indoor or outdoor), swimming (pool or open water), cross-country skiing, paddle sports, trail running, hiking and strength training.

The Garmin Forerunner 735x lets others follow your runs and rides in real time with Garmin's LiveTrack option, or you can use GroupTrack, which lets you keep tabs on your riding buddies. When paired with your smartphone, this Garmin smartwatch can receive texts and notifications.

Garmin Forerunner 735x, $130 (reduced from $200)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: $170

Samsung via Best Buy

If your household is centered around Samsung, Google and other Android devices, then Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 is the smart smartwatch choice for you. The watch can be as easily paired with your mobile device – or Samsung smart refrigerator! – as the Apple Watch Series 7 is paired with an iPhone.

Like the Apple Watch Series 7, the Galaxy Watch4 can monitor your sleep, blood oxygen and heart rate, and work as a step tracker. But wait, there's more: If you allow it, the Galaxy Watch4 will monitor virtually everything about you, from your weight to your BMI to the effectiveness of your workout. And because it's an Android watch, the Galaxy Watch4 can do cool Google tricks, such as playing your tunes via YouTube Music.

The Galaxy Watch4 is sold in four different case colors (black, green, silver and pink gold).

Galaxy Watch4 (40mm), $170 (reduced from $200)

24" Samsung curved FHD monitor: $120 (save $80)

Best Buy

Immerse yourself in your computer screen with this 24" Samsung curved monitor. This 4.7-star-rated montior features a 4 ms response time, 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Writes on Best Buy reviewer: "I wasn't sure how I was going to like the curved monitor but let me tell you, it's AWESOME! Now I want all of my monitors to be curved. The picture is crisp/sharp/clear, the colors are vivid and bright. Excellent color!"

24" Samsung curved FHD monitor, $120 (reduced from $200)

LG 1080p wireless smart DLP portable projector: $580

LG via Best Buy

Save $120 on a portable projector during Best Buy's Christmas sale.

This device can connect to smartphones and laptops, plus it's Bluetooth-enabled to pair with wireless speakers or headphones. No charger? No problem. It has a life of up to 30,000 hours.

LG 1080p wireless smart DLP portable projector, $580 (regularly $700)

iRobot Roomba i7+: $600

iRobot

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, this model features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $600 (reduced from $900)

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer: $250

KitchenAid

What sets this KitchenAid stand mixer apart is its bowl-lift design. The bowl is held by two arms, providing sturdy support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. The device has 10 speed settings and includes the following accessories: power-knead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless-steel wire whip.

Right now, you can score a good deal on this most-wanted holiday item. The KitchenAid stand mixer is currently $170 off at Best Buy.

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $450)

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $150



Ninja via Amazon

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $150 (regularly $200)

Hydrow Rower: $2,495

Best Buy

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.

Hydrow Rower, $2,495

Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,951

Tempo smart gym: $1,000 (save $1,750)

Tempo via Best Buy

The Tempo starter and expanded accessory pack is available at Best Buy.

It includes the free-standing Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display, plus a 25-pound stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell, two extra collars, a wireless heart-rate monitor and charger and a high-density recovery roller.

The smart home gym is on sale at Best Buy for $1,750 off right now.

Tempo smart gym starter and expanded accessory pack, $1,000 (regularly $2,750)

A Tempo membership is required to access training and classes. One Tempo membership includes six accounts.

Tempo membership, $39 per month

Omron Complete wireless upper-arm blood pressure monitor + EKG: $160

Omron via Best Buy

Best Buy's massive Christmas sale on tech includes deals on health-related tech devices. Right now, you can score $40 off on the Omron Complete wireless upper-arm blood pressure monitor and EKG machine. This blood pressure monitor can share data with select iOS and Android devices via the Omron App.

Omron Complete wireless upper-arm blood pressure monitor + EKG, $160 (regularly $200)

Samsung The Freestyle projector: $600

Samsung

This portable projector was recently named one of Oprah's favorite things -- now you can get it for $200 off at Best Buy. A gift for the whole family, this Samsung projector brings movie night to any room.

"Point this smart projector onto any wall to turn it into a big screen. You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it's got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater," says Oprah.

Samsung The Freestyle projector, $600 (reduced from $800)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Save $600



Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup and another great gift option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $1,000 (reduced from $1,600)

You can also save $400 on the Intel Core i5 model right now.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core I5), $700 (reduced from $1,100)

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV : Save $1,000



Best Buy

This 55-inch smart TV from Sony is on sale now at Best Buy. The OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,900)

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: $360 (Save $50)



Best Buy

This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now at Best Buy.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $360 (reduced from $450)

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle: $350

Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that lets you explore the Metaverse and get inside your favorite games. This was a super popular holiday gift last year and is sure to be at the top of plenty of Christmas lists this year as well. This bundle comes with the Meta Quest 2 headset and a Resident Evil 4 game download.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, $350 (reduced from $400)

Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera: $1,800 (reduced from $2,200)

Best Buy

The Sony Alpha a7 III is a great premium option for current or aspiring photographers or content creators. It is a full-frame camera. Many photographers prefer full-frame cameras because they offer more flexibility in terms of the depth of the shot, and they can capture sharper images and video. For video, the Sony Alpha a7 III records in 4K for the highest quality video.

Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera, $1,800 (reduced from $2,200)

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones: $100



Amazon

These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $100 (regularly $200)

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $100

JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise canceling to tune out the world, as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings, even when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $100 (regularly $150)

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,500

LG via Best Buy

This TV's 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts the picture and sound automatically.

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,100)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,397



ProForm via Best Buy

Save over $300 and kickstart your 2022 resolutions when you buy this treadmill. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart-rate-monitoring technology, and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,397 (regularly $1,700)

Holiday gift guides

As always, check back to CBS Essentials for holiday gift guides for every special someone in your life. Check back for more throughout the season.