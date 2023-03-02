What's new on Peacock in March 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Peacock

Peacock has plenty of great new content coming to the platform this month. March marks the arrival of "Bel-Air" Season 2 and new episodes of "Poker Face." Plus, all three original "Jurassic Park" movies, "Fifty Shades of Grey," "Mamma Mia!" and more great movies, new and old alike.

Keep reading to find out more about our top picks of new titles on Peacock March 2023.

How much does Peacock cost?

For $5 a month you can get ad-supported access to Peacock, or go ad-free for $10 a month.

'Poker Face'

Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

Rian Johnson's mystery-of-the-week series follows a traveling detective with an extraordinary ability: she can always tell when someone's lying. Natasha Lyonne stars alongside a stacked cast of guests including Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloë Sevigny, Hong Chau, Stephanie Hsu, Jameela Jamil and more. New episodes of "Poker Face" are streaming weekly on Peacock.

"Poker Face," now streaming on Peacock

'Bel-Air' (Season 2, new episodes streaming weekly)

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

The feel-good '90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" gets a dramatic makeover in this hour-long drama series. After winding up in some trouble back home, West Philly teenager Will Smith is headed to Los Angeles to live with his aunt and uncle in Los Angeles, California. Bel-Air, to be more specific. The reimagined "Bel-Air" sees all of the original show's beloved characters return in modern-day forms, and the series tackles conflicts, emotions and biases that didn't previously fit into the 30-minute sitcom-style comedy.

Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones star in "Bel-Air," new episodes out every week.

"Bel-Air" Season 2, new episodes streaming weekly

'Jurassic Park' trilogy

Universal Pictures

Peacock isn't just providing great original programming, it also offers blasts from the prehistoric past in the form of all three chapters of Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" trilogy. Starting on Mar. 3, you can take a trip back to Isla Nublar with Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. "Jurassic Park," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," "Jurassic Park III" and "Jurassic World" will soon be streaming on Peacock.

"Jurassic Park" trilogy, streaming Mar. 3 on Peacock

Everything coming to Peacock in March 2023:

Mar. 1

2012

Addicted

Admission

Alex Cross

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

American Reunion

Apollo 13

Back To The Future

Back To The Future Part II

Back To The Future Part III

The Big Lebowski

Bend it like Beckham

Blood Ties

Bruce Almighty

The Constant Gardener

Cop Car

The Core

Cowboys & Aliens

The Croods

Dallas Buyers Club

Death Becomes Her

Employee of the Month

Everly

The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Five-Year Engagement

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Frost/Nixon

Good Luck Chuck

Hanna

The Happening

Hop

Hot Fuzz

How To Train Your Dragon

Joe

A League of Their Own

Leatherheads

The Legend of Hercules

Legends of the Fall

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun in the Hood

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

MacGruber

Mamma Mia!

Midnight In the Switchgrass

Minority Report

One True Thing

Paul

Pineapple Express

Pitch Perfect 2

Point Break

Prime

The Proposal

Rambo

The River Wild

Salt

School Daze

Shaun of the Dead

The Sixth Sense

Snitch

The Spirit

Suffragette

Traffic

Twelve Monkeys

Van Helsing

The Village

The Wolverine ﻿

Mar. 2

Dragons: The Nine Realms, season 5

Mar. 3

Fifty Shades of Grey

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Mar. 5

The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal (Hallmark)

Mar. 6

Dama y Obrero, season 1

Steven Spielberg: The Fable Man (NBC News NOW)

When Truth Isn't Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)

Mar. 7

Who Killed Robert Wone?, season 1, episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)

Mar. 8

Crank

Crank: High Voltage

Mar. 12

Game of Love (Hallmark)

Mar. 13

Unexpected Grace (Hallmark)

Mar. 16

Queens Court, season 1, episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)

Mar. 19

A Winning Team (Hallmark)

Mar. 20

The Cases of Mystery Lane (Hallmark)

The Recall: Reframed (MSNBC)

Mar. 26

A Picture of Her (Hallmark)

Mar. 27

Barmageddon, season 1 (USA)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, season 1 (NBC)

En Otra Piel, season 1

Escape to the Chateau, season 9

Ride, season 1 (Hallmark)

Mar. 29

Abominable, season 2

Mar. 30

The Croods: Family Tree, season 6

Mar. 31

The Cooler

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

More shows and movies to check out on Peacock:

From old seasons of "Yellowstone" to Oscar-nominated movies like "Tár," there's something for everyone on Peacock.

'Tár'

Focus Features

Just days before the biggest performance of her career, renowned composer Lydia Tár finds herself plagued by the past. Cate Blanchett stars in this 2023 Best Picture nominee, now streaming on Peacock.

"Tár," now streaming on Peacock

'M3GAN'

Universal Pictures

When a hot shot robotics engineer unexpectedly becomes the guardian for her eight-year-old niece Cady, she designs a friendly robot named M3GAN (Model 3 Generative Android) to help them both cope with the new situation. M3GAN is the perfect best friend: she plays games, she helps out around the house and she's willing to protect Cady -- at all costs. This sci-fi horror stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw. "M3GAN" is now streaming on Peacock.

"M3GAN," now streaming on Peacock

'Joe vs Carole'

Mark Taylor/Peacock

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens: a new scripted show based on the subjects of Netflix' "Tiger King" is coming. "Joe vs Carole" is a limited series adaptation of the 2019 Wondery podcast, "Joe Exotic: Tiger King." The series stars Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell, alongside a supporting cast which includes Kyle MacLachlan, Peter Phan and Nat Wolff. "Joe vs Carole" centers on cat enthusiast Carole Baskin as she sets out to shut down Exotic's big cat breeding ventures. This wild new series is now streaming on Peacock.

"Joe vs Carole," now streaming

'Bust Down'

Peacock

Created by and starring Sam Jay, Chris Redd, Langston Kerman and Jak Knight, "Bust Down" follows four friends working dead-end jobs in middle America as they search for their self-worth through one bad idea after another.

"This isn't about warming hearts or giving voice to the voiceless." the foursome shared in a statement following the release of Bust Down's teaser trailer. "Our show is about finding comedy in the unimportant. Each episode, these four characters escape societal pressures to strive and excel by digging themselves further into a metaphorical hole, which led us to this concept." This hilarious comedy series premieres March 10.

"Bust Down," streaming March 10

'Yellowstone'

Paramount Network

The Paramount Network drama follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S., as they handle near-constant conflict on the borders of their land. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, the first four seasons of this western drama are available to stream now on Peacock.

"Yellowstone" season 4, now streaming

CBS Essentials and Paramount Network are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

The best TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, Oscar-nominated movies, March Madness games and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

65" TCL Roku smart TV



TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV



Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.

The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $30

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $50

