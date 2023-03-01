How to watch the new season of 'The Mandalorian' plus more of what's new on Disney Plus this month

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Over two years since we last saw Grogu and his gruff bounty hunter guardian together, the dynamic duo are reuniting for Season 3 of "The Mandalorian."

Starring Pedro Pascal, the newest season of "The Mandalorian" finds the New Republic struggling to steer the galaxy away from its dark past. Meanwhile, Din Djarin -- AKA Mando -- and his adorable sidekick are crossing paths with old friends and new foes as they journey towards Mandalore -- Din's home planet. Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito also appear in "The Mandalorian" Season 3, now streaming on Disney+.

"The Mandalorian," now streaming on Disney+

The top products in this article:

Disney+ subscription, $8 and up monthly

Amazon deal: "Star Wars" and "Mandalorian" Funko Pops on sale now

How much does Disney+ cost?

An ad-supported Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can get an ad-free access to the service for $11 monthly or bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $13 per month.

What else is new on Disney+ in March 2023?

"The Mandalorian" Season 3 has finally landed, but it isn't the only thing Disney+ subscribers have to look forward to in March 2023. From the streaming premiere of "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" to new episodes of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," there's something for everyone coming to Disney+ this month.

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' (Mar. 8)

Disney

This wacky, animated kids series follows 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette, who, after accidentally bringing a 10-ton T-Rex into present day NYC, serves as a rogue super hero with the help of her reptilian sidekick. Based on Marvel's hit comic books, all five episodes in Season 1 of "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" hit Disney+ on Mar. 8.

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," streaming Mar. 8 on Disney+

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' (Season 2)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Months after the events on Kamino, the Bad Batch is back and continuing their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. Season 2 sees the group cross paths with familiar foes and some new friends as they complete exciting and potentially dangerous new missions. Season 2 of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is now streaming on Disney+.

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch," now streaming on Disney+

Here's everything coming to Disney+ in March:



Mar. 1

"The Mandalorian" (S3, Episode 1)

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" (S2, Episode 11)

"Eureka!" (S1, four episodes)

"Going Fur Gold" (S1)

Mar. 3

"Finding Michael"

"Dino Death Match"

"The Next Mega Tsunami"

Mar. 7

"Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever" (Episode 2)

Mar. 8

"The Mandalorian" (S3, Episode 2)

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" (S2, Episode 12)

"M Power"

"Africa's Deadliest" (S2, S3, S4, S5)

"Chibiverse" (S1)

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (S1, five episodes)

"Spidey and His Amazing Friends" (S2, four episodes)

Mar. 10

"Chang Can Dunk"

Mar. 14

"NHL Big City Greens"

"Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever" (Episode 3)

Mar. 15

"The Mandalorian" (S3, Episode 3)

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" (S2, Episode 13)

"Kiff"

"Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts" (S2)

"Engineering Connections" (S1, S2)

"Firebuds" (S1, four episodes)

"Doogie Houser, M.D" (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Mar. 17

"Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman"

"Hippo vs. Croc"

Mar. 22

"The Mandalorian" (S3, Episode 4)

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" (S2, Episode 14)

"How to Win at Everything" (S1)

"Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes" (S1, four episodes)

"Restaurants at the End of the World" (S1)

"Superstructures: Engineering Marvels" (S1)

Mar. 24

"Witness Disaster"

Mar. 25

"Saturdays" (S1, six episodes)

"Secrets of Sulphur Springs" (S3)

Mar. 29

"The Mandalorian" (S3, Episode 5)

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" (S2, Episodes 15 and 16)

"Crimes Against Nature" (S2)

"Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse" (S2, four episodes)

"Incredibly Small World" (S1)

Mar. 31

"Doogie Kamealoha, M.D" (S2)

"Prom Pact"

"World Weather Ever?"

Amazon sale: Take up to 77% off "Star Wars" and "Mandalorian" Funko Pops

Amazon

Looking to celebrate the premiere of "The Mandalorian" Season 3? Shop Amazon's sale on "Star Wars" and "Mandalorian" Funko Pop! toys, with deals starting as low as $3.

"Star Wars" and "Mandalorian" Funko Pops, $3 and up

The best TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, Oscar-nominated movies and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $2,000 (regularly $3,000)

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV

Amazon

We've found another OLED TV option from LG. This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

It's on sale at Amazon now.

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,269 (reduced from $1,500)

65" TCL Roku smart TV

TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution



Best Buy

Watch your shows, movies and games in all their glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.

All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.

The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $50

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $50

Related content from CBS Essentials: