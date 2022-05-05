What to watch before 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel Studios

Marvel fans, get ready. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters Friday, May 6, 2022, and, judging by the previews, it looks you're in for a maddening ride. The Marvel Cinematic Universe boasts so many characters, and so many story threads, that a full-blown exploration of the multiverse seems poised to confuse things big time -- unless, that is, you're fully versed in the multiverse! Keep reading to find out what you need to stream prior to seeing the newest Marvel film. Plus, we'll give you a look at other great multiverse movies to check out, including the new indie sci-fi film, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Spoiler alert: Some of our MCU recommendations may tip you off to potential and/or rumored "Multiverse of Madness" twists.

Not scared off by a spoiler alert? Great! Here's our guide to everything you should watch before you see "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." And if you're still not sure what to stream next, we've got ideas for that, too!

Be sure to check out our guide to everything new coming to Amazon Prime Video, what's new on Hulu, and what's new on Paramount+, plus the best shows and movies to stream this weekend. And if you're looking for more family-friendly recommendations, our family streaming guide is full of fun options.

'Doctor Strange'

Marvel Studios

What better movie to watch before the sequel than the first "Doctor Strange" film? The 2016 movie, available to stream now on Disney+, tells the story of Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), a brilliant, but self-involved neurosurgeon who loses everything after his hands are damaged in a car accident. On a quest to heal his injuries, Strange travels to Nepal to study mystic arts, and unlocks his true potential as a magician. It is in this first "Doctor Strange" film that we Strange begin his journey to becoming a hero worthy of the Avengers. Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor co-star.

"Doctor Strange," now streaming on Disney+

'WandaVision'

Marvel Studios

Marvel's first official canonical TV series definitely deserves a binge watch before "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." And that's because, one, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is a prominent player in the new movie -- and, two, because "WandaVision" helps sets the stage for "Multiverse of Madness."

On "WandaVision," streaming exclusively on Disney+, Wanda and her partner, Vision (played by Paul Bettany), work their way through decades' worth of TV-sitcom tropes as they raise twin boys in a seeming suburban paradise. But as each episode plays out, Wanda and those around her begin to notice that everything is not what it seems.

"WandaVision," now streaming on Disney+

'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Marvel Studios

In preparation for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," you're definitely going to want to see the first film to fully explore the MCU multiverse. Released in 2021, and still showing on hundreds of movie screens nationwide, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" picks up right after the events of 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) has been framed for murder, and had his real identity exposed to the world. Peter asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell that will make everyone in the universe forget that he's Spider-Man, but the spell goes awry. Suddenly, iconic characters -- and heroes -- from the pre-MCU "Spider-Man" movies pop up, and provide some seriously satisfying fan-service scenes. As noted, "No Way Home" is still playing in theaters. It's also available to buy or rent on Amazon's Prime Video.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," in theaters now

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," $6 and up on Prime Video

'Captain America: The First Avenger'

Marvel Studios

In late April, a new TV commercial for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" featured an apparent flash of Peggy Carter's Union Jack shield from the comics (and a certain episode of "What If..."). The ad fueled speculation that the Carter character will play a role in the new film. So, yup, before you go see "Multiverse of Madness," it's probably a good idea to brush up on your Peggy Carter. A good place to start is "Captain America: The First Avenger." The 2011 film marks the first MCU appearance of Carter (played by Hayley Atwell) -- and, yes, also Captain America (played by Chris Evans). "Captain America: The First Avenger" is now available to stream on Disney+.

"Captain America: The First Avenger," now streaming on Disney+

'What If...?'

Marvel Studios

Another streaming stop in your Peggy Carter education should be the animated MCU anthology series, "What If...?" The show debuted exclusively on Disney+ in 2021. The first episode is called "What If... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?" So, um, yeah, you might want to start with that one. The entire, nine-episode first season of "What If...?" is available to stream now on Disney+.

"What If...?" now streaming on Disney+

Want even more Peggy Carter? Check out the 2015-2016 series, "Agent Carter," and the 2013 short (as in, it's literally only 15 minutes long), "Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter." Both are available on Disney+, and both star Hayley Atwell. (The "Marvel One-Shot" short is exclusive to Disney+.)

"Agent Carter" now streaming on Disney+

"Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter" now streaming on Disney+

More great multiverse shows and movies to stream

Marvel may be dominating the multiverse discussion now, but the concept of multiple, or infinite number of universes has existed in pop culture for quite some time. Here are other great mind-bending titles to check out.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Turns out "Spider-Man: No Way Home" wasn't Spidey's first time at the multiverse rodeo. While not technically part of the MCU, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is a can't-miss movie for Spider-Man fans. The 2018 Oscar-winning animated movie tells the story of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), a teen who transforms into Spider-Man after a bite from (what else?) a radioactive spider. Along the way, Miles meets Peter B. Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson), and learns he's not the only Spider-Man in his universe -- or across the multiverse. A sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," is due out in 2023. That's more reason to check out "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" now.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" $3 and up on Prime Video

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

A24

This acclaimed new sci-fi flick stars Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese immigrant struggling to keep both her family and their laundromat afloat in Southern California's Simi Valley. When an interdimensional rupture occurs, Evelyn learns that she's just one of many versions of herself, and that the future of the multiverse depends entirely on her. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is showing exclusively right now in theaters.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," in theaters now

'Rick and Morty'

The Cartoon Network

This popular animated series by Dan Harmon ("Community") and Justin Roiland follows the mad (and usually intoxicated) scientist Rick and his grandson Morty as they go on adventures across the multiverse with the aid of Rick's inventions. "Rick and Morty" has danger, plenty of humor and a surprising amount of heart. The show plays by practically no rules, and explores the multiverse like no other on this list. You can stream all five seasons of "Rick and Morty" on Hulu or HBO Max, or catch the latest episodes on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.

"Rick and Morty," now streaming on Hulu

"Rick and Morty," now streaming on HBO Max

'Palm Springs'

Hulu

The trippy 2020 movie "Palm Springs" stars Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg as a maid of honor and wedding guest, respectively, who hook up, only to get trapped in a time loop. Forced to relive the same dreary wedding day over and over, the two grapple with who they are, and what they're willing to do to escape their fate.

"Palm Springs," now streaming on Hulu

