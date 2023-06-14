Wayfair Big Furniture Sale: Save up to 50% on sofas, outdoor furniture and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

The Wayfair Big Furniture Sale is on now. No, that doesn't mean these Wayfair deals only apply to massive couches or dining tables bigger than your bedroom. Right now, when you shop Wayfair, you can save a whopping 50% off tons of Wayfair furniture, including sofas, sectionals, accent furniture, dining chairs, patio sets and so much more. But the deals don't stop there. Many Wayfair pieces are even further discounted right now. Shop Wayfair today and save as much as 70% on must-have items for your home.

If you've been dreaming of an interior makeover, this is your chance to upgrade every room in your home without breaking the bank. But hurry -- these big Wayfair deals won't last.

Top products in this article

Shop the Wayfair Big Furniture Sale

Best outdoor furniture deal: Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $355 (reduced from $1,103)

Best living room furniture deal: AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $1,060 (reduced from $2,299)

Why shop Wayfair? Like at Amazon, shipping on furniture pieces is typically fast and free. And while we see sofas and patio furniture go on sale at Wayfair all the time, many of the deals being offered during the Big Furniture Sale are especially good.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Wayfair Big Furniture sale, happening now.

Best outdoor furniture deals at the Wayfair Big Furniture Sale

Save up to 50% on patio sets, outdoor loveseats and more.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise lounge set: $370

Wayfair

These bohemian-inspired outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area for the summer. Adjust the seats to recline in five positions, including fully flat for comfortable sun tanning all summer long. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

Several color options have already sold out, so act fast if you want to score this incredible chaise lounge set.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise (set of two), $370 (reduced from $938)

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set: $355

Wayfair

This four-person patio set includes a loveseat, two patio chairs and a table. All pieces are crafted from solid acacia wood. The chairs and loveseat come with comfortable yet durable cushions suitable for year-round use.

The set is currently available in four colors.

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $355 (reduced from $1,103)

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $268



Wayfair

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.

Knopf four-piece outdoor seating set, $268 (reduced from $400)

Lark Manor Harbison 6-person outdoor dining set: $880

Wayfair

This beautiful acacia wood outdoor dining set features chevron detailing. It seats six and includes a center hole to accommodate an umbrella. Find this set in three colors.

Lark Manor Harbison six-person outdoor dining set, $880 (reduced from $2,524)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,640



Wayfair

This eight-piece dining set is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum table features an umbrella hole. The included chairs are stackable.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,330 (reduced from $3,780)

Best indoor furniture deals at the Wayfair Big Furniture Sale

Upgrade your space with deeply discounted furniture from Wayfair. We found the best deals on pieces for your living room, bedroom, office or den.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional: $1,060

Wayfair

If you're in the market for a new sofa, then look no further: This beautiful AllModern sectional is currently 54% off at Wayfair. The upholstered sectional features a chaise lounge that can be moved to the left or right side of the sofa.

The sectional features hand-built frames made with ultra-durable, solid kiln-dried hardwood.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $1,060 (reduced from $2,299)

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair: $267

Wayfair

This upholstered armchair features a coastal farmhouse-inspired style with a nautical striped pattern and nailhead trim. The seat cushion is removable for easy cleaning.

The chair is currently 63% off on Wayfair.

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair, $267 (reduced from $714)

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa: $370



Wayfair

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors.

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa, $370 (reduced from $916)

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $310

Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 59% off at Wayfair. It comes in seven different upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $310 (reduced from $1,120)

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed: $800

Wayfair

This upholstered bed with a wingback headboard makes a statement. It comes in all bed sizes and in more than 30 fabric colors, ranging in materials from linen to twill.

Note that you'll need to buy a box spring separately.

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed, $800 (reduced from $1,249)

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity: $450

Wayfair

Need a new vanity for your bathroom? This good-looking one has mid-century flair. It features a ceramic countertop and melamine wood base.

Find it in two colors.

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity with a ceramic top, $450 (reduced from $995)

Portsea 70-inch media console: $250

Wayfair

This farmhouse-style media console has a weathered finish to keep things rustic. It accommodates flat-screen TVs up to 85-inches wide. It has open shelves for decor accents, plus doors to hide cables and more behind. In the back, find a cable management cutout.

This media console comes in five colors.

Portsea 70-inch media console, $250 (reduced from $287)

Greta arch wood mirror: $184

Wayfair

This stunning full-length mirror with an arched top is made with shatter-proof glass. You can mount it on a wall, lean it against a wall or simply have it freestanding (it comes with a U-shaped bracket for this). Find this eye-catching mirror in four colors.

Greta arch wood mirror, $184 (reduced from $200)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $250 (66% off)



Wayfair

This pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $250 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,480 (43% off)

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothing. It's on sale now at a very deep discount.

The bedroom essential is made of solid wood and MDF (medium-density fiberboard) and features raised, molded panels for dimension. Not too handy? No problem. There is no assembly required with this dresser.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,480 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $226 (51% off)

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired, wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space, with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $226 (reduced $460)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire: $260

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in most rooms, sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and more.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It's on sale right now at Wayfair for 70% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $260 (reduced from $875)

Nora 12-inch medium hybrid mattress: $326 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology.

It's up to 50% off at Wayfair now. Prices vary based on mattress size.

Nora 12-inch medium hybrid mattress (twin), $326 (reduced from $899)

