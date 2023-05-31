Best deals at Walmart in June 2023: Save on patio furniture, smart watches, TVs and more
June is here -- and Walmart is starting off the month with tons of price rollbacks. The retailer has plenty of deals to help you refresh your home, get ready for summer vacation, clean your space or shop for Father's Day.
Right now at Walmart, you can score deals on bedding, vacuums and new TVs, along with savings on tons of other top-selling products at the retailer this week. There's even an Apple Watch 8 for $70 off.
The best Walmart deals in this article:
Get this year's best price on the Apple Watch: Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)
Our best selling patio set of 2023: Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
Save big on Roku TVs: 55" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $248 (reduced from $278)
Best deals at Walmart in June 2023
The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart deals and clearance offers live on the retailer's site. You can also shop everything on sale right now below.
Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart
Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones.
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), $200 (reduced from $250)
- Bose QuietComfort earbuds $199 (reduced from $279)
- Bose Sport Earbuds true wireless Bluetooth headphones, $129 (reduced from $179)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones, $140 (reduced $190)
- Beats Flex wireless earphones, $49 (reduced from $70)
- Soundcore by Anker Life Note C earbuds, $30 (reduced from $40)
- Skullcandy Indy XT ANC earbuds, $49 (reduced from $99)
Save $70 on an Apple Watch 8 at Walmart
The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal at Walmart
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $159 (reduced from $350)
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $199 (reduced from $460)
Best TV deals at Walmart
Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.
Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.
- 24" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $88 (reduced from $138)
- 32" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $98 (reduced from $144)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 720p HDTV, $106 (reduced from $148)
- 43" Hisense Roku 720p HDTV, $178 (reduced from $249)
- 50" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $238 (reduced from $248)
- 55" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $248 (reduced from $278)
- 58" Hisense Roku 4K UHDTV, $268 (reduced from $338)
- 65" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $368 (reduced from $378)
- 65" Vizio V-Series 4K smart TV, $398 (reduced from $528)
- 75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,999 (reduced from $2,999)
- 85" Samsung Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $2,349 (reduced from $4,000)
Best laptop and monitor deals at Walmart
Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitor prices below.
- 37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)
- 14" HP Intel Core i3 laptop, $286 (reduced from $349)
- 15.6" MSI Prestige GF64 thin gaming laptop, $599 (reduced from $799)
- 32" LG UltraGear QHD monitor, $299 (reduced from $349)
- 24" LG LED monitor with AMD, $110 (reduced from $200)
- 14" Lenovo Ideapad 3, $479 (reduced from $539)
- 15.6 Asus VivoBook laptop, $239 (reduced from $269)
Best The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart
CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of bestselling items from the popular kitchen and home line so that you can give your space the refresh it deserves.
- The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)
- The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom gardening tool tet with basket, $37 (reduced from $40)
- The Pioneer Woman 20-piece food storage set, $20 (reduced from $22)
- The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)
- The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)
Best kitchen appliance deals at Walmart
Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover with these clearance-priced appliance essentials.
- Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tiit-head stand mixer, $99 (reduced from $120)
- Proctor Silex sandwich maker, $23 (reduced from $30)
- Gevi 15-bar espresso machine, $120 (reduced from $200)
- Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer,$59 (reduced from $79)
- Hamilton Beach smoothie blender, $23 (reduced from $45)
- Ninja 4-qt air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)
- Vitamix One blender, $150 (reduced from $250)
Best Walmart health and fitness deals
Get healthy this summer at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.
- Echelon Sport exercise rower, $497 (reduced from $597)
- NordicTrack X 1100i smart treadmill with touchscreen, $1,099 (reduced from $1,872)
- Echelon Connect indoor cycling exercise bike, $397 (reduced from $799)
- Echelon Stride Sport auto-fold compact treadmill, $597 (reduced from $699)
- ProForm cycle trainer, $178 (reduced from $300)
Best deals on baby and kids items at Walmart
Walmart has tons of top-rated baby and children's products on sale now.
- 4moms Rockaroo baby rocker, $100 (reduced from $170)
- Fisher Price 3-in-1 Music Grow and Glow infant playmate, $25 (reduced from $30)
- FridaBaby 3-in-1 air purifier, $60 (reduced from $75)
- Joymor folding bedside bassinet, $130 (reduced from $149)
- Storkcraft Horizon 5-in-1 convertible baby crib, $179 (reduced from $229)
- Evenflo EveryKid convertible carseat, $170 (reduced from $190)
Best Walmart home and patio deals
Your home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on bedding, vacuums, organizational shelves and more.
- Four-piece rattan patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
- Three-piece sectional patio furniture set, $360 (reduced from $390)
- Better Homes and Garden kid's outdoor wicker chair, $124 (reduced from $148)
- BeautyPeak full length mirror, $65 (reduced from $89)
- Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $99 (reduced from $150)
- Ameriwood Home Dominic L desk with bookshelves, $82 (reduced from $119)
- Shark EZ robot vacuum, $298 (reduced from $399)
Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $190
Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $250. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.
Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.
Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."
Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
Not quite the right setup for your patio? Check out this smaller, three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set, also on sale at Walmart. It includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.
Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $220 (reduced from $323)
