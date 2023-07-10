Walmart Plus Week savings: Score an 8-person Coleman camping tent for just $99

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart+ Week is ramping up now with some exclusive early-access savings for Walmart+ members. The deals won't open to the general public until July 11, but Walmart+ members can start saving now on tons of highly coveted products, including this premium Coleman Montana 8-person dome tent. If you're not already a member, you can access this deal by signing up for a Walmart+ membership now.

Annual memberships are currently 50% off.

The Coleman Montana 8-person dome tent is a must-have for all of your summer camping trips This spacious tent is large enough for the whole family and is easy to set up. Plus, it features Coleman's WeatherTec system with corner welds and inverted seams to help keep water out. The best part is that it's currently only $99 during the Walmart+ Week sale.

"I ordered this tent for our family of four. We were able to put it together within 20 minutes and were surprised how big it was," shared one Walmart reviewer. "It easily fit our two large queen air mattresses, dog bed, all of our bags, and we still had room to walk around inside."

Coleman Montana 8-person dome tent, $99 (reduced from $181)

Best Walmart+ Week deals

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart+ Week deals. Walmart+ members can shop everything on sale right now below, and non-members will be able to access the deals beginning July 11.

Join Walmart+ for half price

Walmart+, the retailer's premium shopping membership, is half-off during Walmart+ Week. Walmart+ offers subscribers free two-day shipping on Walmart.com orders, plus same-day delivery of orders over $35 from your local Walmart store.

Walmart+ members also get priority access to the best deals during Walmart+ Week, starting July 10. Members will be able to get a 65" Roku 4K TV for $398, a huge Coleman camping tent for $99, a 15.6" HP laptop for $199, Samsung+ earbuds for $49, plus many more deals. You can preview all the Walmart+ Week deals here.

Oh, and did we mention that Walmart+ members also get a login to Paramount+ included?

Don't delay: This half-price offer expires July 13.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $49 (reduced from $98)

65" LG 80 Series 4K smart TV with ThinQ AI: $498

If you're ready to upgrade your old TV, Walmart+ Week is the perfect time to do it. This LG 80 Series 4K smart TV with ThinQ AI is on sale now for an ultra-low price.

The TV features improved contrast and rich, lifelike color accuracy. It is made with a powerful α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K for top-of-the-line picture and sound quality.



Walmart+ members can score this smart TV for just $498.



65" LG 80 Series 4K smart TV with ThinQ AI, $498 (reduced from $669)

iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro robot vacuum: $147

This iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro robot vacuum is a total bargain right now a Walmart. The self-emptying robot vacuum maps out your home and cleans it in neat rows to avoid missing any spots.

After each cleaning, this robovac navigates back to the included Auto Empty Base to automatically empty the dustbin contents and recharge. The bin holds weeks of debris, so you won't have to worrying about changing it out after every clean.



Save over $250 on the top-rated robot vacuum now during Walmart+ Week.



iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro robot vacuum, $147 (reduced from $400)

Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum: $298 (save $302)

This 4.3-star-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum can clean your entire home in a precise matrix grid. Its self-emptying base holds up to 60-days worth of dirt and debris. It also features a self-cleaning brush roll and XL HEPA filtration system, making it a great option for picking up pet hair and dander.

"The Shark robot vacuum mapped out my whole downstairs and cleans it as if I did myself with a push vacuum." wrote one Walmart buyer. "I have 3 dogs and it does wonders on my floors with all the hair! [It] transitions from tile, wood floors and area rugs with no problems."

Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum, $298 (reduced from $600)

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set: $28

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware -- and Walmart is offering a major steal on a best-selling knife set from the brand during Walmart+ Week. This 4.5-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $28 (reduced from $40)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece cookware set: $99

We've seen a lot of great sales at Walmart on cookware from Ree Drummond's best-selling The Pioneer Woman line, but this deal is by far the best we've ever seen. Right now, Walmart+ members can score this huge 25-piece set for just $99. For reference, the 12-piece sets from this brand are typically $99 or more, so this is a major steal.

The set is made with a ceramic nonstick coating for healthier cooking and easy cleaning and aluminum construction for faster, more energy efficient cooking. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, an 8-inch skillet, a 10-icnh skillet, an egg pan, an acacia wood turner, an acacia wood ladle, four stainless steel mixing bowls in nesting sizes, one stainless steel measuring cups set and a stainless steel measuring spoons set.

Upgrade all of your kitchen cookware and cooking tools with this adorable set for just $99.

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece cookware set, $99 (reduced from $149)

SoloStove Mesa tabletop fire pit: $60

The SoloStove Mesa is a compact, tabletop fire pit option. It offers dual fuel capabilities and SoloStove's signature 360-degree Airflow so that anyone can easily ignite it and enjoy a smokeless, contained fire in their own backyard.

Right now, you can get the SoloStove Mesa for $40 off.

SoloStove Mesa tabletop fire pit, $60 (reduced from $100)

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $459

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $499

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $490

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $490 (reduced from $599)

Apple Watch SE: $149

Apple

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $129

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $129 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $199 (reduced from $460)

Shark Vertex cordless vacuum: $199 (save $200)

This cordless Shark stick vacuum offers up to 50 minutes of run time. It features Shark's DuoClean PowerFin roller, a powerful deep cleaning nozzle that maintains continuous contact with the floor as you clean so no dirt is missed. The cleaning appliance comes outfitted with powerful LED lights on the nozzle to help you locate dirt, dust and pet hair you might typically miss around your home.

Score the cordless vacuum for $200 off now with the Walmart+ Week early access sale.

Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins, $199 (reduced from $399)

JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker: $69

JBL

Save $21 now on this IPX7-rated JBL waterproof speaker for all your summer pool days.

Pair two of these speakers together for stereo sound, or pair multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for music that fills your whole yard. But even alone, this speaker offers 20 watts of sound, which is not too shabby. It boasts up to 12 hours of playtime, and offers USB-C quick charge.

JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker, $69 (reduced from $90)

NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000: $417

Expand your home gym with this top-rated NordicTrack Studio Bike. The bike includes a touchscreen display that you can use to access virtual workout classes. It offers 22 adjustable resistance levels so that you can customize it to your desired workout and fitness level. The bike comes with a free 30-day iFit Family membership.

Save over $500 on this exercise bike now.

NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000, $417 (reduced from $999)

Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $190

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set for $190. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Not quite the right setup for your patio? Check out this smaller, three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set, also on sale at Walmart. It includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $155 (reduced from $323)

