Wayfair Anniversary Sale: Save up to 70% on furniture, large appliances and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

The Wayfair Anniversary Sale is going on now, with major discounts on home and kitchen items up to 70%. Shop slashed prices on Wayfair's selection of indoor furniture, outdoor furniture, major appliances, kitchen gadgets and so much more. The Wayfair Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on what you need, upgrade your space or just buy yourself a home goods treat.

But don't delay -- the best deals wili sell out quickly.

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best Wayfair Anniversary Sale deals that you can shop right now. These customer-loved kitchen, patio, bedroom and living room items all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive Wayfair customer reviews.

Top products in this article:

Shop all Wayfair Anniversary Sale deals

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed, $830 (reduced from $1,249)

Sango Siterra 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set, $61 (reduced from $80)

Best kitchen deals at the Wayfair Anniversary Sale

Save big on tons of kitchen items at Wayfair. There are great deals on cookware, small appliances and more. Here are our favorite Wayfair Anniversary Sale kitchen deals.

Sango Siterra 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set: $61



Wayfair

This 16-piece set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four soup bowls and four cereal bowls. The dinnerware pieces are chip-resistant, scratch-resistant and dishwasher safe.

Right now, you can get all 16 pieces for just $61.

Sango Siterra 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set, $61 (reduced from $80)

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set: $215

Wayfair

If you're looking for doorbuster savings at Wayfair, this is the deal for you. This Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 65% off.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered saute pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set, $215 (reduced from $615)

You can also save on the 13-piece version. This Cuisinart set includes a Dutch oven and a lid.

Cuisinart Professional Series 13-piece stainless steel cookware set, $250 (reduced from $800)

Kraus Bolden pull down kitchen faucet: $210

Wayfair

This distinctive, commercial-style faucet creates a premium look in any kitchen. The 18-inch faucet fits underneath most kitchen cabinets and features a pull-down spray head with reach technology for an extended range of motion.

It offers a powerful dual-function sprayer that can effortlessly switch between an aerated stream for filling pots and cups and powerful spraying action to thoroughly rinse dishes.

Kraus Bolden pull down kitchen faucet, $210 (reduced from $490)

Nutribullet personal blender: $107

Wayfair

This on-sale personal blender is perfect for making smoothies and shakes this summer. With a 1200-watt motor, pre-programmed pulse cycle and hands-free auto shut-off, this Nutribullet blender is a powerful kitchen gadget that can puree or blend even the toughest ingredients.

Nutribullet personal blender, $107 (reduced from $130)

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer: $179 (61% off)

Wayfair

This 5.5-quart Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts. It features 12 speeds and can be used for baking, making homemade pasta, mixing ice cream, grinding up meats and more.

It comes with three accessories: a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk.

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer, $179 (reduced from $460)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $148



Wayfair

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, but it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool summer nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $148 (reduced from $190)

Cuisinart countertop blender: $80

Wayfair

This blender-slash-food processor can do it all. The device boasts 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment, as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar.

Cuisinart countertop blender, $80 (reduced from $180)

Oneida Avery 90-piece flatware set: $80

Wayfair

Looking to replace your family's everyday flatware? This 4.6-star-rated service for 12 by Oneida is easy to stack in your kitchen utensil drawer. Plus, it's greatly discounted and built to last.

Says reviewer Kim: "Very pretty flatware, will last forever at a great price. Looks great after being in dishwasher."

Oneida Avery flatware set (90 pc.), $80 (reduced from $300)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $89

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $89 (reduced from $185)

Classic Cuisine 6-speed hand immersion blender: $41

Wayfair

This handy four-in-one kitchen tool comes with a whisk, a 32-ounce beaker and food processor/chopper cup attachment to help you easily make milkshakes, salsa, soup, baby food and more right from your own kitchen.

It's currently 53% off at Wayfair.

Classic Cuisine 6-speed hand immersion blender, $41 (reduced from $90)

Best deals on furniture at the Wayfair Anniversary Sale

Shop the best deals on furniture at Wayfair. This Wayfair sale is a great time to pick up a new chair, couch, sectional, lounger and more at a majorly discounted rate.

Foundstone Tinley 4-drawer dresser: $340

Wayfair

Upgrade your bedroom storage with this sleek, contemporary four-drawer dresser. It includes a counterweighted back panel, wall anchor and open-safe drawers. It also has a wear-resistant laminate finish and comes with a six-year warranty.

Choose from four colors.

Foundstone Tinley 4-drawer dresser, $340 (reduced from $381)

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa: $460

Wayfair

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors.

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa, $460 (reduced from $916)

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed: $830

Wayfair

This upholstered bed with a wingback headboard makes a statement. It comes in all bed sizes and in more than 30 fabric colors, ranging in materials from linen to twill.

Note that you'll need to buy a box spring separately.

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed, $830 (reduced from $1,249)

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity: $420

Wayfair

Need a new vanity for your bathroom? This good-looking one has mid-century flair. It features a ceramic countertop and melamine wood base.

Find it in two colors.

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity with a ceramic top, $420 (reduced from $995)

Portsea 70-inch media console: $245

Wayfair

This farmhouse-style media console has a weathered finish to keep things rustic. It accommodates flat-screen TVs up to 85-inches wide. It has open shelves for decor accents, plus doors to hide cables and more behind. In the back, find a cable management cutout.

This media console comes in five colors.

Portsea 70-inch media console, $245 (reduced from $287)

Inbox Zero ergonomic mesh task chair: $68

Wayfair

This mesh ergonomic desk chair is designed for maximum comfort. It features a backrest that helps maintain the natural curve of the spine, reliable lumbar support and a three-degree curved seat.

"I have been working from home full-time and sit in it all day long. It is quite comfortable." shared on reviewer on Wayfair. "I am happy to report that I have had no problems with it. It was easy to assemble, too!".

Inbox Zero ergonomic mesh task chair, $68 (reduced from $160)

Greta arch wood mirror: $160

Wayfair

This stunning full-length mirror with an arched top is made with shatter-proof glass. You can mount it on a wall, lean it against a wall or simply have it freestanding (it comes with a U-shaped bracket for this). Find this eye-catching mirror in four colors.

Greta arch wood mirror, $160 (reduced from $200)

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $340



Wayfair

This upholstered armchair is currently 60% off. It comes in seven chic color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $340 (reduced from $1,240)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $270

Wayfair

This pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $270 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,360

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothing. It's on sale now at a very deep discount.

The bedroom essential is made of solid wood and MDF (medium-density fiberboard) and features raised, molded panels for dimension. Not too handy? No problem. There is no assembly required with this dresser.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,360 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $220

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired, wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space, with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $220 (reduced $460)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $350 and up



Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this Way Day deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology.

It's up to 50% off at Wayfair now. Prices vary based on mattress size.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $350 (reduced from $899)

Velvet square arm sofa bed: $390



Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions. Find it in two colors.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," wrote a Wayfair reviewer. "It's comfortable and firm."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $390 (reduced from $570)

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper: $880

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa includes a full-size pull-out bed. The Serta-designed sleeper has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer said. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $857 (reduced from $1,230)

Best large appliance deals at the Wayfair Anniversary Sale



Save on refrigerators, dishwashers and more.

LG stackable washer and dryer set: $1,800



LG via Wayfair

Save $640 on a stackable LG washer and dryer set now at Wayfair. This set features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right wash and dry motions, temperatures and fabric care.

This smart set includes Wi-Fi connectivity. Activate smart learner in the LG ThinQ app and the wash tower will remember your preferred settings. You can even use the smart pairing feature, which allows the washer to tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

LG stackable washer and dryer set, $1,800 (regularly $2,540)

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator: $2,969

Wayfair

This GE smart refrigerator features a french door design. The door is outfitted with an advanced water filtration system for the ice maker and water dispenser. It includes a child lock and smart door alarm. Plus, with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish, it's easy to wipe away smudges and fingerprints to maintain a sparkling clean finish.

The refrigerator also offers plenty of storage and organization options with two humidity-controlled drawers, a full-width drawer with LED lights and deep door storage that's wide enough to hold gallon jugs.

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator, $2,969 (reduced from $3,299)

Frigidaire washer and dryer set: $1,528



Frigidaire via Wayfair

This extra-large capacity washer and dryer set is equipped with Frigidaire's MaxFill function. The feature allows for the maximum water level for your selected cycle. It's great for soaking and saturating to remove odors and stains.

Frigidaire washer and dryer set, $1,528 (regularly $1,998)

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher: $617

Wayfair

This stunning, stainless-steel Samsung dishwasher features easy-to-use digital touch controls. It uses optimal cycle detection, an auto-cycle feature designed to make sure that your dishes are cleaned efficiently and effectively. The upper rack is height adjustable to accommodate dishes of different shapes and sizes.

Working from home? This Energy Star-certified dishwasher operates quietly.

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher, $617 (reduced from $649)

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub: $1,899

Wayfair

This Samsung smart fridge features multi-vent technology to keep a consistent temperature on every shelf for even cooling.

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,899 (reduced from $2,332)

Samsung smart electric freestanding convection range: $829

Samsung via Wayfair

Score a deal on a freestanding range. This 30-inch, five-star-rated Samsung range is discounted during the sales event.

This 6.3-cubic-foot kitchen essential can do so much more than bake and roast. It features a dehydration function and an air fry feature.

Samsung smart electric freestanding convection range, $829 (regularly $1,099)

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range: $1,199

Samsung via Wayfair

Cook two dishes at different temperatures with Samsung's Flex Duo freestanding electric range. Use the full oven for a large roast or split it into two smaller ovens that can cook at different temperatures.

This 4.6-star-rated range features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled via smartphone. Use your phone to preheat, adjust the time and temperature of your oven and monitor your cooktop from wherever you are.

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range, $1,199 (regularly $1,549)

Related content from CBS Essentials