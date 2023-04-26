Way Day 2023: The best patio furniture deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is right around the corner. It's time to get your outdoor space prepped. But if the thought of buying a whole bunch of new patio furniture makes sweat more than a 90-degree day, you're in luck -- Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sales event is here. The massive retail event includes tons of budget-friendly patio furniture deals.

The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best Way Day deals on patio furniture. During Way Day you can shop slashed prices on outdoor sectionals, chairs, patio sets and more. But Wayfair shoppers won't just score deals on outdoor furniture during Way Day. It's Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, baby! During the deals event you can score up to 80% off on home furniture, major appliances, kitchen gadgets and so much more.

The sale runs through April 27.

Top products in this article

Arnerich wicker L-shape sectional with table, $327 (reduced from $367)

Joss & Main Savion 124-inch reversible patio sectional with cushions, $1,900 (reduced from $2,270)

Herrin polyethylene wicker 6-person seating group with cushions, $680 (reduced from $800)

Below, the best patio furniture deals at Way Day 2023.

Be sure to strike soon -- these pieces tend to sell out. You can shop the full Way Day sale by clicking the button below.

Arnerich wicker L-shape sectional with table: $327

This outdoor sectional is perfect for spring and summer gatherings.

The set includes one sectional and one coffee table, both made with a durable beige rattan wicker frame and solid acacia wood legs.

Arnerich Wicker L-shape sectional with table, $327 (reduced from $367)

Joss & Main Savion 124-inch reversible patio sectional with cushions: $1,900

This large, wicker patio sectional comes in 11 different cushion colors. It's modular, so you can reverse its orientation.

"This is exactly what I wanted -- a sectional sofa where all the pieces are individual for the most flexibility for room configuration," a reviewer said.

Joss & Main Savion 124-inch reversible patio sectional with cushions, $1,900 (reduced from $2,270)

Herrin polyethylene wicker 6-person seating group with cushions: $680

Two chairs can attach to this sofa to create an all-weather wicker sectional. Mix and match for the setup you want. You can seat up to six. This set also comes with a coffee table.

Choose from two colors.

Herrin polyethylene wicker six-person seating group with cushions, $680 (reduced from $800)

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table: $620

This outdoor fire pit turns any backyard into a luxurious summer paradise. It's constructed with lightweight concrete and includes an inconspicuous matching propane tank holder.

No assembly is required.

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table, $470 (reduced from $620)

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $260

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of a wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.

Knopf four-piece outdoor seating set, $260 (reduced from $400)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $670

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $670 (reduced from $950)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,400

This outdoor dining set is currently marked down at Wayfair for Way Day. It includes eight chairs with cushions.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,400 (reduced from $3,780)

