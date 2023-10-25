Wayfair Way Day 2023 doorbuster deal: Get this 11-piece Cuisinart cookware set for 68% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for doorbuster savings on cookware at Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale, we've found a hot deal for you. This Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 68% off.

The set includes an 8-inch nonstick skillet, a 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered saute pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

"I had never purchased a quality set of pots and pans before," a Wayfair customer who purchased the cookware says. "These pans are amazing. The pourable spout, the riveted handles the weight of them is amazing."

Why we like the Cuisinart cookware set:

The cookware pieces are oven-safe and dishwasher safe.

The pots and pans have cool-touch handles to protect your hands.

The set includes everything you need to cook just about any dish.

You can also save on the 13-piece version. This Cuisinart set includes a Dutch oven and a lid.

More Way Day 2023 kitchen deals at Wayfair

Save big on tons of kitchen items at Wayfair.

There are great deals on cookware, small appliances and more. Here are our favorite deals.

KitchenAid Artisan mini stand mixer: $280 (save $100)

This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, making it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touch points ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze.

This 4.8-star mixer is currently 26% off for Way Day. It's perfect for baking cookies, bread, pies and more this holiday season, so get it now before this hot early Black Friday deal ends.

Why we like the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer:

It has a tilt-head that makes it easy to add ingredients.

It comes in ten color options.

It's lightweight and compact for easy storage when not in use.

It would make a great holiday present for the baker in your life hostess gift

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $131 (31% off)

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, but it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can brew enough coffee for all the coffee lovers in your life.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool fall nights to come.

Wayfair typically lists the coffee maker for $190, but you can snag it for just $131 now during the Wayfair Way Day 2023 sale.

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

It offers 5 brewing sizes, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $70 (62% off)



This top-rated programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

The coffee maker typically retails for $185 on Wayfair, but it's currently discounted down to just $70 during the Way Day 2023 sale.

Why we like the Cuisinart Perfectemp coffee maker:

It lets you pause brewing to fill up your cup right away, rather than wait for the full pot to finish brewing.

You can program it to brew up to 24 hours in advance, so you can always wake up to fresh coffee.

It has earned a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair with over 10,000 reviews.

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer : $153 (67% off)

This 5.5-quart Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts. It features 12 speeds and can be used for kneading dough, making homemade pasta, mixing ice cream, grinding up meats and more. It comes with three accessories: a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk.

Why we like the Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer:

It comes in 13 colors.

It can handle 9 to 13 dozen cookies.

It comes with five attachments.

