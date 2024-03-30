Watch Paige Bueckers play: How to watch today's Duke vs. UConn women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies handles the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas at Entertainment & Sports Arena on January 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. G Fiume/Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils face the UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16 round of the women's NCAA tournament. UConn's senior star Paige Bueckers missed the entire 2023-24 college basketball season due to an ACL injury, but the Minnesota native is back to her signature difference-making on the court.

Playing some of the best basketball of her college career, Paige Bueckers hopes to propel the Huskies to the Final Four. They'll have to get past the Duke Blue Devils first. Keep reading for how and when to watch the Duke vs. UConn Sweet 16 game today.

CBS Essentials, CBS and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount. CBS is one of the broadcast homes of the 2024 men's March Madness tournament.

When is March Madness 2024?

Selection Sunday was on March 17, 2024.

The women's tournament will be played March 20, 2024- April 7, 2024.



The men's tournament will be played March 19, 2024 - April 8, 2024.

How and when to watch the Duke vs. UConn game

The NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 women's college basketball game between Duke and the University of Connecticut will be played on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

All women's March Madness 2024 games, including the Final Four, will air on ABC or ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

How to watch the Duke vs. UConn game without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include the channels carrying March Madness this year, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: The one way to stream every March Madness game

You can watch March Madness 2024, including both the men's and women's tournaments and all of Paige Bueckers' games, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, ABC and CBS, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch every game of both tournaments. The women's Final Four will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every March Madness game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to every March Madness game airing on network and cable TV, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching NCAA basketball on Fubo and get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a three-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80/month for the Pro tier, which includes 199 channels, but the streamer is currently offering the first month for $60.

Note: Because Fubo doesn't carry TruTV, TBS or TNT, you won't be able to watch every game of the men's tournament with a FuboTV subscription. And because the women's Final Four broadcasts on ESPN+, you'll still need an ESPN+ subscription in conjunction with your Fubo subscription. If you want one streaming platform to watch the entire tournament, you'll need a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 199 channels, so there's something for everyone to watch.

Fubo includes most of the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports this year, including CBS and ESPN.

In addition to March Madness, Fubo offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the March Madness tournament this year is through a subscription to Sling TV's Orange or Orange + Blue tier. The Orange tier offers access to ESPN (plus TNT and TBS), so you can watch today's game. The Orange + Blue tier includes access to your local ABC affiliate, allowing you to watch more college basketball games. All tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based recording.

To watch today's game, Sling TV is currently offering a prepaid deal where you can get four months of the Orange tier for $120, a discount of $40. The Orange tier is also available for $40 per month -- you can cancel anytime. To watch both men's and women's games, except those airing on CBS, subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier for $60 per month.

Note: Because some men's March Madness 2024 will be broadcast on CBS, you won't be able to watch all the men's March Madness 2024 games with a Sling TV subscription. If you want to stream the entire NCAA tournament, we suggest a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC. (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

ESPN+: How to watch the women's Final Four



ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform. It offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. To watch the women's Final Four, simply sign into the ESPN app. You'll watch college basketball at no extra charge. You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such as the PS5.

Keep in mind there are some blackouts prohibiting you from watching certain in-market games with ESPN+, even if they're nationally televised. If you're looking to avoid those blackouts, we suggest subscribing to the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle featured above.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 per month.

When was Selection Sunday?



A fan holds up a sign for Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena on February 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers 108-60. David Berding / Getty Images

The day when the tournament's brackets and seeds are released is known as Selection Sunday. For the 2023-24 NCAA college basketball season, Selection Sunday was held on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Paige Bueckers' road to the Final Four

The NCAA tournament is single elimination, which means Paige Bueckers isn't guaranteed a spot in the Final Four, or the national championship. If the Huskies win today, below is a roadmap of what Bueckers' March Madness schedule will look like. Bookmark this post so you can check back for updates on the UConn Huskies next game.