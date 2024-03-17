Where to watch the Selection Sunday show to kick off March Madness 2024 today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Connecticut Huskies celebrate winning the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four championship game against the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Today is the day college basketball fans have waited for all year. It's Selection Sunday, the day the NCAA releases rankings and seedings for men's and women's college basketball teams for the NCAA College Basketball Tournament -- aka March Madness.

While you focus on getting your bracket set, we've gathered all the information you need to watch or stream Selection Sunday 2024. Let the (college basketball) games begin.

What is Selection Sunday?

The annual beginning of the NCAA College Basketball Tournament for both men's and women's teams, Selection Sunday is the NCAA's reveal of seedings and rankings in the knockout bracket of the tournament known as "March Madness."

A total of 68 college men's teams and 68 college women's teams become eligible for the tournament through the regular college basketball season, while 32 teams gain automatic entry to the tournament by winning their conference's championship. The remaining teams advance to the tournament only if they are awarded an at-large bid by the selection committee. Those decisions happen largely on Selection Sunday and the days leading up to it.

What time does Selection Sunday start?

Selection Sunday for the 2023-24 NCAA college basketball season will be held today, Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The men's field is scheduled to be announced at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT).

The women's field is scheduled to be announced at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

What channel can you watch Selection Sunday on?

The men's Selection Sunday reveal will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The women's Selection Sunday reveal will be broadcast live on ESPN and streamed live on Fubo and the services listed below.

How to watch Selection Sunday live without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include ESPN (men's rankings reveal) or CBS (women's rankings reveal), you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

CBS will play host to some of this year's men's March Madness games, which means Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream men's Selection Sunday live on Paramount+. You'll also get access to college basketball games broadcast on CBS during the March Madness tournament. (You can watch your local CBS affiliate live any time on Paramount+ with Showtime.)

In addition, you can watch content from the massive Paramount+ library of movies and TV shows, including hit shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

A subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime is $11.99 per month. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial. Note that you won't be able to stream men's March Madness live with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.

Paramount+ content, including men's March Madness 2024 and Selection Sunday 2024, is available to stream on Amazon Prime via a Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports documentaries, including "Kelce," which chronicles former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ with Showtime. Tap the button below to start your trial and start streaming now for free. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $11.99 per month.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to both men's and women's selection reveals, every March Madness game airing on network and cable TV, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching NCAA basketball on Fubo and also get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fubo starts at $80/month for the Pro tier, which includes over 184 channels, but the streamer is currently offering the first month for $60.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 184 channels, including NFL Network.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS.

In addition to NFL football, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Stream Selection Sunday and March Madness games

You can watch March Madness 2024, including both the men's and women's Selection Sunday reveals, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, ABC and CBS, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch every game of both tournaments and today's seedings reveal. The women's Final Four will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch Selection Sunday, and every March Madness game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you don't have cable TV that includes TNT, TBS and ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream women's Selection Sunday, and March Madness game this year, is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and also includes NFL Network and ESPN with its Orange tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $40 per month, but the streamer is currently offering Sling Orange for $120 for four months when you prepay. That's $30 per month, a saving of $40.

Note: Because men's March Madness 2024 will broadcast on CBS, you won't be able to watch all men's March Madness 2024 games with a Sling TV subscription. If you're looking to stream the men's tournament, we suggest a subscription to one of the other platforms featured here.

Top features of Sling TV Orange tier:

There are 32 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT and TBS. (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch men's Selection Sunday live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch the men's tournament, including Selection Sunday, plus the women's national championship game on TV, with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch March Madness without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 250-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features an 18-foot digital coax cable.

What time will the March Madness brackets be revealed?

No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark. Getty Images

Each Selection Sunday show announces the full fields for March Madness starting with the men's reveal at 6:00 p.m. ET (CBS) followed by the women's reveal at 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN).

What time will Selection Sunday end?

Expect Selection Sunday to end around 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT).

When is March Madness 2024?

The men's tournament will be played March 19, 2024 - April 8, 2024.

The women's tournament will be played March 20, 2024- April 7, 2024.

Key dates for the 2024 NCAA men's college tournament

Below are key dates for March Madness 2024.

First Four: Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, 2024 First round: Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22

Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22 Second round: Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24

Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 Sweet 16: Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29

Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29 Elite Eight: Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31

Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 Final Four: Saturday, April 6 (TBS)

Saturday, April 6 (TBS) National championship: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (TBS)

Key dates for the 2024 NCAA women's college basketball tournament