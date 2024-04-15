How to watch Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft: Starting time, draft order and top picks

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Caitlin Clark at The Empire State Building on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

There's a new era in the WNBA, one about to be filled with college basketball superstars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, both assumed top picks in today's 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark dazzled in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament despite ultimately losing in the finals to Dawn Staley's mighty South Carolina Gamecocks. Reese (LSU), Kamilla Cardoso (South Carolina), Aaliyah Edwards (UConn) and Nika Muhl (UConn) each made a statement in March Madness 2024 -- each expected to be chosen in the top ten of this year's draft.

Throughout her college career as an Iowa Hawkeye, Clark catapulted herself from star student-athlete to pop culture icon -- even guesting on "SNL" this weekend to mock "Weekend Update" host Michael Che's incessant mocking of the WNBA. Now, it's time for Clark and her fellow draftees to find their place in the league. That all starts with today's WNBA Draft. Keep reading for all the details on how and when to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft.

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be held on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The draft will be broadcast on ESPN and stream live on ESPN+.

How and when to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include ESPN, you can subscribe to ESPN+, or one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to the WNBA Draft, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching the best in sports on Fubo and get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80/month for the Pro tier, which includes over 190 channels.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 195 channels, so there's something for everyone to watch.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS and ESPN.

In addition to the WNBA Draft Fubo offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the 2024 WNBA Draft

You can watch Caitlin Clark in the WNBA Draft with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, plus the streaming service ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch WNBA games in the upcoming season. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's draft with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the WNBA Draft, plus top-tier sports going forward, is through a subscription to Sling TV.

You can watch the draft with the Sling TV Orange tier or the Sling TV Orange + Blue tier. To watch the 2024 WNBA Draft you can subscribe to the Orange tier, or level up your coverage and get more channels with a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier for $60 per month. Sling TV Orange is $40 per month, or $120 when you prepay for four months (save $40).

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC. (where available).

The platform features flexible streaming, which means no long-term contract. You can upgrade or downgrade anytime.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

ESPN+: How to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft



ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform. It offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. To watch the 2024 WNBA Draft, simply sign into the ESPN app. You'll watch today's draft at no extra charge. You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such as the PS5.

Keep in mind there are some blackouts prohibiting you from watching certain in-market games with ESPN+, even if they're nationally televised. If you're looking to avoid those blackouts, we suggest subscribing to the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle featured below.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 per month.

Get ready for the 2024 WNBA season with the viral WNBA orange hoodie

Nike

There's never been a better time to be a fan of the W, which means it's time to gear up for the 2024 WNBA season, scheduled to begin on May 14, 2024.

Few pieces of fan gear are as uniquely identifiable as the WNBA's orange hoodie, which has been worn by NBA stars including LeBron James, Devin Booker, Russell Westbrook and John Wall, among other WNBA fans. Its WNBA player logo icon on an orange background (though other color hoodies are now available as well) has become the defining symbol of the league, and one of the coolest pieces of fan gear on the market if we do say so ourselves.

The WNBA hoodie is available in men's, women's and youth sizing, and in multiple sizes and styles. We've linked them all below.

Where is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

WNBA Draft Class at The Empire State Building on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Live from New York... it's the 2024 WNBA Draft. Today's festivities will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. For the first time since 2016, fans will be able to purchase tickets to watch Clark, Reese, Kardoso, Brink and all of this year's draftees hear their names called and walk up to the podium to shake WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert's hand.

How long is the WNBA Draft?

There are 12 WNBA teams, each of whom will partake in the three-round draft. That means 36 athletes will begin their professional basketball careers tonight after getting drafted into the league.

2024 WNBA Draft: Draft order

As of this article's writing, below is the current draft order for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Chicago Sky Minnesota Lynx (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

2024 WNBA Draft: Top prospects

One of the most talent-heavy rookie classes in WNBA history, below are the top prospects in this year's draft.

Caitlin Clark -- G, Iowa

Cameron Brink -- C, Stanford

Kamilla Cardoso -- C, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson -- G/F, Tennessee

Jacy Sheldon -- G, Ohio State

Aaliyah Edwards -- F, UConn

Leila Lacan -- G, France

Angel Reese -- F/C, LSU

Nyadiew Puoch -- F, Australia

Alissa Pili -- F, Utah

Charisma Osborne -- G, UCLA

Nika Muhl -- G, UConn

2024 WNBA Draft: When is Caitlin Clark expected to get drafted?

As soon as Clark became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer during the 2023-24 college basketball season, it was clear she'd be a top prospect at this year's draft -- with experts assuming the Hawkeyes star will be taken first by the Indiana Fever. That means you'll want to tune in on time to watch Caitlin Clark in the WNBA Draft.