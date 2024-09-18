Need more storage space? Walmart has a huge 45% off deal on portable closets
If you don't have enough closet space or are in a temporary living situation, a portable closet may be a great solution for you. Right now, Walmart has a versatile option on sale right now for only $32. Reviewers love this organizational solution that's cheaper than buying a wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to learn more about the Novashion portable closet storage organizer. It's currently reduced from $58.
Novashion portable closet storage organizer: $32 (save $26)
This 67-inch portable closet can be used two ways: as a steel clothing rack, pictured here, or as an enclosed wardrobe, as pictured above. The fabric is both water- and moisture-proof. It offers three hanging bars and six compartments.
"This was a perfect solution for guests staying with us for a couple of weeks," a Walmart reviewer says. "It's classy, durable and easy to put together. Great price as well!"
Find this portable closet in three colors. It's currently $32, reduced from $58. We don't know how long this sale price will last, so if you're interested, snatch it up ASAP.
Why we like this portable closet:
This portable closet keeps you organized at a more affordable price point than buying a wardrobe for your space.