Early Black Friday sales at Walmart you can shop right now

Don't wait until Black Friday to shop at Walmart -- the deals are starting much earlier there this year.

Recently, the retail giant announced it will kick off its Black Friday Deals for Days event on Nov. 3, a full three weeks before Thanksgiving. That sale, featuring big discounts on Roku TVs, Samsung Chromebooks and more begins at 7 p.m. Eastern, with Walmart+ members getting access four hours earlier.

With supply chain issues looming large over the holiday season, however, you may not want to wait until November to start your shopping. Some of the hottest toys of 2021 are already selling out, and stores may not have consistent availability of the items you're shopping for this year.

Fortunately, Walmart is offering some great Black Friday-worthy deals now, even ahead of their Black Friday sale. These pre-Black Friday deals are a good way to lock in a great price and guarantee that you'll have something great to give this holiday season. Check out these deals on Apple tech, Keurig, LOL Surprise dolls and more that you can snag right now, plus one sure-to-be-hot-for-the-holiday item on everyone's wishlist that you won't find discounted anywhere.

Apple Airpods 3

Apple

The IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant Apple AirPods (3rd generation), available starting Oct. 26, come with a number of upgrades over the previous generation: spatial audio that places sound all around you, longer battery life (30 hours total, with included MagSafe charging case), force sensor controls on the stalk and support for Find My Network so they'll never go missing.

Apple Airpods 3, $179

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine

Walmart

Fall is the perfect time for a warm cup of coffee -- or cup of hot cocoa -- so it's no surprise that Keurig coffee makers are popular around Black Friday. The Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both coffee worlds: the convenience of a coffee pod-based Keurig, and the versatility of a traditional carafe brewer.

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine, $79 (reduced from $99)

Hamilton Beach Fryer (2 liter)

Walmart

Sure, air fryers are all the rage. But did you know you can get a great deal on a traditional fryer as well? This Hamilton Beach model holds up to 8 cups of oil.

Hamilton Beach fryer, $35 (reduced from $53)

Ninja Air Fryer (4 quart)

Ninja via Walmart

This 4-quart air fryer circulates hot air around your food, making it crispy on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside. And it doesn't just air fry things: The wide temperature range (105° to 400° F) allows you to reheat and dehydrate food as well.

Ninja 4-quart air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

Lego Classic Bricks on a Roll



Lego via Walmart

If you know a kid who's into cars, trucks and other modes of transportation, this Lego Classic set will bring them hours of joy.

LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll, $20 (reduced from $30)





Anker Eufy robot vacuum



Anker via Walmart

This robot vacuum has home mapping and an automatic suction-power adjustment. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum, $149 (reduced from $350)

Swagtron hoverboard with light-up wheels



Swagtron via Walmart

For your favorite kid, Walmart has discounted this Swagtron hoverboard. This model lights up as the rider wiggles and skates down the street.

Swagtron hoverboard with light-up wheels, $106 (reduced from $119)

LOL Surprise Bling series 6-pack



LOL via Walmart

Still looking for Splash Queen, Pranksta and the other LOL Bling series dolls? This six pack, full of accessory reveals and surprises, can help round out any LOL Surprise collection.

LOL Surprise Bling Series 6-Pack, $50 (reduced from $70)

OUT OF STOCK: Nerf Rival motorized blaster



Nerf via Walmart

This motorized Nerf blaster fires up to eight balls per second. This model features the fastest automatic Nerf firing system to-date. And there's no need to stock up on batteries; this blaster has a built-in rechargeable battery that plugs into a wall charger.

Nerf Rival motorized blaster, $50 (reduced from $100)

SOLD OUT: Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi (2021 edition)



Apple via Walmart

This iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display. This model also features an ultra-wide front camera lens with Apple's Center Stage technology. Center Stage uses machine learning to keep you (and anyone else with you) in-frame during Zoom meetings and other video calls.

Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi (2021 edition), $999 (reduced from $1,199)

