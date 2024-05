Remembering the October 7 attacks and "The Moment Music Stood Still" On October 7, 2023, the "Tribe of Nova" music festival being held in southern Israel was shattered by an attack by Hamas terrorists. A new exhibit in New York City, featuring artifacts and video from that day, explores the painful outcome when a music festival celebrating peace became a target of terror. Martha Teichner reports from "The Nova Music Festival Exhibition: October 7th | 06:29am, the Moment Music Stood Still."