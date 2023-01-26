Watch CBS News
Valentine's Day 2023 gift guide: Best Valentine's Day gifts for your girlfriend

By Danica Creahan, Fox Van Allen, Carolin Lehmann, Kaylyn McKenna, Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Cropped photo of man's hands hiding holding chic bouquet of red roses and gift with white ribbon behind back, happy woman is on blurred background
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Make your valentine blush without busting your budget this year with great deals on gifts from top retailers, such as AmazonNordstrom, Skims and more.

Top products in this article:

Rose Box NYC, $89 and up (reduced from $109) 

$89 at Rose Box

Awe Inspired Aphrodite necklace, $210 and up 

$210 at Awe Inspired

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

$50 and up at Nordstrom

Keep reading to shop flowers, jewelry, kitchen gadgets, cozy loungewear, beauty and more fun gift ideas ahead of Valentine's Day. But hurry -- we can't guarantee how long some of these deals will stay in stock.

Best Valentine's Day jewelry to get your girlfriend this year 

Minimalist necklaces, heart-shaped jewelry and more. 

Awe Inspired Goddess necklace

Awe Inspired Goddess necklace
Awe Inspired

Awe Inspired crafts jewelry that encourages its wearers to embrace their inner goddesses. Have your intended recipient take the Awe Inspired inner goddess quiz and then give them a piece of jewelry that corresponds to their results.

Plus, a portion of proceeds from every Awe order benefits a number of national charity partners, each chosen for the work they do to better their communities and uplift humans facing adversity.

This Aphrodite necklace comes in five metals, two chain lengths and is available as a necklace or just a pendant.

Awe Inspired Aphrodite necklace, $210 and up 

$210 at Awe Inspired

Awe Inspired Pearl ring

Awe Inspired Pearl ring
Awe Inspired

This pearl ring from Awe Inspired is great for stacking or wearing solo. Pearls make for a classic and chic alternative to a traditional gemstone. This ring is available in sterling silver or gold vermeil.

Awe Inspired Pearl ring, $68 and up (reduced from $85)

$68 at Awe Inspired

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace: $14

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace
Fettero via Amazon

Shopping for your minimalist Valentine? This 14k gold-plated initial heart necklace makes a simple but romantic gift.  

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace, $13 after coupon (reduced from $14)

$13 at Amazon

Best budget-friendly Valentine's Day flowers to shop

Long-lasting roses, floral arrangements and more. 

Single Rose Jewelry Box

Single Rose Jewelry Box
Rose Box NYC

This jewelry box from Rose Box features a single large rose specially preserved to last a whole year. The floral box has a functional drawer -- great for potentially storing another gift! Plus, you can customize your gift with an initial or message.

Rose Box NYC, $89 and up (reduced from $109)

$89 at Rose Box

Sweet as a Kiss Rosepop arrangement

Sweet as a Kiss Rosepop arrangement
Rosepops

Upon opening an arrangement from Rosepops, the flowers "pop" out of the box for an extra special unboxing experience. This trio of roses comes packaged in a mock-crocodile, pink heart-shaped box. The Sweet as a Kiss arrangement comes with a custom made kiss charm and the roses are fragranced with a vanilla scent.

Sweet as a Kiss Rosepop arrangement, $119

$119 at Rosepops

Fresh Sends bouquet

Fresh sends flowers
Fresh Sends

Fresh Sends focuses on the sentiment of gift-giving. It offers a fresh, photo-worthy bouquet that changes daily to include the freshest, in-season floral arrangement for your loved one. Most sends are able to be sent with next-day delivery.

If you're looking to preview your Valentine's arrangement, Fresh Sends recommends checking out previous arrangements on its website to get an idea of what your bouquet will look like. 

Looking to go above and beyond beyond just V-Day? You can save 10 percent when you subscribe to a monthly Fresh Sends bouquet. 

Fresh Sends bouquet, $58 and up 

$58 at Fresh Sends

Best comfort-related and cozy gifts to buy for Valentine's Day 

See sleek water bottles, comfy slippers, coffee gift cards and more top-rated cozy gifts to get your girlfriend this V-Day. 

Starbucks gift card

Starbucks gift card (physical)
Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

$25 and up at Amazon

Pluto Pillow 

Pluto Pillow
Pluto Pillow

Gift a custom-built pillow from Pluto Pillow. This personalized pillow company helps recipients design their ideal pillow with a questionnaire about their sleeping habits, comfort preferences and more. To give the gift of a pillow from Pluto, all you need is your intended recipient's name and email. 

Pluto Pillow, $110 and up

$110 and up at Pluto Pillow

"I love you" hidden message candle

"I love you" hidden message candle
Amazon

This 100 percent soy wax candle is lightly scented with magnolia essential oils and has a secret "I love you" message hidden underneath a heart-shaped layer of wax. After one hour of burn time, the hidden message will be revealed underneath the melted wax. Choose between a pink or blue wax heart accent.

"I love you" hidden message candle, $24 (reduced from $30)

$24 at Amazon

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal
Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Right now, select styles of these chic shoes are on sale for $50. 

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

$50 and up at Nordstrom

Skims cozy knit pullover: $64

skims-cozy-knit-pullover.png
Skims

Skims' cozy knit lineup is a fan favorite -- and this pullover is an excellent gift. It comes in six chic color options and features a mock neck. This pullover will keep the recipient nice and cozy through spring. But hurry, due to Skims' sale, these sweaters are going fast!

Skims cozy knit pullover, $44 (reduced from $78)

$44 at Skims

Welly Traveler

welly-traveler.png
Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz water bottle, $40

$40 at Amazon
$40 at Welly Bottle

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket: $50

Extra cozy housecoat for fall: The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket
Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient. 

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 (reduced from $55)

$50 at Amazon

Sleepy Tie

sleepy-tie.jpg
Sleepy Tie

The long-haired friends and family in your life will appreciate these revolutionary double-scrunchies. "Not only are they adorable-looking, but Sleepy Tie helps set and protect my freshly blown-out and curled hair styles," explained CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. 

"These hair accessories are more gentle than your regular hair elastic and don't rip out or snag my strands."

Sleepy Tie, $30

$30 at Sleepy Tie

Bearpaw Alyssa winter boot

bearpaw-alyssa.png
Bearpaw

This cozy Bearpaw Alyssa boot is perfect for anyone looking to hop on the short boot in 2023 trend this year. The ankle boot features a sheepskin and wool blend lining to keep your feet warm all winter.

Bearpaw Alyssa winter boot, $80 

$80 at Bearpaw

Big Blanket Co. Premier plush blanket (10' x 10'): $259

Big Blanket Co. Premier Plush Blanket
Big Blanket Co.

As its name implies, Big Blanket Co. makes some big blankets. The Premier Plush oversized blanket is made of a super cozy microfiber. It's available in your choice of 13 colors.

Big Blanket Co. Premier Plush blanket (10' x 10'), $259

$259 at Big Blanket Co.

Levoit warm- and cool-mist humidifier: $89

Levoit warm- and cool-mist humidifier
Amazon

A budget-friendly Amazon favorite, this one-room humidifier (for up to 750 square feet) offers both warm- and cool-mist options with the convenience of a remote control. It features a setting that automatically senses humidity level and adjusts mist accordingly. It's also quiet and easy to clean. 

Levoit warm- and cool-mist humidifier, $89 (reduced from $100)

$89 at Amazon

Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle: $179

Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle
Hyperice

The Core Meditation Trainer from Hyperice is designed to ease people into meditation and find a deeper focus and peace. Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device. The Core Meditation Trainer tracks heart rate and stress levels, and uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus while you navigate meditation techniques with the help of the Core app. After each meditation session, Core displays feedback so you can see your progress over time.

The Core premium bundle comes with the Core Meditation Trainer and 12 months of premium app content, which includes thousands of guided meditation options, breath training and soundscapes.

Core premium bundle, $179 (reduced from $249) 

$179 at Hyperice

The best beauty gifts to give this Valentine's Day   

Give the gift of self-care with these beauty and hygiene gifts.

Revair hair dryer: $359

Revair hair dryer: $359
Revair

Revair's patented reverse-air technology dries, stretches, and smooths hair three times faster than traditional methods by sending air down the natural direction of the cuticle. Reduce your drying time and heat damage with a Revair reverse hair dryer.

Revair hair dryer, $399 and up

$399 at Revair

Nuface Trinity starter set: $339

nuface-trinity-set.png
NuFace

The Trinity starter set is another great option for first-time NuFace users. The upgraded device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and two ounces of hydrating leave-on gel primer. 

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $339

$339 at NuFace

Paragon by Initio Parfums Privés: $370

Paragon by Initio Parfums Privés
Neiman Marcus

This elegant perfume has notes of Palo Santo, White Sage, Lavender, and Black Pepper.

Initio crafts perfumes with the help of a scent scientist to create combinations of notes that interact with brain and body chemistry to evoke physical and emotional responses.

Paragon by Initio Parfums Privés (3-ounce bottle), $370

$370 at Neiman Marcus

Fig.1: $99

fig1.jpg
Fig.1

The skincare fan who learns all their tricks from TikTok will thank you for this skin cycling set from Fig.1. The brand is offering a bundle of everything you need for your perfect skin cycling rotation, including a Glycolic Glow Treatment for exfoliating night, Retinol Night Cream No. 1 for retinol night, and the Fig.1 ceramide moisturizer for recovery night. 

Senior writer Lily Rose loves that the brand's airless packaging system both protects the potency of the skincare actives and is refillable. Once you use up the product, order a refillable cartridge. Keep the original glass bottle, pump and cap and then pop the new cartridge inside. "I love not having to order a whole new bottle of product," said Rose. "Keeping the original container helps reduce waste. Plus, I love having the option of traveling with my skincare without worrying about damaging any glass packaging." 

Fig.1 skin cycling set, $99 ($118 value)

$99 at Fig.1

Stratia The Essentials Kit: $29

stratia.jpg
Stratia

This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.  

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

$29 at Stratia

Kora Organics Noni Glow Oil Essentials: $144

kora-organics-glow-set.jpg
Kora Organics

Get glowing with your gals. This Kora Organics skincare trio for the face and body is made with Noni, a powerful superfood rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals known to rejuvenate the appearance of your skin. The kit includes three award-winning Kora Organics products: Noni Glow Face oilNoni Glow Body oil and the Noni Radiant Eye oil

CBS Essentials readers will receive 20% off any Kora Organics purchase with the code CBSESSENTIALS20!

Kora Organics Noni Glow Oil Essentials, $144

$144 at Kora Organics

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set: $60

coco-and-eve.jpg
CoCo & Eve

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose loves this on-sale hair duo. "I have wavy, dehydrated and damaged hair," she said. "The Coco & Eve Silky Hair set turned my strands from straw to silk. Both the mask and hair serum are made with coconut and fig -- a good source of fatty acids that help strengthen and repair hair. I really like that the mask is made with argan oil. I have found that the ingredient is helpful for adding shine.

The real M.V.P. of the haircare set is the Miracle Hair Elixir. I apply a lot of heat to my hair, and usually my ends look and feel fried. This lightweight serum not only made my hair feel incredibly soft, it erased the look of my frazzled ends. Even my friends agree. A pal recently brushed against my ponytail and commented on how soft it felt and healthy it looked."

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set, $60 (regularly $68)

$60 at Coco & Eve

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

revlon-one-step.png
Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $40

$40 at Amazon

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit: $40

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit
Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

$40 at Rodial

Bath bomb DIY kit

Bath bomb DIY kit
Urban Kangaroo via Amazon

This kit can work as both a gift and a fun date night activity all rolled into one. It includes all the dry ingredients, plus essential oils, spray bottle, molds and step-by-step instructions to make 12 bath bombs, plus fun wrapping paper and stickers, just in case you decide to gift any of your creations.

Bath bomb DIY kit, $20

$20 at Amazon

Best fitness gifts to give this Valentine's Day

Is your girlfriend a fitness fan? They'll enjoy these workout and athleisure-inspired Valentine's Day gift ideas. 

Airbrush high-waist flutter legging 

Alo AIRBRUSH HIGH-WAIST FLUTTER LEGGING
Alo

"These flare leggings with a split front frankly make your butt look great," says CBS Essentials staff writer Carolin Lehmann. "They have a super high-waisted fit that pairs well with cropped tops. Find them in a 7/8 length as well."

Airbrush high-waist flutter legging, $118

$118 at Alo

Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted yoga pants

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon

These budget-friendly yoga pants are a dupe for the more expensive Lululemon Aligns

For a shorter fit, check out the 7/8 length. Choose from 18 colors. 

Buttery soft high-waisted yoga pants, $23

$23 at Amazon

Hydrow Rower

Hydrow Rowing Machine
Best Buy

Your Valentine will fall in love with fitness thanks to this top-rated rowing machine. Hydrow offers three ways to experience your rowing workout: live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. A Hydrow subscription also includes yoga, Pilates, strength training, mobility and stretching workouts. Hydrow has also added circuit training for all users. The workout combines strength training using a mix of dumbbells and bodyweight, with short periods of rowing mixed in.

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds. 

Hydrow Rower, $2,495

$2,495 at Hydrow

Theragun Pro

theragun-pro.png
Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use. 

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.  

Theragun Pro, $600

$600 at Best Buy

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill

walking-pad.jpg
WalkingPad

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage. 

Choose from five colors.

Right now, WalkingPad is offering $100 off for the new year. 

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $450 (regularly $600)

$450 at WalkingPad

Best kitchen gifts to give this Valentine's Day

If your Valentine is an aspiring chef, we found great deals on mini waffle makers, Keurig coffee makers, cocktail shakers and more budget-friendly kitchen gifts to give this Valentine's Day.     

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box

Godiva Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box
Godiva

It's hard to go wrong with a quality box of chocolates. This heart-shaped Godiva chocolate box contains 14 flavors, including a white praliné heart, milk praliné heart and dark ganache heart.

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box, $41

$41 at Godiva

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker
DASH via Amazon

If the way to your Valentine's heart is through their stomach, a plate of mini heart-shaped waffles could do the trick. Simply whip up a batch of waffle batter, plug in the mini waffle maker to heat, pour the batter over the 4-inch nonstick surface and close the maker. After just a few minutes you'll have an adorable (and delicious) token of your affection.

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker, $20

$20 at Amazon

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker: $32

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker
Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $32

$35 at Walmart

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $40

dash-air-fryer-mini.jpg
Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer

It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household. 

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $42 (reduced from $50)

$42 at Wayfair

Glazed ceramic fondue set

Glazed ceramic fondue set
Zen Kitchen via Amazon

Nothing says romance like a pot of fondue, and with this fun and festive fondue pot set you can keep the romantic date nights rolling and serve fondue at home whenever the mood strikes. 

This set includes ceramic bowls that are safe to set over an open flame to heat the chocolate or cheese the old fashioned way. The heart-shaped glazed ceramic bowls are also microwave and dishwasher safe for easy prep and clean up. The set comes with one large serving pot and six small bowls.

Glazed ceramic fondue set, $29 (reduced from $35)

$29 at Amazon

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

anova-nano-sous-vide-cooker.jpg
Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

$99 at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $74

keurig.jpg
Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup. 

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $74 (regularly $100)

$74 at Amazon

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker: $70

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker
Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in. 

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70 (reduced from $75)

$70 at Elevated Craft

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $72

$72 at Amazon

First published on January 17, 2023 / 9:00 AM

