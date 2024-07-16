13 amazing travel deals from Amazon Prime Day 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is a wonderful time to travel. If you want to make your experience a bit less stressful and more organized, our travel experts recommend packing using the right type of luggage, plus bringing along an appropriate collection of travel gear so you can make the most out of every minute during your next trip.

In conjunction with Amazon Prime Day 2024, we've discovered some great deals on luggage, packing supplies, travel gadgets, personal Wi-Fi hotspots and cameras, so you can save some cash as you prepare for your next vacation, weekend getaway, family reunion or business trip.

Best Prime Day luggage deals

Based on where you're headed and for how long, choosing the right luggage will make transporting your clothing and essentials easier and potentially save you money on airline-checked luggage fees. Here are some great Prime Day deals on popular luggage sets and pieces. For help choosing the best luggage for all of your travel needs, be sure to check out our roundup of the best luggage for 2024.

Samsonite Omni 2 hardside expandable luggage (2-piece set): $186 (55% off)

This handy, two-piece, hard-side luggage set from Samsonite is currently on sale for a whopping 55% off, so you'll pay just $186 for both pieces.

The popular Omni 2 luggage combines scratch-resistant textures with lightweight, 100% polycarbonate construction. This ensures your luggage looks as great on your 100th trip as it does on the first. This lightweight line offers heavyweight protection riding on 360-degree spinner wheels.

This set includes a carry-on and matching 24-inch (medium size) suitcase that can be checked with an airline. On Amazon, based on more than 6,100 ratings, this luggage has earned a 4.4-star rating (out of 5). A variety of color options are available, however, as a result of the popularity of this Samsonite Prime Day deal, many color options are already sold out.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 expandable carry-on: $145 (15% off)

Perfect for the weekend getaway or to hold all of the items you need to bring with you on an airplane, this 21-inch carry-on from Travelpro is durable, expandable and lightweight. It comes in a variety of colors, but not all color options are on sale during Prime Day.

This carry-on luggage has four spinner wheels that rotate 360 degrees for a smooth roll. You also get a sturdy handle that pulls out to 38- or 42.5-inches. It features a patented contour grip with rubberized touch points for easy maneuvering.

The bag expands up to two inches to offer maximum packing capacity. You also get top, side and bottom carry handles, along with two exterior compartments, a full-length interior lid pocket, a side accessory pocket and an adjustable hold-down strap for added packing convenience.

The Travelpro Maxlite 5 has earned a 4.5-star (out of 5) rating on Amazon, based on more than 12,200 reviews.

Amazon Basics 2-piece luggage set: $129 (20% off)

There's nothing basic about this Amazon Basics two-piece luggage set that's currently on sale during Prime Day for 20% off. This means you'll pay just $129 for both pieces, instead of the usual $160. This deal is only available to Prime members.

This set includes a 20-inch carry-on bag and a matching 28-inch suitcase that can be checked with an airline. Both hard side bags use four double spinner wheels, are expandable, and have a scratch-resistant, extra-thick ABS hard shell that's scratch-resistant.

These bags are each also equipped with a telescoping handle.

Best Prime Day travel tech deals

From noise-canceling headphones to Kindle e-readers, international travel adapters and more, here are some must-have tech gadgets you'll want on your next trip. And right now, they're all on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise canceling headphones: $349 (19% off)

The ambient noise you'll experience on an airplane, bus, train or even on a car trip (when you're the passenger) can be annoying at best or downright overwhelming at its worst. Using powerful noise-canceling headphones, you eliminate unwanted noise so you can enjoy near-total silence, and these headphones to listen to high-quality audio, such as music, podcasts, audiobooks or audio from TV shows or movies.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones offer superior noise cancelation. You also get all-day battery life. And thanks to the padding on the ear cups and headband, these headphones are comfortable to wear (even for extended periods). These are the first Bose headphones to offer spatial audio.

No matter where your travels take you, having these headphones will allow you to enjoy peace and quiet just about anywhere. They also work nicely when participating in hands-free phone calls.

In our coverage of the five best noise-canceling headphones for 2024, the Bose QuietComfort headphones were our top pick. But if you're looking for even more great deals on headphones and wireless earbuds during Prime Day, we've got you covered with our roundup of the 14 best Prime Day headphone deals on Amazon for 2024.

If lugging around full-size headphones on your next trip seems like a lot, there are some fantastic noise-canceling wireless earbuds, like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, that'll help you drown out ambient noise on airplanes, buses, trains or even car trips with loud passengers. During Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price of these earbuds from $300 to just $229 -- that's 23% off.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $235 (31% off)



Featuring a 10.2-inch Paperwhite display that can be seen in any lighting situation, plus a battery life that lasts for weeks, the Kindle Scribe stands out from the rest of the Kindle lineup. In addition to serving as a full-featured e-reader and audiobook/podcast player, it comes with a pen-shaped stylus and serves as a digital notepad.

Using the Kindle Scribe, you can create as many custom-named virtual notebooks as you'd like. Each notebook can have any number of pages. And on each page, you can handwrite or draw whatever content you choose. Your handwritten notes can also be converted to editable text. It's also possible to email PDF files directly to your Kindle Scribe to view and annotate them. Or, files can be sent between your Kindle Scribe and Microsoft Word (via your Microsoft 365 account, if you're a subscriber to this service).

This version of the Scribe comes with 16GB of internal storage and a three-month trial to the Kindle Unlimited service. It comes with a stylus.

Right now, you can get the Kindle Scribe for just $235, which is 31% off its normal price.

Want to learn more about what the Kindle Scribe can do? Check out our in-depth review of the Kindle Scribe e-reader.

Simo Solis 5G Wi-Fi mobile hotspot for travel: $280 (30% off)



When traveling abroad or even domestically, if you need continuous access to the internet from your mobile devices and laptop, consider bringing along a portable, battery-powered mobile hotspot. Once you purchase the Solis 5G device, you can turn it on in almost any country and it will automatically connect to the cellular service that offers the strongest signal.

You can purchase individual day passes for this Solis 5G hotspot, so you only pay when and where you need internet access for up to 16 devices at the same time. This is a much more secure option than relying on public Wi-Fi hotspots in airports, hotels and restaurants, for example.

The Simo Solis 5G Wi-Fi mobile hotspot is very easy to use. It's also built to withstand the rigors of travel, boasting an IP54-rated ruggedized design that shields it from drops, dust, and water. Built into the unit is a 2.4-inch LCD touchscreen that provides a convenient way to monitor data usage, signal strength, Wi-Fi credentials and device and network settings. Plus, if your devices are running low on battery, the Solis 5G doubles as a power bank, ensuring all your gadgets stay charged while you're on the go.

During Amazon Prime Day, Prime members can purchase the Simo Solis 5G Wi-Fi hotspot for $280, which is 30% off. It comes with 1GB of wireless data usage per month (for the life of the unit) that can be used almost anywhere in the world, but unlimited day passes and other data plans are available.

Mophie Powerstation XL power bank: $45 (25% off)

If you travel with a smartphone or tablet, you can't always count on an electrical outlet being available when your devices need charging. That's why we recommend traveling with a portable power bank in your pocket, purse, backpack or carry-on. This device from Mophie contains a 20,000 mAh rechargeable battery that'll allow you to keep your mobile devices charged while you're on the go.

This power bank is equipped with two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C port, so multiple devices can charge simultaneously. The unit weighs less than 1.3 pounds and measures 6 x 3 x 1 inches.

The Mophie Powerstation XL has a built-in, four-light LED power indicator that displays charging status and battery life, while the fabric finish prevents scuffs and scratches.

Right now, this indispensable travel accessory is on sale for 25% off during Amazon Prime Day. This brings its price down to just $45.

Ceptics international power adapter: $16 (33% off)

Anytime you're traveling abroad, the country you'll be visiting will likely rely on a different type of power outlet than what we're accustomed to in the United States.

So, if you want to be able to plug in your laptop, mobile devices, or any other gear you're traveling with, you need an international power adapter.

The Ceptics international power adapter is small, lightweight and can be configured in seconds to work with any power outlet around the world. It then provides one three-prong outlet and two USB ports that you can plug your U.S.-based equipment into.

We recommend traveling with at least two or three of these travel adapters in your carry-on or checked suitcase anytime you're headed overseas. Right now, they're on sale for just $16 each, which is 33% off.

Best prime day packing supplies deals

Among the biggest challenges when it comes to packing for a trip is making sure you remember to bring everything you'll need and then fitting it all within your luggage in an organized way. Here are some travel products that are on sale during Prime Day that'll help you pack more efficiently.

Travelon packing squares (3 pack): $18 (31% off)

Packing cubes make it easy to organize the contents of your luggage and compress clothing items so you can fit more into less space. This package of three packing squares comes in three different colors. Each measures 5.5 x 1.5 x 8 inches.

They're water-resistant and breathable. Each can hold up to 22.1 pounds and has a mesh top so you can easily see what's inside without having to unzip it.

This three-pack is on sale during Prime Day, exclusively to Prime members, for just $18 which is 31% off.

Conair handheld garment steamer: $45 (20% off)

When you need to dress up during a trip you don't want to look like a winkled mess because your outfit wound up getting crushed in your luggage. And even the best hotel iron will have trouble getting rid of deep wrinkles. That's why you should bring along a handheld garment steamer.

This garment steamer from Conair is currently on sale for 20% off, so you can purchase it for just $45. It's able to generate strong, penetrating steam that'll have your clothing looking presentable in no time.

This steamer heats up in just 40 seconds and holds 7.3 ounces of water in its tank. That's enough to provide you with for up to 15 minutes of continuous steam.

Napfun neck pillow for travel: $16 (28% off)

Whether you're about to embark on a long airplane, train, bus or car ride, if you want to be able to nap comfortably, be sure to bring along a cozy neck pillow, like the Napfun neck pillow, which is on sale for just $16 (that's 28% off).

This neck pillow contains 100% memory foam, so it's lightweight and extremely comfortable around your neck. It can nicely cradle your head, so you can drift off to sleep. This particular travel pillow is contoured specifically to provide excellent support.

Based on more than 15,700 reviews on Amazon, the Napfun neck pillow has earned a 4.3-star (out of 5) rating. Amazon reports it sells more than 20,000 of these neck pillows every month, so you know they're enjoyed by frequent travelers around the world.

Best prime day camera deals

Record every exciting moment of your next trip with one of these cameras. A GoPro action camera is waterproof and perfect for filming outdoor adventures from a first-person perspective, while the Sony ZV-1F is easy to operate and better for capturing family videos and travel vlogging. Both are on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera: $299 (25% off)

For a solo traveler, couple, or entire family that's extremely active while on vacation, you can chronicle every exciting moment of your travel adventure from a first- or third-person perspective using the ultra-portable and small GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera.

This camera is loaded with easy-to-use features that allow users to shoot crisp, 27MP still images or stunning video at up to 5.4K resolution (at up to 60 frames-per-second). We're huge fans of this waterproof, weatherproof and extremely durable camera that you can take just about anywhere.

Now's the perfect time to invest in this action camera, because during Prime Day, it's on sale for 25% off, so you'll pay just $299. A wide range of genuine GoPro camera accessories are also on sale.

If you want more information about the versatility and durability of the GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera, check out our in-depth review. We've also curated a roundup of the best action cameras of 2024.

Sony ZV-1F camera: $398 (20% off)

For anyone who wants to bring an extremely compact and powerful (but not waterproof) compact camera on their next trip, we recommend the Sony ZV-1F. It's able to capture sharp still images or high-resolution video.

The camera has a side-articulating touchscreen LCD that allows you to select and manage camera functions. It's also used as a viewfinder when filming, or to preview the content you've already shot. This is the perfect camera for creating compelling travel blogs, shooting family travel videos, or taking beautiful still images that capture exciting moments you want to remember.

The Sony ZV-1F is now on sale during Prime Day for just $398, which is 20% off its usual $500 price. One of the camera's stand-out features is its quick autofocus capability. It also captures authentic colors and features 10 creative style presets. When filming a video with this handheld camera, it uses advanced image stabilization.

