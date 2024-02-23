Get 25% off select Tile trackers and never lose your stuff again

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tile

If you're prone to losing things, fretting won't suddenly bring your missing stuff back to you. It's time to be proactive about finding your belongings, whether it's your phone, your wallet or even your pet. One of the best ways to do that? A smart tracker.

Right now, you can save big on one of our favorite brands, Tile, which is offering 25% off select models at its digital storefront.

Available in more configurations than Apple AirTags, Tile trackers are an affordable and reliable way to find anything that you happen to have lost, whether it's just under a pile of clothes in your closet or out in the world somewhere. Best of all, you can use Tile trackers with both iPhone and Android devices. So whether you plan to attach one to your laptop to track it if it disappears or you want to attach one to your keys, the use cases are practically endless.

Check out some of the best deals on Tile trackers below and grab yours before this sale comes to an end.

Tile Black Slim 2-Pack

Tile

Uh-oh. You've lost your wallet. What's next? You may be able to avoid a trip to the bank or DMV for replacement cards thanks to Tile's thinnest tracker.

The Tile Black Slim is shaped just like a credit card, so it can fit snugly in your wallet or passport for safekeeping. You can also add it to a luggage tag paired with the Tile App to find your items. The tracker has a 250-foot range and 3-year battery.

Add compatibility with both iPhone and Android and water resistance up to 20 feet, and you've got a great tracker that's well worth the entry price.

The official Tile storefront has a two pack of Tile Slim trackers for 25% off their normal price of $70. You can get the duo for just $52 right now.

Tile Pro 4-Pack

Tile

If long-distance tracking is something that's important to you, you'll want to spring for the Tile Pro.

With a form factor that looks more like a car key than a tracker, this is Tile's most powerful product with the loudest ring, longest range and a replaceable battery.

It can be attached to a keychain (exactly the use case you were probably thinking) and it's perfect for those big-ticket items you really don't want to let out of your sight. Its range is effective up to 400 feet, and it comes with a battery that lasts up to a year.

It's also water resistant up to 3 feet, with iPhone and Android support via the Tile App like the rest of the brand's trackers.

Right now, you can get a four pack of black Tile Pro trackers for 20% off their normal price. It's now $80, or 20% off the pack's normal going rate of $100.

Tile Sticker 4-Pack

Tile

Obviously no one wants to lose a set of keys or a wallet. But smaller things like a remote, a game controller or other household items can slip through the cracks, too. How many times has that tiny Apple TV remote disappeared into the couch cushions?

That never has to happen with the Tile Sticker, which can stick to anything you need to seek out. It's the smallest tracker Tile offers, and it comes with the same features that its brethren do, like a range of up to 250 feet, a 3-year battery and water resistance up to 20 feet.

Buy a pack of these small trackers to put on anything you think you're going to lose in the future, and stop worrying about it. Tile's got you.

Currently, you can get the Sticker four pack for just $82, which is 25% off the original price of $110.