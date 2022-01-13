This Amazon gift card deal is like getting money for free

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This Amazon gift card deal is on for a limited time only, so take advantage now. Getty Images

Did you get an Amazon gift card over the holidays? Well, right now, if you reload an Amazon gift card (whether you bought it yourself or received it as a gift) with $100, Amazon will add a $10 bonus to your gift card balance. That's free money.

Even if you don't have an Amazon gift card, this deal is so good you may want to buy a small one, and then top it off with a $100 reload to claim your $10 of free Amazon spending money.

This special deal is a limited-time offer, the end date of which is unknown, so take full advantage now.

Amazon gift card promo offer: Spend $100, get $10 for free

Amazon

Reload your Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free. Note that this offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details.

Amazon gift card promo offer: spend $100, get $10 for free

