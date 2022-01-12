Best rated blenders of 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

From nutrient-packed green smoothies and spirited margaritas to pureed soups and velvety-smooth dips, a great blender can expand your cooking options exponentially. If your blender has seen better days, or you simply want to upgrade to a more powerful and feature-heavy model, consider investing in a brand new countertop gadget to kick off the new year.

CBS Essentials sourced some of best-performing blenders on the market from $35 to over $600, selecting the highest-rated and best-selling models boasting the most useful functions from top brands such as Ninja, Breville, NutriBullet, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Beast, Wolf and Hamilton Beach.

Ninja Professional Blender

A fan favorite on Amazon with more than 34,000 reviews and an average 4.7 rating, the $89 Ninja Professional Blender offers plenty of of bang for your blender buck. The gadget blends, crushes ice, purees and otherwise processes fruits and veggies with 1000 watts of power.

Ninja Professional Blender, $89

NutriBullet Blender Combo

The NutriBullet Blender Combo comes with a 64-ounce pitcher and 32- and 24-ounce cups for personal use. One of the most powerful blenders from the brand, with three speeds and 1200 watts of power, it can make everything from smoothies to soups, sauces and nut butters.

NutriBullet Blender Combo, $135 (reduced from $150)

Vitamix E-310 Explorian

Vitamix/Amazon

A professional-style, 10-speed blender from Vitamix, the E-310 Explorian does everything from chop (via a pulse feature) to puree soups and smoothies. The mid-sized blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power.

Vitamix E-310 Explorian, $350

Beast Blender

A new personal blender that landed on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list, the Beast Blender makes velvety smoothies and shakes in just a minute. Designed by the brain behind NutriBullet, the 1000-watt gadget's turbulence-inducing, ribbed blending vessel also doubles as a bottle with the help of an included drinking lid.

Beast Blender, $155

Wolf Gourmet blender

Best known for making large, high-end kitchen appliances, Wolf also offers a line of professional-quality countertop gadgets, including this red-knobbed blender styled to match its trademark ovens. With a large, 64-ounce container, four settings (smoothie, puree, soup and ice crush) and 1500 watts of power, the commercial-style blender is a perfect option for a large family or even a small business.

Wolf Gourmet blender, $630 (reduced from $800)

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet blender and food processor

The ultimate multitasker, this blender-slash-food processor offers a great space-saving opportunity. With 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar, it greatly simplifies food prep and blending.

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet blender and food processor, $70

Breville Fresh and Furious

Not quite so powerful and function-heavy as its sister blender, the Super Q, the Breville Fresh and Furious nevertheless performs some food processing tasks in addition to blending. It offers nine one-touch programs and five speed settings, with the ability to turn ice into snow, thanks to 1100 watts of power.

Breville Fresh and Furious, $200

Hamilton Beach Power Elite

Hamilton Beach/Amazon

The bargain of the bunch -- and a highly rated blender on Amazon with nearly 30,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating -- the Hamilton Beach Power Elite might not be quite as powerful as the competition, with only 700 watts, but users claim the $35 gadget chops and blends like models several times the price.

Hamilton Beach Power Elite, $35 (reduced from $40)

