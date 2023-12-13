Walmart is practically giving away this 11-piece knife set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Do you love The Pioneer Woman or know someone who does? Walmart still has tons of deals to shop ahead of Christmas on bestselling kitchen essentials from The Pioneer Woman line. All of The Pioneer Woman's cookware, bakeware and kitchen tools make excellent Christmas gifts for people who love to cook or anyone who enjoys Ree Drummond's classic cottagecore style.

One of the best things about Walmart's bestselling The Pioneer Woman kitchen line is that you don't have to break the bank to upgrade your kitchen essentials or score a perfectly giftable item. At just $20, the retailer is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece stainless steel knife block set: $20 (50% off)

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block to hold it all.

"I love everything Pioneer Woman and this knife set is no exception. These knives are made of stainless steel and are super sharp. The assortment you receive with this set includes any knife you would need on a daily basis, with the added bonus of scissors." shared one Walmart customer.

Available in four colors. The set is currently on sale for $20, regularly $40.