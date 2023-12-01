Extended Cyber Monday deal: This knife block set from Zwilling is 50% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Zwilling

Cyber Week is still going strong. Right now, Zwilling is discounting its Four Star, 8-piece knife block set by $200 (reduced from $400). The cost of a single, top-notch chef's knife alone can set people back at least $100, which is why love this deal. If you are on the hunt for a discounted knife set, or are thinking of gifting one this holiday season to your friend or family member who is an avid home cook, this deal is one to be taken advantage of.

Zwilling Four Star eight-piece knife block set: $200 (save 50%)

This knife set has all the knives that every home cook needs and more. The block set comes with a 5-inch serrated utility, a 4-inch paring knife (which great for cutting smaller veggie such as grape tomatoes and garlic) a 5.5-inch prep knife (ideal for cutting steak) an 8-inch bread knife, and a 8-inch chef's knife (which is convenient for chopping up big veggies such as cabbage and butternut squash).

The set also includes additional items not often seen in other knife sets, including kitchen shears, which make cutting garnishes such as scallions and basil a lot easier, and a honing steel for knife sharpening. The latter is a fantastic addition that you often have to buy separately -- if you don't take your knives to a pro for sharpening.

These knives are made in Germany, a country that with a reputation for making great cutlery. The knives are made of high-carbon stainless steel, a material known for sharpness, and according to the brand, will not stain or chip over time. Although these are dishwasher-safe, the brand recommends hand washing. Knives wear down in the dishwasher over time, so to ensure longevity of any knives, hand washing is best.

This product boasts a 4.9-star rating on Nordstrom. Customers are very happy with this knife set, with one reviewer saying, "Great knives! Extremely sharp, best set of knives I ever owned!" Another reviewer commented, "Absolutely love Zwilling knives.. refuse to buy any others. I am an avid home cook, and great knives are a must! These fit the bill perfectly…"

Get the knife block set now for $200 (reduced from $400).

