Oprah's favorites and more are on sale at Cozy Earth right now

Cozy Earth is an ultra-comfy home and apparel brand that's worth the splurge. The brand has made the "Oprah's Favorite Things" list for the past five years, washes nicely and offers inclusive sizing. Plus, it's a CBS Essentials staff favorite.

But all that plush comfort can come at a steep price. Luckily, Cozy Earth is currently running an up to 45% off fall sale that you won't want to miss. Shop bedding, towels, loungewear, sleepwear and more at reduced prices.

Cozy Earth is best known for its super-soft viscose from bamboo bedding and loungewear. People love the fabric for how nice it feels against the skin, and for its cooling properties. Keep reading to shop some of our favorites at the Cozy Earth fall sale. The below items are all 20% off.

Top finds at the Cozy Earth fall sale

Score deals on pajamas, bedding and more.

I (CBS Essentials writer Carolin Lehmann) love Cozy Earth joggers because they come in both standard and tall lengths. I'm 5'10", and the tall fits great. Plus, the brand name couldn't be more appropriate -- the fabric Cozy Earth uses is as soft and comfortable as it gets. Don't just take my word for it: Cozy Earth's bamboo joggers are one of Oprah's Favorite Things.

Wearing this set together is a bit too matchy-matchy for me, so I wear the pullover crew to sleep in and the high-waisted joggers with a cropped top out and about. These pieces are excellent to travel in, as they don't look sloppy but are as comfortable as can be.

Find this set in five colors and three other fabric options.

Why we like this sweat set:

This sweat set can work for you no matter your height, and it's comfortable without looking sloppy.

Ultra-soft bamboo pullover crew, $104 (reduced from $130)

Bamboo joggers, $132 (reduced from $165)

These breathable sheets are perfect for staying cool. They offer a cozy, oversized fit. This cooling set includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Find these sheets in 11 colors and six sizes.

This set was seen on Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2018. Prices vary by size. The queen size listed here is currently $311, reduced from $389.

Why we like these sheets:

You won't overheat beneath these sheets.

Enjoy Cozy Earth's signature breathable, viscose from bamboo fabric in a duvet cover. This cozy duvet cover includes interior snaps and a bottom tie closure to keep your duvet in place.

Find this duvet cover in 11 colors and two fabric types. Three sizes are available.

Prices vary by bedding size. The queen-size option is $287, reduced from $359.

Why we like this duvet cover:

Have your choice of color and fabric type with this breathable duvet cover.

Another on-sale Cozy Earth bestseller to consider are these Cozy Earth premium plush bath towels.

These premium plush towels are ultra-soft and super-absorbant. They're made with a blend of viscose from bamboo and cotton and come in a pack of two.

They're currently $108, reduced from $135. Find them in eight colors.

Why we like these bath towels:

Turn your bathroom into a spa with these super soft and absorbant towels.

This comfortable men's pullover is made with a breathable and moisture-wicking viscose from bamboo fabric. It features an enhanced weave pattern designed to prevent piling and help extend the pullover's wear.

This pullover is available in 10 colors and is $120, reduced from $150. Find it in three fabric types.

Why we like this pullover:

You have lots of color and fabric options in this pullover.

This Cozy Earth women's pajama set is another one of Oprah's favorite things.

The chic pajama set features flattering stretch-knit fabric and convenient pockets. Don't let the long sleeves fool you, as this pajama set is still breathable and cooling for year-round comfort.

It's currently $156, reduced from $195. Find it in 12 colors and both standard and long lengths.

Why we like this pajama set:

This pajama set works for most heights and comes in a lot of colors.

