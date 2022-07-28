The Google Pixel 6a smartphone launches today, and Amazon is offering a $50 free money deal on it

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Google Pixel 6a smartphone launches today. If your budget has kept you from considering a Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, check out this brand-new, more affordable addition to Google's Android phone lineup.

The best part? Amazon is now offering buyers of the Google Pixel 6a a $50 Amazon gift card at no added cost.

The Google Pixel 6a is a lower-cost addition to the Pixel 6 lineup, similar to the affordable Apple iPhone SE ($429). The Pixel 6a offers the computing power of the Google Tensor chip in a more compact size.

The Google Pixel 6a launched today and is available for order now. Keep reading to learn more about the new Google Pixel 6a and how to buy it today.

What's new in the Google Pixel 6a?

The Google Pixel 6a features a compact, 6.1-inch HD display. It has the same Google Tensor chip as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google Tensor is designed to launch apps and load content fast, while keeping everything else running smoothly.

The Google Pixel 6a features a dual-rear camera featuring a 12-megapixel wide camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone offers helpful photography tools such as magic eraser, motion mode, and portrait mode to help you create even better photos. (It is worth noting that this is the same ultra-wide camera as found on the standard Google Pixel 6 phones.)

The Pixel 6a offers an impressive battery life. Google advises that the battery can last more than 24 hours with standard use, or up to 72 hours when in Extreme Battery Saver mode.

In short, the Google Pixel 6a is a budget-minded alternative to the Pixel 6.

The Google Pixel 6a comes in three color options; chalk, charcoal, and sage. The phone comes unlocked so that it can be used with any carrier. The Pixel 6a offers 6 gigabytes of RAM memory and 128 gigabytes of storage. It is available for purchase now on Amazon.

There's a special deal going on right now at Amazon: When you buy a new Google Pixel 6a phone, you can get a $50 Amazon gift card at no additional cost. (Add the $50 gift card to your cart by clicking the "Add both to cart" button under the "special offers and product promotions" header on the Google Pixel 6a Amazon product page.)

Google Pixel 6a (128 GB) plus a $50 Amazon gift card , $449

Amazon is also selling Pixel 6a bundles that include a compatible case, so you can keep your phone protected from the moment you get it.

Google Pixel 6a with case, $476

Other Google Pixel smartphones to consider

If the Google Pixel 6a isn't right for you, check out these other Google Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel 6 smartphone

The unlocked Google Pixel 6 smartphone is also available on Amazon. It's a bit pricier than the 6a, but it does offer fast-charging capabilities and a stronger camera. It offers a slightly larger screen at 6.4 inches.

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB), $569 (reduced from $599)

While the Google Pixel 6a only comes in a 128-gigabyte storage option, you can get the Google 6 in a 256-gigabyte model.

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (black) (256 GB), $696

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone

If you want the absolute best camera available in a Google phone, consider the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro. The 5G smartphone features a triple-rear camera system that includes an 50-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The 11-megapixel, front-facing camera is also improved versus the Google Pixel 6 and 6a.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB), $899

A 256-gigabyte storage option is also available.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (256 GB), $977

