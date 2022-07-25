It's the last week of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Here are the best deals you can still shop

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's the last week to shop the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. While some of the best deals at Nordstrom have already sold out, the retailer has no shortage of stylish stuff you can save big on during the annual summer sale.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends on July 31, so if you're planning to shop, now's the time to act. Here are the best deals you can still get.

Viking nonstick stainless steel fry pan set (2 pc), $100 (reduced from $150)

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

Below are our top picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can still get, plus everything you need to know about the sale.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now officially open to everyone, so make sure to shop ASAP before even more deals sell out. It ends on July 31.

Best home deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on smart picture frames, pan sets and more.

At Home round marble and acacia wood serving board: $40

Nordstrom

Save nearly $20 on this elegant, round serving board. Crafted with cool marble and warm wood, this piece will be the star of your next charcuterie spread.

At Home round marble and acacia wood serving board, $40 (reduced from $59)

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame: $160

Nordstrom

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame digitally displays photos from your iPhone or other smart device. Equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness, dynamic orientation that allows you to switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode and wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier, the Aura Carver Luxe digital frame is a great way to display your favorite memories.

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame, $160 (reduced from $179)

Apothke Votive candle gift set: $50

Nordstrom

Stock up on soy wax candles to keep things cozy this fall with this set of six candles from Apothke. Set includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle. Currently $14 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Apothke Votive candle gift set, $50 (reduced from $64)

Viking nonstick stainless steel fry pan set: $100

Nordstrom

Save $50 on two stainless steel, non-stick frying pans from Viking during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The set includes one 10-inch pan and one 12-inch pan.

Viking nonstick stainless steel fry pan set (2 pc), $100 (reduced from $150)

Simplehuman 58-liter rectangular sensor trash can set: $218

Nordstrom

This 58-liter trash Simplehuman trash can will automatically open with a wave or at the sound of your voice and comes with an odor-fighting odorsorb pod, Odorsorb custom-fit liners and a microfiber mitt to keep the stainless steel clean. It's currently almost $100 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Simplehuman 58-liter rectangular sensor trash can set, $218 (reduced from $312)

Vitamix 7500 blender bundle: $550

Nordstrom

Save $240 on this Vitamix bundle, which includes the 7500 Vitamix motor base, a 64-ounce container, tamper, starter guide, recipe book, 32-ounce dry grains container and two 20-ounce cups with to-go lids.

Vitamix 7500 blender bundle, $550 (reduced from $790)

Best beauty deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the perfect time to pick up new beauty gadgets from Nuface, Dermapore and more. Shop our picks below or check out our comprehensive guide to all the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Anastasia Beverly Hills deluxe brow kit: $39

Nordstrom

This three-piece Nordstrom Anniversary Sale-exclusive set includes the Brow Wiz mechanical brow pencil, Brow Definer and clear brow gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Anastasia Beverly Hills deluxe brow kit, $39 ($68 value)

Nuface Mini starter kit: $135

Nordstrom

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

Nars Orgasm blush duo: $40

Nordstrom

Widely hailed as a "holy grail" makeup product, this duo set includes two full-size shades of Nars' award-winning Orgasm blush.

Nars Orgasm blush duo, $40 ($64 value)

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer: $56

Nordstrom

Stock up on this top-rated moisturizer by Kiehl's. It features beta carotene (an antioxidant), cocoa butter to soften skin and sesame oil, an emollient. This 33.8-ounce bottle is on sale for $30 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer, $56 (reduced from $86)

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser: $48



Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $48 (reduced from $99)

Best Ugg deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save big on these Ugg slippers, Ugg sling-backs and Ugg slides at Nordstrom.

Ugg Cozette genuine shearling slipper: $67

Ugg via Nordstrom

These slide slippers come in five colors and are made of genuine shearling and UGGpure wool. They're reduced from $90 to $67 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg Cozette genuine shearling slipper, $67 (reduced from $90)

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper: $60

Nordstrom

These woolen women's slide slippers come in two colors and are made of genuine shearling. They're reduced from $90 to $60 during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper, $60 (reduced from $90)

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper: $70

Ugg via Nordstrom

These classic suede-and-shearling slippers come in six colors. They're suitable for indoor or outdoor wear and have a foam-cushioned footbed. These Ugg slippers are reduced from $100 to $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper, $70 (reduced from $100)

Ugg Judi clog: $94



Nordstrom

Ugg doesn't only make adorable and comfy slippers, slides and boots. This retro-inspired suede clog features signature UGGplush and sheepskin lining, plus classic nailhead detailing for maximum comfort and style.

Ugg Judi clog, $94 (reduced from $140)

Best Spanx deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save big on some of Spanx's most popular styles during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and check out our guide to all the best Spanx deals for even more savings.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings: $65

Nordstrom

These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale these Spanx leggings are reduced from $98 to $65.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings: $73

Nordstrom

Add a little bit of extra shine to your wardrobe with these ultra-glossy faux leather leggings by Spanx. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the glossy version of these popular leggings will be reduced from $110 to $73.

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings, $73 (reduced from $110)

Spanx Get Moving 14-inch skort: $48

Nordstrom

Hit the courts, trail, or just lounge around in style with this sweat-wicking, sculpting Spanx skort equipped with plenty of pockets for added convenience.

It's already sold out once, but is currently back in stock, so if it's been on your wishlist, grab it quick before it sells out again.

Spanx Get Moving 14-inch skort, $48 (reduced from $72)

Here are our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Hunter original short back adjustable rain boot: $110

Nordstrom

Save $55 on this pair of classic watertight boots from the iconic British heritage brand, Hunter. Alos available in black.

Hunter original short back adjustable rain boot, $110 (reduced from $165)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39: $96

Nordstrom

Nike's popular Pegasus shoes first came out in 1983 and continue to be one of the brand's top selling shoes. The newer version of this beloved shoe is great for everything from long distance running on the trail to a quick sprint on the track.

"Some really great updates to a classic shoe. I personally like the new upper and tongue. I feel it's more breathable, even in the black colorway, especially compared to last year" a reviewer wrote. "I don't necessarily feel a difference in the additional zoom air pod, but the shoe does feel better underfoot than last year. It just feels easier to run in."

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39, $96 and up (reduced from $130)

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket: $120

Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these soft, fluffy blankets are $60 off.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $120 (reduced from $180)

Bernardo Selma leather loafer: $159

Nordstrom

This fashion-forward loafer is crafted with antiqued leather and a lug bottom for a modern look. The 1.75-inch heel will comfortably elevate your style. The Selma loafer is available in five colors, all of which are on sale during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Bernardo Selma leather loafer, $159 (reduced from $248)

Stagg EKG electric kettle: $141



Nordstrom

For the tech and tea enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and a built-in temperature control screen. The chic design will elevate any countertop.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this high-tech kettle will be on sale for $48 off.

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $141 (reduced from $189)

Caslon Miller water-resistant Chelsea boot: $70

Caslon via Nordstrom

This water-resistant Chelsea boot comes in five colors. The pull-on-style women's leather boot is reduced from $100 to $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Caslon Miller water-resistant Chelsea boot, $70 (reduced from $100)

Barefoot Dreams longline shawl collar cardigan: $100

Nordstrom

This uber-soft cardigan comes in three neutral hues. Wearing it is like wearing a cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, this Barefoot Dreams cardigan will be reduced from $148 to $100.

Barefoot Dreams longline shawl collar cardigan, $100 (reduced from $148)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden: $80

Nordstrom

Grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix. It comes in three colors.

Get this indoor garden kit for more than $50 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $80 (reduced from $136)

Outdoor Voices exercise dress: $75



Nordstrom

Stay cool or work up a sweat in style with this exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. Available in three colors, this dress is $25 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Outdoor Voices exercise dress, $75 (reduced from $100)

Sure, some items are already sold out, but they occasionally come back into stock. Check for yourself below.

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set: $65



Nordstrom

Try out a new scent this summer with the Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set. It includes three fan-favorite fragrances: AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.), The Noir 29 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.) and Santal 33 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.).

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock.

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set, $65

Beis Weekend travel bag: $68

Nordstrom

This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag and take this convenient weekend bag on the go.

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock.

Beis Weekend travel bag, $68 (reduced from $98)

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set: $48

Nordstrom

Make sure your skin stays protected this summer by using a top-rated sunscreen. This three-piece set includes a 1.7 oz. and 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop's Unseen broad spectrum SPF 40, an invisible, weightless, scent-free protectant. The set also includes a 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop Play Everyday lotion (SPF 50), a fast-absorbing, nongreasy sunscreen that's sweat- and water-resistant.

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock (or check out these other top-rated sunscreen options for 2022).

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set (3 pc.), $48 (a $78 value)

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle: $28



Nordstrom

Stay hydrated this season with this ultra-dependable, wide-mouth Hydro Flask bottle. This 16-ounce bottle can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold ones reliably cool for up to 24 hours.

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock.

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle, $28 (reduced from $38)

