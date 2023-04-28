Surprise! Wayfair just extended the Way Day 2023 sale: Save up to 80% on furniture, kitchen gadgets and patio sets

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Can you believe it? Wayfair's biggest sale of the year just got a surprise extension through Friday! That means you have an extra day to shop all the amazing home discounts at Way Day 2023. If you missed out on shopping the first two days of the sale, hurry over to Wayfair now to take advantage of the remaining Way Day deals and checkout the newly added discounts.

This is your last chance to shop slashed prices on Wayfair's selection of indoor furniture, outdoor furniture, major appliances, kitchen gadgets and so much more. Way Day is a great time to stock up on what you need, upgrade your space or just buy yourself a home goods treat.

But don't delay -- the sale really does end tonight.

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best Wayfair Way Day 2023 deals that you can shop right now. These customer-loved kitchen, patio, bedroom and living room items all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive Wayfair customer reviews.

Way Day only comes once a year. Keep reading to shop our selection of the best Wayfair Way Day 2023 deals while you still can.

Top products in this article:

Shop all of the Way Day deals at Wayfair

Cusinart Mix It In soft serve ice cream maker, $80 (reduced from $240)

Foundstone Tinley 4-drawer dresser, $170 (reduced from $381)

Red Barrell Studio Christina rectangular 2-person outdoor dining set, $260 (reduced from $306)

Best Way Day 2023 kitchen deals at Wayfair

Save big on tons of kitchen items at Wayfair. There are great deals on cookware, small appliances and more. Here are our favorite Way Day kitchen deals.

Cusinart Mix It In soft serve ice cream maker: $80

Wayfair

Whip up some fun frozen treats at home with this professional-grade at-home ice cream maker. Make soft serve, ice cream, sherbet and yogurt with this on-sale device. Plus, add your favorite mix-ins to customize your summer treats.

Right now, you can get it for 67% off during the final day of the Way Day 2023 sale.

Cusinart Mix It In soft serve ice cream maker, $80 (reduced from $240)

Cuisinart 4-cup coffee maker: $40

Wayfair

This compact four-cup coffeemaker is perfect for small kitchens, home offices and dorm rooms. It comes with a high-quality stainless-steel carafe and boasts a 30-minute automatic shut-off feature.

The best part is that it's currently only $43. Shop this way hot Way Day deal on Cuisinart while supplies last.

Cuisinart 4-cup coffee maker: $40 (reduced from $75)

Sango Siterra 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set: $62



Wayfair

This 16-piece set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four soup bowls and four cereal bowls. The dinnerware pieces are chip-resistant, scratch-resistant and dishwasher safe.

Right now, you can get all 16 pieces for just $62.

Sango Siterra 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set, $62 (reduced from $80)

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set: $160

Wayfair

If you're looking for doorbuster savings at Way Day 2023, this is the deal for you. This Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 74% off.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered saute pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set, $160 (reduced from $615)

You can also save on the 13-piece version. This Cuisinart set includes a Dutch oven and a lid.

Cuisinart Professional Series 13-piece stainless steel cookware set, $181 (reduced from $750)

Kraus Bolden pull down kitchen faucet: $154

Wayfair

This distinctive, commercial-style faucet creates a premium look in any kitchen. The 18-inch faucet fits underneath most kitchen cabinets and features a pull-down spray head with reach technology for an extended range of motion.

It offers a powerful dual-function sprayer that can effortlessly switch between an aerated stream for filling pots and cups and powerful spraying action to thoroughly rinse dishes.

Kraus Bolden pull down kitchen faucet, $154 (reduced from $490)

Nutribullet personal blender: $100

Wayfair

This on-sale personal blender is perfect for making smoothies and shakes this summer. With a 1200-watt motor, pre-programmed pulse cycle and hands-free auto shut-off, this Nutribullet blender is a powerful kitchen gadget that can puree or blend even the toughest ingredients.

Right now, it's 23% off for Way Day 2023.

Nutribullet personal blender, $100 (reduced from $130)

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer: $200 (57% off)

Wayfair

This 5.5-quart Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts. It features 12 speeds and can be used for baking, making homemade pasta, mixing ice cream, grinding up meats and more.

It comes with three accessories: a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk.

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer, $200 (reduced from $460)

Smeg 2-slice 50s style toaster: $200

Wayfair

Smeg home appliances are beloved for their retro aesthetic and quality. Smeg products tend to be a bit pricey, but right now, you can score this Smeg 2-slice 50's-style toaster for 20% off on Wayfair.

Smeg 2-slice 50's style toaster, $200 (reduced from $250)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $152



Wayfair

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, but it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool summer nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $152 (reduced from $190)

Cuisinart countertop blender: $86

Wayfair

This blender-slash-food processor can do it all. The device boasts 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment, as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar.

Cuisinart countertop blender, $86 (reduced from $180)

Oneida Avery 90-piece flatware set: $82

Wayfair

Looking to replace your family's everyday flatware? This 4.6-star-rated service for 12 by Oneida is easy to stack in your kitchen utensil drawer. Plus, it's greatly discounted and built to last.

Says reviewer Kim: "Very pretty flatware, will last forever at a great price. Looks great after being in dishwasher."

Oneida Avery flatware set (90 pc.), $82 (reduced from $300)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $100

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Classic Cuisine 6-speed hand immersion blender: $42

Wayfair

This handy four-in-one kitchen tool comes with a whisk, a 32-ounce beaker and food processor/chopper cup attachment to help you easily make milkshakes, salsa, soup, baby food and more right from your own kitchen.

It's currently 53% off at Wayfair.

Classic Cuisine 6-speed hand immersion blender, $42 (reduced from $90)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $290

Vitamix

The Vitamix Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbuster deals at 36% off. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless-steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $450)

Best Way Day 2023 deals on furniture at Wayfair



Shop the best Way Day deals on furniture at Wayfair. Way Day 2023 is a great time to pick up a new chair, couch, sectional, lounger and more at a majorly discounted rate.

Foundstone Tinley 4-drawer dresser: $170

Wayfair

Upgrade your bedroom storage with this sleek, contemporary four-drawer dresser. It includes a counterweighted back panel, wall anchor and open-safe drawers. It also has a wear-resistant laminate finish and comes with a six-year warranty.

Choose from four colors.

Foundstone Tinley 4-drawer dresser, $170 (reduced from $381)

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa: $400

Wayfair

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors.

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa, $390 (reduced from $916)

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed: $790

Wayfair

This upholstered bed with a wingback headboard makes a statement. It comes in all bed sizes and in more than 30 fabric colors, ranging in materials from linen to twill.

Note that you'll need to buy a box spring separately.

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed, $790 (reduced from $1,249)

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity: $420

Wayfair

Need a new vanity for your bathroom? This good-looking one has mid-century flair. It features a ceramic countertop and melamine wood base.

Find it in two colors.

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity with a ceramic top, $420 (reduced from $995)

Portsea 70-inch media console: $243

Wayfair

This farmhouse-style media console has a weathered finish to keep things rustic. It accommodates flat-screen TVs up to 85-inches wide. It has open shelves for decor accents, plus doors to hide cables and more behind. In the back, find a cable management cutout.

This media console comes in five colors.

Portsea 70-inch media console, $243 (reduced from $287)

Inbox Zero ergonomic mesh task chair: $64

Wayfair

This mesh ergonomic desk chair is designed for maximum comfort. It features a backrest that helps maintain the natural curve of the spine, reliable lumbar support and a three-degree curved seat.

"I have been working from home full-time and sit in it all day long. It is quite comfortable." shared on reviewer on Wayfair. "I am happy to report that I have had no problems with it. It was easy to assemble, too!".

Get the desk chair for just $64 now on Wayfair during the Way Day 2023 sale.

Inbox Zero ergonomic mesh task chair, $64 (reduced from $77)

Greta arch wood mirror: $170

Wayfair

This stunning full-length mirror with an arched top is made with shatter-proof glass. You can mount it on a wall, lean it against a wall or simply have it freestanding (it comes with a U-shaped bracket for this). Find this eye-catching mirror in four colors.

Greta arch wood mirror, $170 (reduced from $200)

Arturs desk: $40

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new desk for studying or working from home, you won't want to miss this deal. This wood desk features a durable metal frame and two convenient shelves for storage. The best part? It's currently only $43.

Choose from four colors. Prices vary.

Arturs desk, $40 (reduced from $100)

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $377 (58% off)

Wayfair

This upholstered armchair is currently 58% off. It comes in seven chic color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $354 (reduced from $1,240)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $340 (53% off)

Wayfair

This pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $340 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,780 (32% off)

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothing. It's on sale now at a very deep discount.

The bedroom essential is made of solid wood and MDF (medium-density fiberboard) and features raised, molded panels for dimension. Not too handy? No problem. There is no assembly required with this dresser.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,780 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $230 (50% off)

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired, wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space, with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $230 (reduced $460)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire: $285

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in most rooms, sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and more.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It's on sale right now at Wayfair for 55% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $285 (reduced from $875)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $330 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this Way Day deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology.

It's up to 50% off at Wayfair now. Prices vary based on mattress size.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $330 (reduced from $899)

Velvet square arm sofa bed: $450



Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions. Find it in two colors.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," wrote a Wayfair reviewer. "It's comfortable and firm."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $450 (reduced from $570)

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper: $880

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa includes a full-size pull-out bed. The Serta-designed sleeper has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer said. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $880 (reduced from $1,230)

Best Way Day 2023 patio deals at Wayfair

Save on patio furniture and sets now during the Way Day 2023 sale.

Red Barrell Studio Christina rectangular 2-person outdoor dining set: $206

Wayfair

Wayfair just added this hot deal on a two-person outdoor patio dining set. This is the perfect set for enjoying dinner or drinks out on the patio this summer.

The set includes two comfortable chairs with cushions and a bistro dining table made with an anti-rust steel frame and wicker. The table also includes a durable tempered glass surface.

Red Barrell Studio Christina rectangular 2-person outdoor dining set, $260 (reduced from $306)

Andover Mills Chalone 115-inch cantilever umbrella: $149

Wayfair

This Chalone cantilever umbrella is the perfect addition to your patio or backyard setup for some extra shade this summer. The umbrella features a durable steel pole and eight steel ribs.

The umbrella is made from 100% polyester for extra durability.

Andover Mills Chalone 115-inch cantilever umbrella, $149 (reduced from $279)

Char-Broil Performance Series 4-burner gas grill with side burner and cabinet: $438

Wayfair

This sleek Char-Broil Performance Series four-burner gas grill is a must-have for summer BBQs. The grill is made to last with porcelain-coated cast-iron grates that are rust-resistant and easy to clean.

Char-Broil Performance Series 4-burner gas grill with side burner and cabinet, $438 (reduced from $468)

Arnerich Wicker L-shape sectional with table: $327

Wayfair

This outdoor sectional is perfect for spring and summer gatherings.

The set includes one sectional and one coffee table, both made with a durable beige rattan wicker frame and solid acacia wood legs.

Arnerich Wicker L-shape sectional with table, $327 (reduced from $360)

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table: $500

Wayfair

This outdoor fire pit turns any backyard into a luxurious summer paradise. It's constructed with lightweight concrete and includes an inconspicuous matching propane tank holder.

No assembly required.

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table, $500 (reduced from $620)

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $260

Wayfair

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of trendy wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set, $260 (reduced from $400)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $670

Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $670 (reduced from $950)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,400

Wayfair

This outdoor dining set is currently marked down at Wayfair for Way Day. It includes eight chairs with cushions.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions, $2,400 (reduced from $3,780)

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise lounge set: $332

Wayfair

Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale is on now and includes tons of incredible patio and outdoor furniture deals. One of our favorite deals is on this Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise set. The patio must-have is a steal at 65% off right now.

These bohemian-looking outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area for the summer. Adjust the seats to recline in five different positions, including fully flat for comfortable sun tanning all summer long. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

Choose from five colors. Inventory is limited, so act fast.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise (set of two), $332 (reduced from $938)

Wade Logan Amlie Nantucket 6-piece patio garden set: $227 (55% off)

Wayfair

This compact 6-piece patio set provides the perfect patio dining setup for spring and summer. The set includes four folding chairs, a table and an umbrella. The lightweight, yet durable chairs are made with PVC-coated polyester material designed to stand up to all weather conditions.

"We love our table!" shared one Wayfair reviewer. "[It's the] perfect size for the space we have. The umbrella tilts to block the ever moving sun, which is so helpful.".

It comes In four color options. The set is currently 55% off for Way Day.

Wade Logan Amlie Nantucket 6-piece patio garden set, $227 (reduced from $500)

Best Way Day 2023 large appliance deals at Wayfair

Save on refrigerators, dishwasher and more this Way Day 2023.

LG stackable washer and dryer set: $1,900



LG via Wayfair

Save $640 on a stackable LG washer and dryer set during Way Day 2023. This set features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right wash and dry motions, temperatures and fabric care.

This smart set includes Wi-Fi connectivity. Activate smart learner in the LG ThinQ app and the wash tower will remember your preferred settings. You can even use the smart pairing feature, which allows the washer to tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

LG stackable washer and dryer set, $1,900 (regularly $2,540)

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator: $1,997

Wayfair

This GE smart refrigerator features a french door design. The door is outfitted with an advanced water filtration system for the ice maker and water dispenser. It includes a child lock and smart door alarm. Plus, with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish, it's easy to wipe away smudges and fingerprints to maintain a sparkling clean finish.

The refrigerator also offers plenty of storage and organization options with two humidity-controlled drawers, a full-width drawer with LED lights and deep door storage that's wide enough to hold gallon jugs.

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator, $1,997 (reduced from $3,299)

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set: $1,894

Wayfair

This stackable washer and dryer set is 27% off for Way Day. It includes a large-capacity, 4.8-cubic-foot front-load washer and a massive 7.8-cubic-foot gas dryer.

The set has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair with reviewers praising the product's quality, durability and quick-drying capabilities.

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set, $1,894 (reduced from $2,598)

Frigidaire washer and dryer set: $1,846

Frigidaire via Wayfair

This extra-large capacity washer and dryer set is equipped with Frigidaire's MaxFill function. The feature allows for the maximum water level for your selected cycle. It's great for soaking and saturating to remove odors and stains.

This 4.3-star-rated appliance pair is on sale now for Way Day.

Frigidaire washer and dryer set, $1,846 (regularly $1,998)

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher: $534

Wayfair

This stunning, stainless-steel Samsung dishwasher features easy-to-use digital touch controls. It uses optimal cycle detection, an auto-cycle feature designed to make sure that your dishes are cleaned efficiently and effectively. The upper rack is height adjustable to accommodate dishes of different shapes and sizes.

Working from home? This Energy Star-certified dishwasher operates quietly.

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher, $534 (reduced from $649)

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub: $1,799

Wayfair

This Samsung smart fridge features multi-vent technology to keep a consistent temperature on every shelf for even cooling.

The 4.7-star side-by-side fridge is currently 23% off for Way Day.

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (reduced from $2,332)

Samsung smart electric freestanding convection range: $849

Samsung via Wayfair

Score a Way Day deal on a freestanding range. This 30-inch, five-star-rated Samsung range is discounted during the sales event.

This 6.3-cubic-foot kitchen essential can do so much more than bake and roast. It features a dehydration function and an air fry feature.

Samsung smart electric freestanding convection range, $849 (regularly $1,099)

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range: $1,149

Samsung via Wayfair

Cook two dishes at different temperatures with Samsung's Flex Duo freestanding electric range. Use the full oven for a large roast or split it into two smaller ovens that can cook at different temperatures.

This 4.6-star-rated range features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled via smartphone. Use your phone to preheat, adjust the time and temperature of your oven and monitor your cooktop from wherever you are.

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range, $1,149 (regularly $1,549)

Related content from CBS Essentials