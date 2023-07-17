The best TV deals at the Samsung Black Friday in July sale: Save on 'The Frame' smart TV and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung has kicked off its Black Friday in July sale. If you've been thinking of upgrading your old TV, now is the perfect time: Samsung has slashed the prices on almost all of its top-selling models, including the ultra-popular "The Frame" smart TV.

Ditch your old TV this summer and upgrade to a new one with all the best features and functions. Newer TVs can provide an improved watching experience with 4K or 8K resolution and advanced OLED technology. We -- and our CBS Essentials readers -- really like Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV. The bestselling television has a matte screen with a brilliant, crisp 4K picture. And when it's not streaming your favorite TV shows and movies, it can blend into your living room space as a framed piece of art. It's the perfect choice for a family that wants a big TV, but doesn't want a television to be the focal point of a room.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Samsung Black Friday in July sale.

Best TV deals at the Samsung Black Friday in July sale

Save on top-rated TVs including the CBS Essentials reader-loved "The Frame" TV.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: Save more than $1,000

Samsung

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. Samsung "The Frame" has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space. Translated: That's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.

Here's a tip from us: Right now, Amazon has a lingering Prime Day deal on Samsung "The Frame" that's actually better than Samsung's Black Friday in July deal. For example, the 55-inch Samsung "The Frame" TV is $1,300 at Samsung, but just $1,148 at Amazon.

65" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $1,600

Samsung

Today's Samsung TV Deal of the Day is on this Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV. It offers a brilliant bright display with ultra-precise Mini LEDs and enhanced contrast with Quantum HDR 32X. The smart TV even provides an immersive 3D sound experience to hep you feel like you're right in the middle of the game or movie.

Prices vary by size. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the 65-inch model.

65" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,600 (reduced from $2,600)



Samsung 'The Sero': Save $500



Samsung

"The Sero" rotating 4K TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

This Samsung TV is on sale now for $500 off.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor TV: Save up to $3,500



Samsung

The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

For outdoor areas with partial sun:

For outdoor areas in the full sun:

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV: $1,300

Samsung 'The Serif'

'The Serif' features a 4K resolution anti-reflection matte display. It comes with a detachable easel stand, making it easy to move around the room to fit your viewing preferences. It also offers an ambient mode that displays artistic visuals or at-a-glance news when you're not watching TV.

Right now, you can save $200 on this unique Samsung smart TV,

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV, $1,300 (reduced from $1,500)

Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $1,100 and up

Samsung

This 4K smart TV from Samsung delivers expertly upscaled 4K resolution and Quantum HDR+ technology. With Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, the sound moves with the action in your favorite film, show or game to deliver an incredible audio experience.

The best part? You can save on this TV right now during the Samsung Black Friday in July sale.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV : $450



Samsung

If you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Samsung sale, this 4K Samsung TV is a great choice. It offers a crisp, clear Crystal UHD display so that you can enjoy all of your favorite shows with excellent picture quality.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $450 (reduced from $550)

