The best smartwatch deals for Mother's Day

Mother's Day 2022 is May 8. Getty Images

Mom does it all -- and her tech should, too. Before you get the maternal figure in your life a Mother's Day 2022 gift, add smartwatches to the top of your Mother's Day gifting list. We found the best Mother's Day smartwatch deals from Apple, Samsung and Garmin that you can shop right now.

Top products in this article:

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Galaxy Watch4 (40mm), $200 (reduced from $250)

Garmin fēnix 6S Sapphire GPS smartwatch, $600 (regularly $700)

With a brand-new smartwatch, Mom can track her workouts, sleep cycle, check texts, receive social-media notifications and more all from her wrist. No matter if she's an Apple fan, a Samsung devotee or wants to track her fitness on a Garmin, there is a smartwatch out there for her.

Best of all: Your Mother's Day tech gift doesn't have to break the bank. Most major tech brands are offering discounts on their latest and most popular models, including the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch4.

(Need more ideas for Mother's Day? We've got 'em -- and you best get 'em! Mother's Day, after all, is almost here: It's May 8. Shop the best gifts for Mother's Day, including: Mother's Day gifts that deliver fast, Mother's Day gifts on Amazon, the best gift cards for Mother's Day and Mother's Day flowers.)

Keep reading to find the perfect watch for your mom. We've even found watch bands that double as jewelry.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $330

Apple

Give Mom a brand-new Apple Watch for Mother's Day. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice match with the new Apple Watch bands and watch faces.

The base 41 mm model (352 x 430 pixels), which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for $329 on Amazon and $329 at Walmart. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $430. Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.

(Note: Prices vary by case color.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 (reduced from $499)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4



Samsung

If your mom is a Samsung user, then the Galaxy Watch4 is the one you want to buy for Mother's Day on May 8. The GalaxyWatch4 is on sale right now. The smartwatch is available in either 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and in versions that connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE. The Galaxy Watch4 is available in four different case colors (black, green, silver and pink gold). If you're looking for fast shipping for Mother's Day 2022, and you're an Amazon Prime member, then you'll want to consider buying the Galaxy Watch4 right now on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (40mm), $200 (reduced from $250)

Looking for an even steeper discount on a Galaxy Watch4? Walmart has the Galaxy Watch4 in black for $175.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Samsung via Amazon

Save big on a Mother's Day wearable splurge. The larger and luxe Galaxy Watch4 Classic literally sports a classic watch face. It's available in two case sizes (42mm and 46mm), and two connection options (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE).

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic comes in just two colors, but they're both classic: black and silver. You can customize either the Galaxy Watch4 or the Galaxy Watch4 Classic with a stylish, sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic (42mm), $200 (reduced from $350)

Garmin fēnix 6S Sapphire GPS smartwatch

Garmin via Best Buy

This gorgeous Garmin smartwatch is $100 off at Best Buy right now. This watch is compatible with most Apple iOS and Android devices. This watch does more than just track the time. It can monitor your heart rate and blood-oxygen level, provide advice during your training and fitness experiences, track your sleep and receive SMS, calendar, mail and social notifications. It even provides at-a-glance navigation, and location reference on your wrist.

Garmin fēnix 6S Sapphire GPS smartwatch, $600 (reduced from $700)

Garmin Instinct GPS smartwatch

Garmin via Best Buy

This Garmin watch would make a great gift for the mom who loves to work out. It helps you plan workouts, and it tracks distance, time, speed, calories burned, activity, sleep activity, heart rate, steps taken, floors climbed and even your stress level. It's water-resistant up to 100 meters for swimming.

This Garmin watch is compatible with select iPhone models and Android phones. It notifies you of incoming and missed calls, as well as SMS, email and social-app notifications.

Garmin Instinct GPS smartwatch, $140 (reduced from $230)

Kendra Scott "Alex" 5 link watch band

Kendra Scott

Your mom's watch can be a beautiful piece of jewelry with the help of Kendra Scott. Kendra Scott has launched its first watch collection featuring Apple Watch bands. This luxe-looking, five-link watch band is available in six different colored metals and metal patterns including stainless steel, rose gold, two-tone, tri-tone and black.

This Kendra Scott watch band is compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 watches through Apple Watch Series 7 watches. It features a butterfly-clasp closure.

Kendra Scott "Alex" 5 link watch band, $148

(Not the right pick for Mom? Check out our roundup of top-rated Apple Watch bands.

Kendra Scott "Whitley" chain watch band

Kendra Scott

This Kendra Scott chain-link watchband is sure to make Mom smile. It's available in gold and stainless steel. It can be purchased in sizes small/medium and medium/large.

This watch band is compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 watches through Apple Watch Series 7 watches.

Kendra Scott "Whitley" chain watch band, $128

Kendra Scott "Dira" 3 link watch band

Kendra Scott

This two-tone Kendra Scott "Dira" watch is available in two metal colorways. This Kendra Scott watch band is compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 watches through Apple Series 7 watches. It features a butterfly-clasp closure.

Kendra Scott "Dira" 3 link watch band, $148

