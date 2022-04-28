Mother's Day is early this year. Here are the Best Mother's Day gifts that deliver fast

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gift cards, drink deliveries, flowers and more make for excellent last-minute Mother's Day 2022 gifts. Getty Images

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8 this year. That's earlier than usual, which means you have less time to pick up that perfect gift for mom. But not to worry: We've found great gifts for mom from Amazon, ProFlowers and more that deliver as soon as the next day, plus some same-day Mother's Day gift delivery options.

If you've waited a tad too long to pick out a gift, check out the sweet options below.

Want even more great gift ideas for mom this Mother's Day? Check out our guides to the best Mother's Day flowers you can buy online, best gift cards for Mother's Day, best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon and best Mother's Day 2022 gifts. And if you're looking to really treat mom this year, take a look at these responsibly sourced diamonds for Mother's Day you can buy online and this special deal on Lululemon's "The Mirror" home gym for Mother's Day.

Amazon Mother's Day egift card

Amazon

This Amazon Mother's Day gift card can be scheduled for delivery via email on any day you'd like. You choose the denomination of the gift card.

And don't forget to pick up the perfect Mother's Day greeting card to go along with it. Amazon has a number of Mother's Day cards from Hallmark available that are Prime-eligible.

Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card

Best of all, there's a special gift card deal at Amazon for first-time gift card buyers now: You'll get a $10 promotional credit when you spend $50 or more on Amazon gift cards in a single order now through May 6. Be sure to use code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout to get the deal.

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

ProFlowers Happy Together Bouquet

ProFlowers

This bouquet with pink flowers and greenery delivers to our Los Angeles zip code as soon as next-day. It comes in this deluxe size or a smaller option. Find ProFlowers' full Mother's Day collection here.

ProFlowers Happy Together Bouquet, $63

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a box (4 count)

Soho Floral Arts via Amazon

Want to give mom a floral gift that lasts longer than a standard bouquet? Soho Floral Arts offers preserved "eternity roses" that last for as many as three years so long as you don't water them. Amazon reviewers say the roses, available in four colors, really do last and are beautiful to put on display. That said, they also note that these preserved roses don't have the same smell as fresh roses, so you might want to pick up some rose oil to add fragrance.

These flowers make a great last minute Mother's Day gift: The gift box delivers to many addresses in a single day.

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a box (4 count), $43

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a mirrored vase (12 count)

Soho Floral Arts via Amazon

Looking for an even more glamorous long-term flower arrangement? This 12-count collection of preserved eternity roses comes in an attractive mirrored vase with pave accents and never needs watering, making it a beautiful decorative accent piece for mom's home that will last for years.

Soho Floral Arts extra large mirrored vase (12 count), $150

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Get mom a java treat with a Starbucks gift card that's eligible for Prime one-day shipping. Choose from three card designs and denominations from $25 up to $100.

Starbucks gift card

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

If mom is a bookworm, gift her the ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite, which stores thousands of titles, and is eligible for Prime one-day shipping. The latest Kindle Paperwhite has an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life and 20% faster page turns. It reads like real paper, even in the sunshine.

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB, $140

Juneshine Hard Kombucha blood orange mint

Amazon

Surprise mom with a same-day drink delivery on Mother's Day from Whole Foods. We suggest Juneshine's Hard Kombucha in blood orange mint for happy hour.

Juneshine Hard Kombucha blood orange mint, $15

La Marca prosecco



Drizly

Or go for a bottle of prosecco. Have it delivered straight to mom's doorstep with Drizly (prices vary based on location). La Marca prosecco has aromas of citrus, honeysuckle blossoms, green apple and peach. (Must be at least 21 years to order and take delivery.)

La Marca prosecco (750mL), $17

Glow Recipe skincare gift set (2-piece)

Amazon

Upgrade her skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe that qualifies for next-day delivery. It comes with the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. They employ watermelon to hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids, and improve her skin tone.

Glow Recipe skincare gift set (2 pieces), $55

Bokksu Japanese snack subscription

Bokksu

Is mom an adventurous eater? Then gift her a Bokksu snack box subscription. Just let her know that you've signed her up on Mother's Day. She'll get authentic Japanese snacks delivered to her doorstep either once, or at regular monthly intervals.

Bokksu Japanese snack membership (3 months), $135

