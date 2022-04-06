Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch: Which is the best smartwatch for you?

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For many shoppers, the choice between smartwatches comes down to the two biggest brands in the smartwatch market: Apple and Samsung. Each tech giant has a tempting new gadget for your wrist: Apple's is the Apple Watch Series 7; Samsung's is the Galaxy Watch4. Fortunately, both are on sale right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm), $359 (reduced from $429)

Galaxy Watch4 (40mm), $214 (reduced from $250)

Galaxy Watch4 Classic (46mm), $249 (reduced from $300)

Why the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch for you

If you're an Apple family, from the iPhone in your hand, to the iPad in your child's backpack, then the Apple Watch Series 7 is the obvious smartwatch for you. The Apple Watch Series 7 already speaks the language of your devices, and you'll be a happier person for having seamlessly integrated a new member into your digital household.

If you're an Android family, the Apple Watch Series 7 is definitely not for you. That's because the Apple Watch requires an Apple iPhone to connect to.

The fast-charging Apple Watch Series 7 works as an activity tracker, and can be used to monitor your heart rate, sleep and blood-oxygen levels. You can even use it to practice mindfulness. And it's not just compatible with the Apple Fitness+ workout library – it was literally built for it. (Apple Fitness+ subscriptions cost $9.99 a month – though new subscribers who are Apple Watch owners can get the first month for free.)

It's a good buy for older adults, too. The Apple Watch Series 7 features fall alerts -- if its wearer has a slip and fall accident, the Apple Watch will detect it and offer to contact emergency services. And while it won't necessarily detect a heart attack, the Apple Watch will alert when it detects an irregular heart rhythm that may be a warning sign to something more serious.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two case sizes: 41mm and 45mm. Both cases are billed as being made with crack-resistant crystal.

The 45mm model offers the Apple Watch line's biggest display screen to date. The 41mm model, meanwhile, is sized for slightly smaller wrists.

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 lists for $399 and up on Apple, but can often be found at sale prices on Amazon and Walmart, though prices there may vary depending on color. The 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 goes for $429 and up at Apple. It too can usually be had for a sale price at Amazon and Walmart.

If you like variety in your life, then accessorize your life -- and your Apple Watch -- with two or three or more sold-separately Apple Watch bands. They're really easy to swap out. (Click here for our guide to our favorite Apple Watch bands and deals.)

Below is a look at some of the best current deals we saw for the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $450 (reduced from $499)

The larger size of Apple Watch is also on sale right now. If you need help deciding between the 41 mm and 45 mm models, read our guide on how to pick an Apple Watch size.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm), $359 (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $459 (reduced from $529)

Don't forget to accessorize your Apple Watch with a new watch band or two. They're really easy to swap out -- a literal snap.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is the best smartwatch for you

If your household is centered around Samsung, Google and other Android devices, then Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 is the smart smartwatch choice for you. The watch can be as easily paired with your mobile device – or Samsung smart refrigerator! – as the Apple Watch Series 7 is paired with an iPhone.

Like the Apple Watch Series 7, the Galaxy Watch4 can monitor your sleep, blood oxygen and heart rate, and work as a step tracker. But wait, there's more: If you allow it, the Galaxy Watch4 will monitor virtually everything about you, from your weight to your BMI to the effectiveness of your workout. And because it's an Android watch, the Galaxy Watch4 can do cool Google tricks, such as playing your tunes via YouTube Music.

The Galaxy Watch4 comes in two case styles: the aluminum Galaxy Watch4, and the stainless-steel Galaxy Watch4 Classic, each with a pair of sizing and connectivity options.

The Galaxy Watch4 is available in either 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and in versions that connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, WiFi and 4G LTE. The Galaxy Watch4 lists at $250 and up at Samsung. At last look, Amazon and Walmart had certain styles marked down to less than $220.

The Galaxy Watch4 is sold in four different case colors (black, green, silver and pink gold).

Galaxy Watch4 (40mm), $214 (reduced from $250)

The larger and luxe Galaxy Watch4 Classic, meanwhile, literally sports a classic watch face. It's available in two case sizes (42mm and 46mm), and two connection options (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE). The Galaxy Watch4 Classic lists at $350 and up at Samsung, but the last we checked the model was on sale for $310 and up. We spotted an even bigger deal on the 46mm model at Walmart: There, the Galaxy Watch4 Classic in a black case is going for $250.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize either the Galaxy Watch4 or the Galaxy Watch4 Classic with a stylish, sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic (42mm), $310 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch4 Classic (46mm), $250 (reduced from $300)

There are a number of different band options for the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, as well.

