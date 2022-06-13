The best selling Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV is on sale now for Father's Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The Samsung "The Frame" 2022 model is a new-and-improved version of the top-rated Samsung QLED smart 4K TV, the set that doubles as customizable wall art. "The Frame" 2022 features a brand-new matte display. You can snag one at a discount right now at the Samsung Father's Day sale and save 50% off a customizable bezel with your purchase.

Bestselling "The Frame" TV: 65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2022), $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

Save on last year's "The Frame" model: 65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

The 2022 "The Frame" has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the previous model. And like the 2021 model, the 2022 version intelligently upscales TV and movies to 4K.

Even with all those similarities, the 2022 "The Frame" is definitely an upgrade over the 2021 "The Frame." The 2022 "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

If you've been eyeing "The Frame," take advantage of Samsung's special deals for Father's Day. They're offering 50% off a customizable Bezel with the purchase of any 2022 model of "The Frame". Several sizes of "The Frame" TV are also on sale now. Check out the latest deals on "The Frame" going on now through Father's Day (June 19).

Samsung's "The Frame" TV 2022 is on sale now for Father's Day

Samsung

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, or pictures from your family vacation (that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive). So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,800 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $4,000 (reduced from $4,300)

Shop deals on 'The Frame' 2021 model

"The Frame" 2021 model is a pretty awesome TV, too. And while it's no longer sold on the Samsung website, you can find models -- and deals -- on Amazon. Plus, we've rounded up some other 4K TVs you can get on sale right now.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021)

Samsung via Best Buy

Save big on this Samsung TV, which can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). What does all this tech talk mean? It means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

43" Samsung "The Frame" 4K TV, $798 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $2,398 (regularly $2,698)

Samsung 'The Sero': $500 off

Samsung has another smart TV option that can display art and photos. It's called "The Sero." This Samsung set is a 4K smart TV that rotates so you can watch videos from your phone, or display posters and art in full screen.

Samsung

"The Sero" is $500 off right now at Samsung. This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position, or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,00 (regularly $2,000)

