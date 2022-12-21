The best safes in 2022 for your documents and valuables

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're hosting holiday parties, that means house guests. Keep people from going through your private items by securing your valuables and important documents somewhere curious hands can't access them.

Consider buying a safe -- they keep small children, visitors and burglars from having access. Some safes will even protect your items from fires and floods. We've found the best safes in 2022.

Safes come in a range of sizes and a variety of price points. Below, the best safes for your documents and valuables from Walmart, Amazon and more, according to reviewers. Find a safe that fits your budget and needs ahead.

The best safes in 2022

Shop our selection of the best safes in 2022. Many of these safes feature digital keypads. Some are fire and water-resistant.

Honeywell safe



Walmart

Walmart has this stunning 50% off deal on a bestselling Honeywell safe just in time for the holidays.

It's waterproof and can withstand a fire of up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. This safe locks with a key.

Honeywell safe (.39 cu. ft.), $99 (reduced from $200)

Mycube Mini

Mycube

This small safe has reinforced steel walls and tamper-proof door bolts, plus a self-install bolt kit to secure the safe in place. It has a digital keypad for access and a light inside.

This safe comes in four colors and requires four AA batteries.

Mycube Mini, $490

SentrySafe fire-resistant and water-resistant safe



Walmart

This steel safe with a combination lock is both water- and fire-resistant. It protects your valuables in a fire for one hour (up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit) and is water-resistant in up to 8 inches of water for up to 24 hours.

This 86-pound safe even comes with a dual key that gives you the ability to disable the primary lock, even if other people know the combination.

SentrySafe fire-resistant and water-resistant safe (1.23 cu. ft,), $214

Amazon Basics steel security safe

Amazon

This affordable, alloy steel safe by AmazonBasics comes in seven sizes. Choose from a fingerprint lock or a keypad lock. It comes with two emergency override keys to protect against forgotten passcodes or dead batteries.

The 4.6-star-rated safe is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller.

Amazon Basics cubic feet steel security safe (.5 cu. ft.), $60

Sentry Safe executive fire security safe



Wayfair

This large, 217-pound safe has an electronic lock with two override keys and comes with a bolt-down kit. This 4.5-star-rated safe features a carpeted interior (35.72" x 19.4" x 11.7") and two multi-position shelves.

"Fits in my basement, holds everything I need it to store, is sturdy, very heavy and [includes] easy-to-understand instructions," wrote a Wayfair customer.

Sentry Safe executive fire security safe, $767 (regularly $934)

Amazon Basics book safe

Amazon

Hide your valuables in plain sight with this small book safe from Amazon. It comes in two colors. Choose from a combination lock and a key lock. Store this safe in between other books on a bookshelf.

"Not the most realistic 'book' but great value and good bang for your buck! Definitely recommend for someone looking for a convenient stash spot/small safe," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the device.

Amazon Basics book safe, $14

Ktaxon password steel plate safe box with dual-lock

Wayfair

This affordable, small safe from Wayfair has two lock options -- a key and a passcode.

"Love the fact it has more than one way to lock it," a reviewer says. "If you forget the code, you have keys."

Ktaxon password steel plate safe box with dual-lock, $38 (regularly $40)

