The best headphones of 2022 just got a massive Christmas price cut at Walmart and Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

The numbers are in: The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the bestselling headphones among CBS Essentials readers in 2022. It comes as no surprise, as these new and improved second generation Apple AirPods Pro launched this year.

And it's not just our readers. Reviewers are raving too:

"They're worth the upgrade from the AirPods Pro first generation if you want a substantial improvement in audio quality and drastic improvement in noise cancellation," reviewer Scora says.

"The sound improvement is not huge, but it is noticeable to me, especially on songs with more bass," reviewer C adds. "The transparency mode is better, the battery life is longer, and the ability to charge from even an Apple watch charger is useful. Also being able to find the case if you misplace it, because of the built-in speaker, is a big deal."

Shop the Apple AirPods Pro 2 below, plus other headphones our readers love. They make excellent Christmas and Hanukkah gifts.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The second generation Apple AirPods Pro provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help you find your lost AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

More headphones to consider

Not sold on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2? Then consider these headphones our readers love as well.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new-for-2022 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $229 (reduced from $299)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Want to save a little bit of money? The original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which once retailed for $199, have now been reduced to $179 at Amazon. The 4.3-star-rated earbuds offer 18 hours of listening (6 hours of listening time per charge with included charging case), IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and active noise canceling.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $179 (reduced from $199)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 and up (reduced from $170)

Beats Studio Buds



Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)

Related content from CBS Essentials

