The best half-off deals and steals at the big Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale this week

Ulta's biannual 21 Days of Beauty sale is back with 50% off flash sales on beloved beauty products. Getty Images

Ulta's biannual 21 Days of Beauty sale is here. Now through April 2, enjoy daily 50% off flash sales on some of your favorite brands like Stila, Tarte, Sunday Riley and more. These deals are available both online and in stores, and there are even some special sale items for Ultamate Rewards members.

Find out what's on sale the next few days at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty below. And be sure to shop fast, because many of the daily deals sell out before the day ends.

Thursday's half-off deals (March 17)

Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads

Ulta

These 2% salicylic acid and 10% glycolic acid complex pads help to clear up acne and reduce the appearance of pores.

Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads, $23 (reduced from $46)

Friday's half-off deals (March 18)

IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream anti-aging moisturizer

Ulta

This best-selling anti-aging moisturizer plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles and reduces the appearance of pores and discoloration.

IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream anti-aging moisturizer, $25 (reduced from $50)

Saturday's half-off deals (March 19)

Lancôme Idôle 1.7 oz eau de parfum

Ulta

The Lancôme Idôle eau de parfums are on sale in all sizes. This fresh, floral fragrance has notes of bergamot, pear, pink peppercorn and more.

Lancôme Idôle eau de parfum, $50 (reduced from $100)

Sunday's half-off deals (March 20)

Josie Maran whipped argan oil face butter

Ulta

One hundred percent pure argan oil is whipped into this lightweight face butter. It also includes watermelon seed oil, shea butter and cucumber extract for soft, glowing skin.

Josie Maran whipped argan oil face butter, $21 (reduced from $42)

Monday's half-off deals (March 21)

Dermaflash mini precision peach-fuzz removal device

Ulta

Peach fuzz stands no chance against this compact version of the Dermaflash Luxe device. It removes hair with a sonic dermaplaning technology.

Dermaflash mini precision peach-fuzz removal device, $35 (reduced from $69)

There are more daily deals at Ulta through April 2

There's so much more to come at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale. In the coming weeks, you'll find 50% off deals on brands like First Aid Beauty, Murad, The Ordinary, Kopari and more.

