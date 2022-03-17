Returning to the office this spring? We have your wardrobe basics covered

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From classic button-down shirts to comfortable work shoes to cloth face masks, the right wardrobe basics can ease a return to the office after months of quarantine. Getty Images

Many companies want their employees working in-office again, at least part time. This means that Americans who have adjusted to working from home -- in whatever they wish to wear, such as sweatpants and pajamas -- must return to more traditional work clothes.

Top products in this article:

Petal + Pup Olivia dress, $76

Untuckit Parrino shirt, $55 (reduced from $99)

Lululemon The ABC Classic Pants, $128

True, the pandemic has changed the fashion industry in a number of ways, with remote work redefining what constitutes workwear. But an older wardrobe can still look dated, whether it's being worn in person or on a Zoom call. As people make their way back to the office, consider incorporating some of those pandemic style priorities, such as comfort, convenience and versatility, into your new, more buttoned-up office wardrobe.

CBS Essentials has curated a selection of comfortable spring basics from reliable brands such as Lululemon, Untuckit and Everlane. Here are spring wardrobe additions, including face masks, loafers, dress pants and more business casual attire, to make your return to the office a little bit more comfortable.

Petal + Pup Olivia dress

Petal + Pup

Add a spring dress to your work wardrobe without sacrificing comfort. This floral midi dress has a shirred waistband and ruffle detail.

Petal + Pup Olivia dress, $76

Timbuk2 reusable face mask

Timbuk2

This three-pack of reusable face masks from Timbuk2 is perfect for offices where masks are still required. These masks are made of an extra-soft jersey cotton fabric that's designed to create a custom fit. The ties go around the head as opposed to the ears, so this model can be worn comfortably for extended periods. The envelope-style pocket provides the option of adding a filter for extra protection against COVID-19.

(For maximum protection, opt for an N95 mask.)

Timbuk2 reusable face mask, $20

Soft boot-cut dress pants

Yogipace via Amazon

These bootcut dress pants are made, like many yoga pants, with a combination of nylon and Spandex for added comfort and stretch. The fabric is moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant. The pants have four functional pockets, belt loops and a faux button and fly at the front to make them look dressier.

Soft bootcut dress pants, $37+

Untuckit Parrino shirt



Untuckit

The Parrino shirt from Untuckit is made with moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant fabric, so it will still look fresh at the end of a long work day. The material is extra soft and meant to move naturally. This shirt is designed to be worn untucked for maximum comfort while still appearing professional.

Untuckit Parrino shirt, $55 (reduced from $99)

Lululemon The ABC Classic Pants

Lululemon

The ABC Classic pants from Lululemon are quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant. Designed to be breathable and move comfortably, these pants are made with Warpstreme fabric, a material meant to retain its shape easily throughout the day without feeling stiff.

Lululemon The ABC Classic Pants, $128

High-waisted midi skirt

Exlura via Amazon

This high-waisted, pull-on midi skirt is fashion-forward without feeling stifling. It can easily fit in at the office, yet won't look too buttoned-up when worn outside of work hours. The timeless polka dot pattern makes this an easy piece to add to any work wardrobe and, most importantly, it has pockets.

High-waisted midi skirt, $29+

The Clean Silk relaxed shirt

Everlane

The Clean Silk relaxed shirt from Everlane puts a slightly more casual twist on the classic office blouse. This top is designed to look great tucked or untucked and can be styled multiple ways. The shirt is made with Everlane's clean silk, an eco-conscious fabric, and is colored with Bluesign-approved dyes.

The Clean Silk relaxed shirt, $55 (reduced from $100)

Everlane The Modern Loafer

Everlane

The Modern Loafer from Everlane is made from soft-to-the-touch leather that looks polished and professional. With a small heel and a tapered toe, this shoe will elevate any office outfit without causing discomfort. Internal padding and a foam-cushioned sole make these shoes ready to wear out of the box, no breaking-in needed.

Everlane The Modern Loafer, $125

Laptop bag with USB port



Kroser via Amazon

This chic laptop bag with a built-in USB port is a sleek step up from a casual backpack, while still providing plenty of convenient storage. This bag has space for a laptop and tablet, as well as an internal mesh pocket and several external side pockets. It can be carried like a briefcase, purse or as a traditional backpack, making this a commuter-friendly bag. Just add a power bank and this bag is ready to keep any tech charged on the go.

Laptop bag with USB port, $32 after coupon (reduced from $43)

Related content from CBS Essentials: