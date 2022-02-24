Watch CBS News

The best finds from the Bed Bath & Beyond home flash sale today

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bed Bath & Beyond store
Shop this online-only flash sale now, as it only goes through Feb. 24. Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond is holding an online-only flash sale, offering 20% to 60% off on bedding, bath goods, air fryers, décor and more. Save big at this sale that only goes through Feb. 24.

Below, some amazing finds from the Bed Bath & Beyond flash sale. Pick up these home goods from Keurig, Shark, Ninja and more now, because the sale will be over in a flash. Plus, enjoy free same-day delivery on orders over $29 on orders placed through Feb. 26. 

Keurig K-Duo Plus

Keurig K-Duo Plus
Bed Bath & Beyond

This Keurig works with ground coffee and single-serving K-Cup pods, so you can brew a full pot when needed, or just a single cup on demand. You can program the coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo Plus, $200 (reduced from $230)

$200 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Shark AI Vacmop

Shark AI VACMOP
Bed Bath & Beyond

This Shark robot combines vacuum and mop functionality into a single device. It can even clean hard floors with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping.

Shark AI Vacmop, $380 (reduced from $480)

$380 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Forest Gate six-piece modular patio sectional set 

Forest Gate 6-Piece Modular Patio Sectional Set
Bed Bath & Beyond

Update your outdoor seating area in time for spring with this sectional set. Arrange each of the six pieces to fit your space. The set has rattan accents and a UV- and weather-resistant finish.

Forest Gate six-piece modular patio sectional set, $1,295 (reduced from $2,590)

$1,295 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 indoor grill with air fryer

Ninja Foodi
Bed Bath & Beyond

Grill indoors and more with this Ninja Foodi kitchen appliance that features a 4-quart air fryer. Its special technology keeps smoke out of your kitchen. 

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 indoor grill with four-quart air fryer, $180 (reduced from $230)

$180 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 blender

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender
Bed Bath & Beyond

This powerful blender allows you to make sauces, smoothies and even steamy soups. It's designed to rotate ingredients back into the blades so you don't have to scrape the sides.

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 blender, $300 (reduced from $350)

$300 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bee & Willow mango wood side table

Bee & Willow Mango Wood Side Table
Bed Bath & Beyond

This mango wood side table with a marble top offers a contemporary look.

Bee & Willow mango wood side table, $84 (reduced from $120)

$84 at Bed Bath & Beyond

PowerXL 10-quart Vortex Air Fryer Pro

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro
Bed Bath & Beyond

This air fryer has 10 pre-programmed smart settings for different foods and helps you save up to 70% in calories versus eating deep-fried food. It's large enough to rotisserie-cook a four-pound chicken.

(Looking for more air fryers? Check out the best deals on air fryers right now.)

PowerXL 10-quart Vortex Air Fryer Pro, $120 (reduced from $190)

$120 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Related content from CBS Essentials:

First published on February 24, 2022 / 6:38 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.