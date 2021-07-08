10 patio and porch accessories under $50 that reviewers love

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is the best season to embrace indoor-outdoor living and spend time with friends and family on the patio or porch. To make your outdoor spaces more welcoming this year, why not add a few inexpensive accessories that will make a big impact on the time you spend outside?

To get your new look started, CBS Essentials has curated this collection of 10 reviewer-loved patio and porch accessories under $50. From a weather-proof tablecloth to an outdoor dinnerware set, these stylish pieces will add comfort and function to your outdoor space, making it everyone's favorite spot to gather.

Lipo rustic tablecloth

Adding a tablecloth to your patio table amps up the indoor-outdoor appeal in any space. This boho tablecloth with tassels, available in four neutral colors and five sizes, is water-, stain- and wrinkle-resistant.

Terrain floral lace solar lantern

Hang these beautiful lace solar lanterns from trees for a dreamy view from the patio. These all-weather-fabric lanterns charge in the sun and offer seven hours of light at night. They're available in white and blue.

Addlon outdoor string lights

Twinkling lights add a cozy feel to any outdoor space, and the Edison bulb style of this 48-foot string is totally on-trend. The lights are weatherproof and can be set up with a dimmer switch (not included). Each socket has a hanging hook, making these lights easy to set up. You can link up to five strands -- enough for even large patios.

Anthropologie citronella ancona ceramic candle

Citronella candles, while handy for warding off pesky mosquitoes, usually don't smell that good. But Anthropologie won't have any of that. Its citronella candles come in two sizes and two scents: citronella and nectarine or citronella and bergamot. Plus, they look beautiful in their printed ceramic vessels.

Sorbus macramé swing

It may not be weather-resistant, but this dreamy macramé garden swing costs less than $50. You can set it up in minutes and hang it from the ceiling, a tree or a sturdy overhang. It has whimsical boho tassels and is made from 100% cotton, so bring the swing inside after use to protect it from the elements.

HollyHome small round patio side table

Pair this petite side table with a chair for a small-space outdoor lounge solution. It comes in four colors and is made of anti-rust steel, plus it's weather-resistant and UV-protected. It promises easy assembly -- all the tools you need are included.

Polarbox classic model portable cooler

Save yourself a trip to the refrigerator with this retro-style cooler. It holds more than 5 gallons of drinks and food, and has a charming leather strap for easy carrying. The Polarbox classic model portable cooler is available at Nordstrom Rack in five vintage-inspired colors and is currently 50% off, at $50.

Kibaga copper colored watering can

This copper-tone watering can doubles as décor on your porch. It's made of rust-resistant stainless steel and holds 1.2 liters. Its long spout makes reaching hanging plants easy, and it has a targeted aim for petite planters.

LVTXIII outdoor/indoor seat cushions

Life's too short to spend it all sitting on wafer-thin seat cushions. Make your patio chairs that much more comfortable by adding these water-repellant cushions, available in 11 different prints. They come in a set of two and are fade-resistant.

Homienly wheat straw dinnerware set

If you don't want to worry about bringing your expensive dinnerware outdoors, pick up this 20-piece pastel set, including plates, bowls, cups, forks and spoons. Its pieces are made of wheat straw, a material that resists cracking and shattering. This colorful set is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.