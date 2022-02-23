Spring break travel: Popular trips to book in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring break 2022 kicks off in just a few weeks. With COVID-19 cases on the decline, domestic and even international travel continues to pick up, and popular destinations and flights are booking up fast. Some experts even believe the spring-break travel season will return to pre-pandemic popularity. So, if you haven't booked your trip, get on it now.

The only question: Where should you go? According to a recent survey conducted by Vacasa, more than half (56%) of Americans are planning a trip this spring and 37% are planning to travel during spring break, specifically. As for destinations, 75% are planning a domestic trip, 23% are opting for a staycation and 18% traveling internationally.

Whether you plan on hopping in the car for a domestic roadtrip, or have your passport ready to go, CBS Essentials did some of the legwork for you, pinpointing the hottest destinations in the country, and even a few abroad. And, while packing for your beach, mountain or city vacation, don't forget the most essential travel accessory, an N95 mask, required on all domestic and international flights and in public and private business in some areas.

Orlando, Florida

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

One of the hottest spring break destinations in the country, Orlando boasts spring sunshine, amusement parks, a wide range of accommodations for varying budgets, world-class dining and culture to boot. Disney World tends to be the main attraction, but Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland Florida Resort and even the new Peppa Pig theme park make the Central Florida city the theme-park capital of the world.

Obviously, where you stay should depend on the attractions that interest you the most and who the trip is for. Families with little ones should consider staying at themed resorts, while child-free travelers might prefer more sophisticated lodgings. Disney World Resorts seldom disappoint travelers looking to experience the magic of Disney, Epcot and the other parks. (FYI, masks are now optional for all vaccinated Disney guests.)

For a wellness-inspired trip, stay at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel, a sleek, tech-forward property. Popular for families, the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa recently unveiled its new family suites, so bigger broods can relax after taking advantage of the 10,000 square foot spa; two outdoor pools with chic cabanas; seven onsite restaurants; and shuttles to and from the nearby Disney World theme parks.

Turks and Caicos

The Shore Club

One of the more popular island destinations for spring break -- thanks to three-hour direct flights from New York, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte and Philadelphia -- Turks & Caicos offers an experience for everyone from families to couples to friends. For vacationers looking to splurge, the Shore Club, on Long Bay Beach, or The Palms, over on the other side of the island at Grace Bay Beach, deliver luxury lodging, sprawling beaches, pools and activities galore.

Spring breakers looking for a more zen experience should check out Amanyara, a wellness-oriented resort that includes an environmentally-conscious program for young guests.

For travelers on a budget, book a room at Ports of Call. TripAdvisor reviewers praise it for excellent service and location, right next to the swanky Ritz-Carlton, and just a brief walk from the beach and all the Grace Bay action.

Miami, Florida

Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Miami, another popular destination for spring breakers year after year, caters to families, singles and couples alike. With crystal-clear waters and white-sand beaches, this location is all about its shoreline. However, for people who get bored sitting on a beach, the city boasts great museums, gardens and one of the hottest art scenes in the country. Full-service resorts such as Eden Roc, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and the Fontainebleau in the Bal Harbor area offer everything from world-class nightclubs to award-winning spas, while The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne functions as a private oasis tucked away on the mostly residential island. The newly opened Balfour Hotel offers more bang for the buck, especially for travelers seeking a more boutique hotel experience while remaining close to the South Beach action.

If you're planning a trip, consider making dinner reservations now. Some of the hottest restaurants in Miami, such as Nobu, the newly reopened Bagatelle at The Ritz Carlton South Beach and Carbone, book up a month ahead of time.

Cancun and Riviera Maya

Garza Blanca

Once upon a time, Cancun was associated mostly with high-school seniors and college kids during spring break months. However, the region famous for white-sand beaches, crystal-clear oceans and Mayan ruins now hosts couples and families during the spring break season.

The newly opened Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun, an all-inclusive optional property in Playa Mujeres, just 30 minutes from the Cancun airport, aims to satisfy foodies with their "Gourmet Culinary All-Inclusive" experience. Spring breakers looking for a wellness experience might find tranquility up the coast in Riviera Maya at the Banyan Tree Mayakoba, a five-diamond eco-resort offering retreat-like stays. (Think breath meditation by the sea, daily yoga sessions and other activities.)

Vacationers who want to be closer to the Cancun action might prefer the Hilton Cancun, a large, family-friendly, all-inclusive resort with plenty of dining options, activities and amenities, including its own water park. Also consider one of the two Marriott properties in the area, The Marriott Cancun Resort and the recently renovated JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa.

Las Vegas, NV

Bellagio

With temperatures hovering between 70 degrees and 80 degrees during the spring months, plus easy accessibility via plane or car from most major cities, and a wealth of lodging options, Las Vegas remains a top-spring break destination for college kids, singles, couples and families. With some of the most impressive hotel pools, water parks, theme parks and aquariums for kids, plus spas, casinos, nightclubs and world-class dining for adults, so much fun can be packed into a few days. For this spring, book tickets for the highly anticipated Evening with Silk Sonic at Park MGM, featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, running select weekends now through May. Or spend a night with John Legend as part of his Love in Las Vegas residency.

As for where to stay, high rollers will appreciate the newly redesigned Aria Sky Suites, which offers sweeping views of the Strip in addition to VIP perks like luxury airport transportation, a personal concierge, private pool and private entrance, or the Bellagio, home of the famous fountains, a fine-art gallery and several world-class restaurants. Just steps away from Mandalay Bay Beach, an 11-acre waterpark, lies the non-smoking Delano Las Vegas, which makes for a great family-friendly trip. The Venetian Resort or Paris Las Vegas harken to Europe and are also tempting options for people of all ages. Partiers can be close to all the action at Park MGM Las Vegas, which is connected to the Dolby Live Theater, where most of the top residencies and big events take place, and MGM Grand, home of Wet Republic, a 54,500-square-foot pool.

Great Wolf Lodge, nationwide

Great Wolf Lodge

For parents looking for the perfect local spring break trip, Great Wolf Lodge, with indoor water parks across the country, should be on the shortlist. The resort's main draw is obviously water slides galore, but even vacationers who don't want to get their feet wet can stay busy for days with activities such as bowling, mini golf, arcade games, and the resort's branded MagiQuest, a live-action video game that can be played all over the resort with the help of a magic wand. The resort also offer kid-centric activities throughout the day, ranging from yoga and bingo to story time. Keep in mind that the nightly rate may seem hefty, but includes waterpark access for everyone in the family.

The Florida Keys

Playa Largo

For those seeking a tropical-island vibe without leaving the continental United States, book a trip to the Florida Keys for some scuba diving, snorkeling, water sports, fine dining, or just rest and relaxation. Key Largo, just a 1.5-hour drive from Miami, hosts award-winning luxury family resort Playa Largo Resort & Spa, with traditional guest rooms and two-story bungalows that sleep a family of four, plus "Ocean Residences," luxury three- to four-bedroom homes. The tropical oasis features a white-sand beach with easy access to water sports, a waterfront pool complete with cabanas, and even a private marina.

Over in Marathon Key, outdoor enthusiasts should check out Isla Bella Beach Resort, another luxurious, family-friendly oceanfront hotel and spa set on a mile-long coastline. The property offers a weekly, rotating calendar of adventures and activities and an immersive and educational three-hour Marine Science Camp taught by marine scientists and environmentalists.

For those interested in a little more action, keep heading toward the southernmost point in the United States, Key West. Check into the Marker Key West Harbor Resort, just steps from the lively Duval street. The waterfront resort features lush tropical grounds, saltwater pools and outdoor dining and drinking venues.

Jackson, WY

The Anvil

If the mountains are calling your name or, head to Jackson (aka Jackson Hole) to experience the best the West has to offer. Whether your ideal day is spent on the slopes at Snow King, sauntering around the historic downtown shopping area, or exploring Yellowstone or Grand Teton National Parks, finding activities won't be a problem.

With access to historic downtown Jackson, the Anvil Hotel makes for a great home base. The rugged-yet-stylish hipster aesthetic of the 50-room property will impress artsy folks, while travelers on a budget will appreciate the value compared with some of the other hotels in town. Before cozying up in the custom Woolrich blankets, make sure to indulge in the wood-fired Italian cuisine at Glorietta, a cozy restaurant owned by the hotel.

Those looking to splurge won't be disappointed by the swanky Four Seasons Jackson Hole, nestled in the mountain valley with ski-off-the-slopes access to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and close to aprés-ski action at Teton Village.

Charleston, SC

Beach Club at Charleston

In recent years, Charleston has grown into an international destination. Easily accessible from the East Coast and southern states, it's known for cobblestone streets, horse-drawn carriages and antebellum architecture, plus great food, nightlife and entertainment.

Those who want in on center-city action should consider the art deco digs of the Spectator Hotel, nestled between the French Quarter and Market Street. The posh spot houses the coolest hotel bar in the city, per Fodors. Locals also recommend dining at Miller's All Day for breakfast and hitting up Halls for a steak dinner.

Seeking a more resort-like experience in a quieter setting? Head across the harbor to the Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina. With views of downtown Charleston, this preppy property offers spacious views, a private beach, multiple pools, spa, a 33-seat movie theater and intriguing activities, such oyster roasts, and even a kids camp when you need a break.

