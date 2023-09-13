The Walmart Baby Days sale has must-see deals for parents

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Walmart's Baby Days sale is here, and it includes tons of discounts for parents on must-have items for baby. Right now, you can save on car seats, strollers, baby monitors, toddler furniture and so much more. This is a great time for new or expecting parents to save on baby essentials from top brands, including Graco, Owlet and Fisher-Price.

The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the sale to find the top deals at the Walmart Baby Days event. Shop our selections below or check out all of the deals now.

Best deals to shop at the Walmart Baby Days sale

Shop baby gear including car seats, baby monitors, toys and strollers from top brands.

Walmart

The 4.3-star-rated Owlet Dream Sock is a wearable smart baby sensor that can help track baby's health and sleep metrics. The popular monitor is currently on sale for $65 off during the Walmart Baby Days sale.

The smart sock can be worn on the baby's foot to track the baby's sleep, including how many times the baby wakes during the night, the baby's heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality and total hours slept.

"As a new parent, the Owlet Dream Sock is a wonderful must-have product. It gives my husband and I the added piece of mind to know our baby is sleeping safely and also helps us to track her sleep," a Walmart reviewer shares.

Why we like the Owlet Dream sock:

It's easy for baby to wear.

It includes access to Owlet's expert-crafted sleep programs.



The readings can be accessed from anywhere with the compatible Owlet mobile app.



Walmart

This 4.5-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $20 at Walmart.

"This monitor was a game-changer for us. The video quality is crystal clear during the day, and the night vision works like a charm,"a Walmart buyer says. "The two-way audio feature lets us soothe our baby from another room. The temperature sensor is a handy bonus."

Why we like the Febfoxes baby monitor:

It's an ultra-affordable monitor with robust feature offerings.

The camera offers 360-degree horizontal tracking and 90-degree vertical tracking.



It offers motion detection alerts and two-way audio.

Walmart

This baby bouncer offers a fun, interactive environment for babies. It includes music, lights, spinners, clickers, a bead bar, a mirror and more to keep your baby entertained.

"This is the best price we could find for a new bouncer, and it has been a game changer for our household. The baby can go bouncy-bouncy-bouncy all by herself while we cook or clean around the house," a parent who purchased the activity center says.

The activity center retails for $100, but it's on sale now for $89 during the Walmart Baby days sale.

Why we like the Fisher-Price baby bouncer activity center:

Reviewers say that it is easy to setup.

It folds down easily for storage.

The seat pad is machine washable.

Walmart

This travel system includes a Graco SnugRide30 infant car seat and a compatible stroller that the car seat can easily snap into. The car seat is suitable for infants up to 30 pounds, and the stroller is suitable for kids up to 50 pounds.

"The car seat and stroller are super easy to use. The stroller is lightweight, folds and unfolds easily. I absolutely love the ease of taking the carseat out of the car and snapping into the stroller," a Walmart reviewer says.

Why we like the Graco Verb Click Connect travel system:

The system offers an easy one-step, secure attachment between the car seat and stroller.

The stroller features a large storage basket, a parent tray with cup holder and a stray for the baby.

It offers a convertible harness.

