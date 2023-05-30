The best deals at the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale: Save on Le Creuset, Nike, Outdoor Voices, Casper Sleep and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Le Creuset

Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is on now. The massive sales event includes tons of deep discounts on must-have products from bestselling brands such as Le Creuset, Nike, Outdoor Voices, Casper Sleep and more.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe, shop new cookware or score a customer-loved mattress, Nordstrom has you covered with great deals across every product category. Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.

Shop the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

Top products in this article

Best summer clothing deal: Caslon wide leg pull-on linen blend pants, $40 (reduced from $59)

Best cookware deal: Le Creuset Signature 2.75 qt enamel dutch oven, $180 (reduced from $290)

Get cozy with some top-rated Ugg slippers: Ugg Cozetta shearling slide slipper: $60 and up (reduced from $100)

Best Half Yearly Sale deals at Nordstrom

Shop savings on home, apparel, footwear and more. Hurry -- these deals won't last.

Le Creuset Signature 2.75-quart enamel dutch oven: $180



Nordstrom

Upgrade your cookware during Nordstrom's big savings event. This bestselling Le Creuset dutch oven is currently 37% off at Nordstrom. It's excellent for preparing chicken, beef, casseroles, side dishes and more. Choose from eight colors.

Le Creuset Signature 2.75-quart enamel dutch oven, $180 (reduced from $290)

If you want to go all out with new Le Creuset cookware, consider this seven-piece set. It includes an enameled cast iron dutch oven along with a baking dish, skillet, braiser and more.

Le Creuset Signature seven-piece cookware set, $1,000 (reduced from $1,430)

Outdoor Voices high waist 7/8 leggings: $70



Nordstrom

These popular leggings are made with a super-soft knit fabric that provides all-day comfort. They're great for summer workouts such as yoga, running and hiking or just laying around in ultra-comfy athleisure. Prices vary by color. The price shown is for the Heatwave colorway.

Outdoor Voices high waist 7/8 leggings, $70 (reduced from $88)

Beis reversible cotton canvas tote diaper bag: $111

Nordstrom

This chic reversible diaper bag is currently 30% off at Nordstrom. The CBS Essentials staff-loved bag is shaped like a tote and features a removable, adjustable shoulder strap, two insulated interior pockets and a laptop pocket so you can carry everything you need for your child and yourself.

Choose from two color options.

Beis reversible cotton canvas tote diaper bag, $111 (reduced from $158)

Casper Sleep: 20% off mattresses, bedding and pillows

Nordstrom

Casper Sleep makes a ton of CBS Essentials reader-favorite products, including ultra-comfortable pillows and cooling sheet sets. Check out our review on the Casper Sleep Original hybrid mattress, then shop the deals below.

Prices vary by bedding size.

Caslon wide leg pull-on linen blend pants: $40

Nordstrom

Linen clothing is perfect for summer. It's light and breathable to keep you cool on warm summer days. These stylish Caslon linen pants feature a high-waist, wide-leg design and front slant pockets.

Pick up a pair at Nordstrom now for only $40.

Caslon wide leg pull-on linen blend pants, $40 (reduced from $59)

Nike shoes: $65 and up

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has a ton of deals on popular Nike shoe styles. Shop the best Nike deals below to score a sweet discount on fashionable sneakers and top-rated running shoes. Note that prices may vary by color or size.

Voluspa mini jar candle duo: $23

Nordstrom

This on-sale candle set is a great gift for summer birthdays, house warmings and even Father's Day. The candles come with embossed glass jars and matching lids.

Voluspa mini jar candle duo, $23 (reduced from $38)

Ugg Cozetta shearling slide slipper: $60 and up

Nordstrom

Save up to 40% on these ultra-cozy Ugg slides during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale. The slides are made with soft, genuine shearling and feature a grippy traction sole.

Choose from four on-sale colors.

Ugg Cozetta shearling slide slipper: $60 and up (reduced from $100)

Related content from CBS Essentials