Today's best deals at the Discover Samsung summer sale: Save on TVs, appliances, smartphones, more

Samsung

The 2023 Discover Samsung summer sale is on now. Historically, this sale has been a terrific time to save on Samsung smartphones, but if you've been eyeing a smart refrigerator, a smart TV, a top-rated robot vacuum or a washer and dryer duo -- now is definitely the time to stop and look at Samsung's majorly slashed prices.

CBS Essentials bestsellers are even on discount during the sales event. Samsung is offering serious deals on all of its most popular products, including our No.1 smart TV, "The Frame."

Best trade-in deal: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and $50 Samsung credit, $499 and up (reduced from $1,200)

Our most popular Samsung TV: Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $899 and up

Now through May 21, you can enjoy weeklong discounts on many Samsung products, but you'll also want to check back often for special daily deals and flash sales. We'll be updating you daily as new deals drop, so keep coming back to CBS Essentials for all of the latest offerings before they sell out.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Discover Samsung sales event or click the button below to shop all of the Discover Samsung summer sale deals.

Best Samsung smartphone deals you can shop right now

All kinds of top Samsung smartphones are on sale right now, thanks to the Discover Samsung summer sale event.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+: Save up to $700 with enhanced trade-in credits

Samsung

Looking for a super-smooth refresh rate at a very smooth price? The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode.

It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 -- and that means serious screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy+ are on sale today during the Discover Samsung summer sale. You can save up to $700 with eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 , $100 and up with eligible trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S23+ , $300 and up with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Save up to $930 with trade-in

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen -- an upgrade, compared to the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions. (Not sure if you want to upgrade? Check out our hands-on review of the Samsung S23 Ultra).

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, with storage capacity options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

All week, enjoy up to $750 in enhanced trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible device. Plus, the device is on sale for $180 off for all buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, $270 and up with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Save up to $800 with trade-in and get a free memory upgrade

Samsung

Folding devices? Let's just admit it: They're the next big thing.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, plus even more: a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier.

The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now, you can get a free memory upgrade on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. You can also get up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credits when trading in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $999 with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $500 with enhanced trade-in credits

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers speedy charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras, with just a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles.

Are you a night owl? This model also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

During the Discover Samsung sale, you can save up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 when you trade-in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $499 with enhanced trade-in credits

Best TV deals at the Discover Samsung Summer sale

Save on top-rated TVs including the CBS Essentials reader-loved "The Frame" TV.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $899 and up

Samsung

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space. Translated: That's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.

Prices vary by size. Right now, you can save up to 27% on the best-selling TV.

Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV

Samsung

If a 4K QLED screen isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.

These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy.

65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $3,300 (reduced from $3,500)

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV: save up to $300

Samsung 'The Serif'

"The Serif" features a 4K resolution anti-reflection matte display. It comes with chic, minimalist a detachable easel stand, making it easy to move around the room to fit your viewing preferences. It also offers an ambient mode that displays artistic visuals or at-a-glance news when you're not watching TV.

Right now, you can save up to $300 on the 65-inch this standout Samsung smart TV. The smaller models sold out during the first day of the Discover Samsung sale, so act fast if you want to snag this deal.

65" Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

Samsung 'The Sero': save $500



Samsung

"The Sero" rotating 4K TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

This Samsung TV is on sale now for $500 off.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor TV: Save up to $4,000



Samsung

The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

There are two different versions -- a partial sun model and a full sun model designed with an ultrabright screen.

For outdoor areas with partial sun:

For outdoor areas in the full sun:

Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $950 and up

Samsung

This 4K smart TV from Samsung delivers expertly upscaled 4K resolution and Quantum HDR+ technology. With Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, the sound moves with the action in your favorite film, show or game to deliver an incredible audio experience.

The best part? You can save on this TV right now during the Discover Samsung sale.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV : $430



Samsung

If you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Discover Samsung sale, this 4K Samsung TV is a great choice. It offers a crisp, clear Crystal UHD display so that you can enjoy all of your favorite shows with excellent picture quality.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $430 (reduced from $550)

Best computer monitor deals at the Discover Samsung sale

Samsung has discounted tons of computer monitors, including top-rated gaming monitors during the Discover Samsung summer sale.

43" Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD gaming monitor

Samsung

The Odyssey Neo G7 offers an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate and stunning 4K display. The monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, adaptive sync technology that reduces screen tearing, stutter and input latency for smoother gaming.

Right now, you can save $300 on this top-rated gaming monitor.

43" Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD gaming monitor, $700 (reduced from $1,000)

27" Samsung Viewfinity S80TB 4K monitor with built-in speakers: $430

Samsung

Today's top computer monitor deal is on the 27" Samsung Viewfinity S80TB 4K monitor. The computer monitor offers impeccable picture quality, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and built-in speakers.

With today's Deal of the Day at the Discover Samsung event, you can save $170 on this powerful monitor.

27" Samsung Viewfinity S80TB 4K monitor with built-in speakers, $430 (reduced from $600)

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen: Save $1,000

Samsung

Samsung is offering a rare opportunity to get a top-of-the-line 4K gaming monitor for $1,000 off. The Samsung Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch rotating display with stunning 4K resolution. It offers a one-millisecond response rate (not a misprint!) and 165 HZ refresh rate for gaming. The high-quality curved screen provides a truly immersive gaming experience.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor: $470

Samsung 34" ViewFinity S65UA Curved Monitor

This Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor is great for work, gaming or streaming -- and right now, it's on sale for $120 off.

The ultra-wide monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is great for watching movies, gaming or working on design products. It also features HDR 10 for increased color accuracy.

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor, $470 (reduced from $700)

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor: $500



Samsung

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services and sites, like Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many smart TVs, with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for crisp, vivid viewing. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote.

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor, $500 (reduced from $700)

Best home and appliance deals at the Discover Samsung sale



Save on washers and dryers, refrigerators, vacuums and more now during the Discover Samsung sale.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash: $700 off

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated washing machine is a whopping $700 off during the Discover Samsung summer sale.

The 6-cubic-foot washer's FlexWash function features two individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options. This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles, and it can wash a full load of laundry in a super-fast 28 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry: $700 off



Samsung

Like the washer above, this electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicates dryer, so you can dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in an impressive 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry: Save $800



Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant appliance features a five-burner cooktop with dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with all kinds of pots and pans. The oven portion is also self-cleaning to take the hassle out of removing grease and food residue. And you can ditch your air fryer: This model can do that too.

Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry, $1,199 (reduced from $1,999)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: Save $1,100

Samsung

You can save $1,100 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. It also provides a smart Family Hub panel that allows you to see inside your refrigerator, manage your family's calendar and shopping lists and more. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and a dual ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (regularly $4,199)

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: Save $1,260

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,698 (reduced from $2,958)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator: Save $1,500

Samsung

You can save $1,500 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

Samsung over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking: $279

Samsung

Get a 4.1-star-rated microwave with sensor cooking for $180 off.

This large-capacity microwave is fingerprint-resistant and automatically adjusts cooking time for the best results. It also features a durable, easy-to-clean ceramic enamel interior.

Over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, $279 (regularly $459)

