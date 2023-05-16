Get the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum for less than half price

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung is a popular brand that makes some of the best robot vacuums of 2023.

Samsung is holding a huge sale on Jet Bot robot vacuums during the Discover Samsung summer sale. But the real news here is that Amazon is drastically undercutting Samsung on these top-rated vacuums. Right now, you can save a whopping 53% on the top-rated Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum at Amazon. That's a savings of $690 over its list price -- and $390 less than you'll pay at Samsung.

And that's not the only top-rated Samsung vacuum on sale right now. We compared the prices and scoured different retailers to make sure that you get the best deal on your next Samsung robot vacuum.

Top products in this article:

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $609 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $412 (reduced from $799)

Samsung robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home. These automated workhorses clean your floors so you don't have to. They can also be a great add-on to your cleaning routine without the hassle of manually vacuuming. Samsung robot vacuums can be easily controlled via a smartphone app -- so you don't even have to be home while your floors are vacuumed. Plus, Samsung's Jet Bot robot vacuums offer advanced features, such as object avoidance and self-emptying for an even better cleaning experience.

Keep reading to shop the best Samsung robot vacuum deals available right now on Amazon and Samsung during the Discover Samsung summer sale.

Best Samsung robot vacuum deals

Samsung is holding its Discover Samsung summer sale this week, with savings on Jet Bot robot vacuums. However, we found the deepest discounts on Samsung vacuums at Amazon. Head over to Amazon to score a new Jet Bot robot vacuum and then check out deals on other Samsung home appliances and tech at the Discover Samsung summer sale.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $609

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $609 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $412



Samsung

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $412 (reduced from $799)

More robot vacuum deals to shop this week

Are these on-sale Samsung robot vacs still out of your price range? Not to worry! The experts at CBS Essentials have found even more deals on top-rated robot vacuums from popular brands such as iRobot, Yeedi and Eufy. We've found robot vacuums for every type of budget and every type of home need. Shop discounted robot vacuums that tackle dust, debris and pet hair with powerful suction. These cleaning appliances all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Amazon is running some excellent robot vacuum sales this week. Save on robot vacuums from top brands such as Samsung, iRobot and more now.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $250



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $486



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $486 (reduced from $599)

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum: $500



Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $500 (reduced from $600)

Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum: $200



Amazon

Amazon's #1 best seller in the robot vacuum category is the Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum. The Anker 11S is relatively affordable, but it doesn't skimp on features. The robot vacuum connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,300 Pa of suction, an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean.

Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum, $200 (reduced from $229)

Yeedi vac x robot vacuum: $100

Amazon

This smart robot vacuum offers powerful 3000Pa suction and carpet detection. Its visual mapping technology maps out your home for efficient, full floor cleaning without any missed spots.

The robot vacuum is currently on sale for $60 off on Amazon. CBS Essentials readers can save an extra $40 with code "YEEDIVACX99", bring the cost down to just $100.

Yeedi vac x robot vacuum, $100 (reduced from $200)

Yeedi Mop Station Pro self-emptying robot vacuum and mop: $540

Amazon

Right now, you can save $260 on the Yeedi Mop Station Pro robot vacuum and mop on Amazon. The self-cleaning device offers a 180-minute runtime with smart mapping and carpet detection. The Yeedi Mop Station Pro delivers strong scrubbing capabilities with two powerful mop pads to pick up dirt and mud from your floors.

Yeedi Mop Station Pro robot vacuum and mop, $540 after coupon (reduced from $800)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: $250

Amazon

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $250 after coupon (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for just $30 more.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $280 (reduced from $450)

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $330



Shark via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $330 (reduced from $650)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $668

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $668 (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $300 after coupon (reduced from $430)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $89

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 (reduced from $260)

Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner: $110



Amazon

Lefant's M210 Pro robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. It features 100 minutes of run time and offers self-charging capabilities.

You can also download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device to better control the device remotely.

Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner, $105 after coupon (reduced from $400)

Related content from CBS Essentials