The best Black Friday deals on the best dishwashers in 2022

We've found impressive Black Friday deals on the best dishwashers of 2022. These top-rated dishwashers have cool new features to give your dishes the perfect clean -- while keeping your house as peaceful as can be.

Shop the best Black Friday deals on top-rated (and quiet!) dishwashers from your favorite brands, including Samsung, Maytag, KitchenAid, LG and more.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,080)

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,170)

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA), $809 (regularly $899)

The dishwashers we found aren't only quiet -- they're quite the appliance! These dishwashers feature all the latest tech to get caked-on food off your plates, bowls, cups and more. The latest and greatest in dishwasher tech includes a variety of fast-drying methods that won't melt plastic dishes.

Many of the racks on these dishwasher are adjustable, so you can fit a lot of dishes into every wash. And some of these dishwashers are smart dishwashers with Wi-Fi compatibility -- the better to monitor your dishwasher's progress from your compatible phone or device!

And the best thing yet? We've found Black Friday deals on all of them.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA)

Samsung

Running at 39 decibels, this Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher is practically silent. The appliance features a fingerprint-resistant finish, a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. This smart dishwasher features Wi-Fi connectivity.

It's on sale now at Best Buy and Samsung ahead of Black Friday.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,080)

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung also makes a Bespoke version of the smart linear wash 39dBA dishwasher. Bespoke kitchen appliances are available in complementary colors to the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator. Available shades include navy blue and "Tuscan steel."

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,170)

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)

Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant, 48-decibel Samsung dishwasher has not one or two racks, but three racks. The helpful, third rack holds utensils and other silverware.

Prices vary by color.

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)(stainless-steel), $599 (regularly $810)

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)(stainless-steel), $599 (regularly $999)

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA)



Samsung

This 18-inch dishwasher is a great option for small kitchens. This compact kitchen appliance features Samsung's AutoRelease Door-Dry function. When engaged, the dishwasher door automatically opens after the wash cycle to circulate air, and allow for faster drying.

The machine features an express mode called Express 60 Cycle that can wash and dry a load of dishes in 60 minutes.

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA), $809 (regularly $899)

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA), $809 (regularly $899)

Maytag top control built-in dishwasher with stainless steel tub (47 dBA)

Best Buy

Never pre-wash your plates again. This fingerprint-resistant, stainless-steel Maytag dishwasher features dual power filtration to filter and disintegrate any food in its path. The appliance's PowerBlast cycle uses high-pressure jets, high-water temps and hot steam to scours away foods that typically stick to dishes.

"Love this product, it is everything it said and more. The dual power filtration is a game changer," wrote a verified customer of the dishwasher on the Best Buy site.

Best Buy lists this $900 dishwasher as a Best Buy Black Friday deal.

Maytag top control built-in dishwasher with stainless steel tub (47 dBA), $900

24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA)

Best Buy

On the Best Buy site, one reviewer called this KitchenAid top-control built-in dishwasher the "best dishwasher we've ever owned."

"We absolutely love this dishwasher. It is super quiet, it cleans the dishes/pots/pans/casserole dishes impeccably clean, the drying function works perfectly (including Tupperware containers and lids)," the verified customer of the dishwasher wrote.

24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA), $949 (regularly $1,215)

24" LG front-control built-in dishwasher (48 dBA)

Best Buy

This fingerprint-resistant LG dishwasher is outfitted with cool functions.

Its QuadWash uses four powerful spray arms to clean dishes from multiple angles. It uses LG's Dynamic Dry for a faster dry time. The EasyRack Plus feature lets you customize your racks with three different height settings.

24" LG front-control built-in dishwasher (48 dBA), $600 (regularly $800)

Whirlpool large capacity built-in dishwasher (47 dBA)

Best Buy

The inside of this Whirlpool dishwasher can be customized to your liking. The second rack can be lifted and lowered to accommodate larger dishes.

This machine comes with a three-piece basket to hold utensils that can be moved or separated to make more room.

Whirlpool large capacity built-in dishwasher (47 dBA), $669 (regularly $837)

We've found a bunch of refrigerators on sale for Black Friday.

Shop a selection of discounted refrigerators with high-tech windows that let you see what's inside without ever opening the door; refrigerators that dispense customizable ice cubes; and refrigerators with compartments that can chill and freeze independently of the rest of your fridge.

Save $1,140 on a Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub for Black Friday

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

This Samsung refrigerator is $1,140 off during Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,000 (reduced from $4,140)

The refrigerator is also on sale at Samsung.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,000 (reduced from $4,500)

Save $900 on the LG french door counter-depth refrigerator with door-in-door and craft ice

LG via Best Buy

Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

This LG appliance is $900 off during Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $3,500 (regularly $4,400)

Save $800 on a Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

Save $560 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub



Samsung

Our bestselling Samsung refrigerator is $560 off right now.

The spacious 29-cubic-foot fridge has a 4.9-star rating. The home appliance features Samsung's Family Hub. Like all Bespoke Samsung refrigerators, this Samsung refrigerator's exterior is totally customizable. Choose from a variety of refrigerator panel colors and finishes.

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,400 (regularly $3,960)

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator

LG via Appliances Connection

This LG smart freestanding refrigerator has some cool features, including InstaView. Knock twice to illuminate the window panel and see all your favorite food and beverages without ever opening the door. This LG fridge features a craft ice maker that automatically makes batches of different kinds of ice (crushed, cubed, round) and a water dispenser that automatically removes up to 99.99% of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.

The refrigerator features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app.

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator, $2,328 (regularly $2,677)

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice



LG via Best Buy

This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,649 (regularly 1,832)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator

Samsung

This slim, 11.4-cubic-foot refrigerator is a great option for small spaces such as a kitchenette or a garage. This unique appliance can run at fridge or freezer temperatures to best suit your food storage needs. It features a reversible door. Choose from finishes in white, gray or navy glass.

This 4.7-star-rated refrigerator comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial. Delivery is free when you order directly from Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $999 (reduced from $1,400)

