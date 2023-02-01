The best air fryer recipes for game day, plus air fryer deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're looking to cook up some appetizers for the big game or just want to start eating healthier, it's hard to go wrong with an air fryer. The relatively new kitchen gadget cooks snacks and fried foods with less oil in just minutes.

Air fryers are the secret to making healthier crispy chicken tenders and chicken wings (even from frozen); crisp french fries and potato skins; juicy meatballs and more. Because of the way air fryers work to recirculate air, you can make these foods with less oil than traditional methods of preparation.

The good news is that air fryers are affordable -- we've found a number of deals on air fryers you can score right now and paired them with some great air fryer recipes to try for game day.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer: $69

This touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home line is on sale now. This 6-quart air fryer lets you air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food with little-to-no oil needed. The removable crisping tray and pan are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

You'll want to hop on this deal quickly, as some of the color options have already sold out.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

Air fryer recipe to try:

Crispy Brussels sprouts with roasted garlic aioli (from Jeanette Donnarumma)



Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $43

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer.

It's the perfect size for a one- or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $43 (reduced from $50)

Air fryer recipe to try:

Chicken tenders (by Everyday Family Cooking)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart): $88

The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. This top-rated air fryer comes in several colors.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $88 after coupon (regularly $99)

Air fryer recipe to try:

Pigs in a blanket (from Pink When)

Instant Vortex Plus: $133

Unlike many air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has an easy view window. Instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping, watch it get that delicious crunch while it cooks without letting all the heat out of your device.

The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food.

Instant Vortex Plus, $133 (reduced from $160)

Air fryer recipe to try:

Buffalo chicken egg rolls (from Skinny Taste)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart): $152

The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $152 (reduced from $200)

Air fryer recipe to try:

Onion rings (from Spend With Pennies)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): $240

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $240 (regularly $270)

NuWave Brio air fryer: $87

The NuWave Brio comes in 6- and 15-quart sizes. It air fries, broils, roasts, grills, bakes, reheats and dehydrates. The device features an easy interface, with a menu of 100 preprogrammed recipes.

NuWave Brio air fryer, $87 (reduced from $115)

Air fryer recipe to try:

French fries (from Bob Harper)

Emeril Lagasse power air fryer: $164



Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse's countertop convection oven offers many of the same functions as other countertop air fryers but manages to "kick it up a notch," in his signature fashion, by adding a rotisserie to the mix. It offers 12 functions on its LCD digital display -- air fry, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, toast, reheat, roast, broil, bagel, pizza, slow cook and warm/reheat -- and comes with a crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray and cookbook filled with Lagasse's recipes.

Emeril Lagasse power air fryer, $164 (reduced from $250)

Air fryer recipe to try:

Chicken wings (by Fabulessly Frugal)

What other recipes can you make in an air fryer?

Air fryers are commonly used to cook fresh or frozen foods, including chicken wings, chicken breasts, chicken nuggets, french fries, pork chops, salmon, chicken tenders, bacon, potatoes, baked potato and chicken thighs. Some people even use air fryers to make cakes and other desserts.

Air fryer recipes are wildly popular on Pinterest, and cookbooks serve as much-needed companions to air fryers. In addition to diet-specific air fryer cookbooks and general recipes, Ninja, Cuisinart and Instant Pot all have cookbooks catering to their models.

Here are some popular air-fryer cookbooks you can buy on Amazon.

"America's Test Kitchen Air Fryer Perfection," $23

Air Fryer Cookbook, $11

The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook, $14 (reduced from $22)

The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook, $9 (reduced from $17)

What is an air fryer?

Similar to a countertop convection oven, an air fryer is a portable cooking device with a variety of functions. However, unlike a convection oven, an air fryer offers an alternative approach to deep frying. Instead of engulfing food in a pool of fat, it circulates hot air to achieve a similar result, using only the oils on the food's surface.

How does an air fryer work?

Most air fryers feature a fan and heating mechanism, responsible for circulating air and cooking food. While every model varies, most of them feature adjustable timers and temperatures with suggestions for popular foods. Many air fryers require preheating prior to cooking.

Food is generally placed in some sort of basket at the bottom of the appliance, usually resembling a fryer basket. The hot air begins circulating and heating the existing (or added) oils on food, resulting in a crisping effect. Depending on the recipe, you might need to flip food sometime during the cooking process.

What types of air fryers are there?

Over the course of the decade, the air fryer market has rapidly expanded with nearly every major appliance brand (including Ninja, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, Cosori, NuWave, Chefman and Philips) offering their own version. Many consumers opt for hybrid air fryers, which combine various cooking functions into one gadget, saving counter space and the need for multiple machines. Air fryer toaster ovens, air fryer pressure cookers, air fryer microwave ovens, air fryer countertop ovens and even full-size ovens that double as air fryers are some of the most popular options.

