The best things to spend your Kohl's Cash on

The Kohl's Cash redemption period is happening now. Getty Images

Is your wallet jam-packed with Kohl's Cash -- that use-it-or-lose-it benefit reserved just for Kohl's shoppers? Well, now is the time to spend it at Kohl's, through April 24, both in stores and online. But what, exactly, should you spend this free money on before it expires? We've found some great options at Kohl's -- and some great deals.

How does Kohl's Cash work?

Kohl's Cash is a use-it-or-lose-it benefit of shopping at Kohl's.

You rack up $10 for each $50 you've spent during the Kohl's Cash earn period (and the cash was delivered via email if you shopped online, or via a printed coupon if you shopped in stores). If you have a Kohls.com shopping account, your Kohl's Cash is automatically stored in your Kohl's Wallet for easier access.

The nice thing about Kohl's Cash is that, unlike many other department-store sales and discounts, there are virtually no exclusions. The only catch is that you can't spend Kohl's Cash on Sephora products.

Here's what to spend your Kohl's Cash certificates on

Below, some of the top finds at Kohl's right now. Shop fashion, small appliances, home goods and more with your Kohl's Cash through April 24. Kohl's has exciting new lines like Draper James RSVP and Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane.

Draper James RSVP striped sleeveless button-front dress

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James now has a capsule collection available at Kohl's, called Draper James RSVP. You'll want to strike, as these pieces are more affordable than the original Draper James line. Consider this button-front dress under $60, for example.

Draper James RSVP striped sleeveless button-front dress, $59 (reduced from $74)

NutriBullet Pro 900W nutrient extractor blender

Change the smoothie game with a NutriBullet Pro. Choose from 12 colors in the blender at Kohl's. It comes with two cups and a to-go lid.

NutriBullet Pro 900W nutrient extractor blender, $110

Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane button front flounce dress

"The Bachelor's" Lauren Lane has a new collection at Kohl's with Sonoma Goods For Life. Check out this dress with a ruffled hem for summer.

Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane button front flounce dress, $38 (reduced from $48)

Raw Sugar Living Moisture Loving Body Wash avocado + cactus pear

Want to get an item for free altogether? Then pick up this refreshing avocado and cactus pear-scented body wash from Raw Sugar that costs less than $10.

Raw Sugar Living Moisture Loving Body Wash avocado + cactus pear, $7.99

JBL Flip 5 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker

Position this waterproof speaker by the pool for hours of outdoor summer entertainment. It's available in seven colors. Learn more in our guide about portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers.

JBL Flip 5 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $130

Little Co. by Lauren Conrad throw blanket

Check out Lauren Conrad's baby and toddler brand, Little Co., at Kohl's. Find standouts like this 100% organic cotton throw blanket available in three colors.

Little Co. by Lauren Conrad throw blanket, $50

Safavieh Ozark seven-piece patio set

Make your outdoor space summer-ready with a new patio set like this seven-piece option. It comes with two armchairs, a loveseat, a coffee table and three seat cushions. Find it in three colors. It has a weather-resistant design.

Safavieh Ozark seven-piece patio set, $1,100

Ninja Foodi five-in-one indoor grill

This handy indoor grill air fries, roasts, bakes and dehydrates. It claims to create char-grilled marks and outdoorsy flavor, smoke-free.

Ninja Foodi five-in-one indoor grill, $250

