The top-rated Theragun massage gun is on sale right now at Best Buy, plus more massagers

Theraguns are known for their quality, but if you're still unsure about whether you need a massage gun, there are more affordable, reviewer-loved options to try first. Therabody

If you workout regularly -- or regularly have muscle soreness -- then you need a massage gun in your life. Thankfully, the top-rated Theragun is on sale right now at Best Buy and more retailers.

Depending on which handheld massager you buy, these devices can soothe sore muscles, increase blood and lymphatic flow, break up scar tissue and more. They're especially loved by professional athletes and hardcore gym rats, who use massage guns for both warm-up and recovery. But anyone with sore muscles or sore feet can appreciate how good it feels.

Below, you'll find information on Theraguns -- the trendiest massage guns at the moment -- plus info on the competing Hyperice Hypervolt and other handheld massagers that are more affordable. If you are interested in a Theragun, now is the time to strike -- they're on sale at Best Buy.

The best massage gun options: Theragun and Hypervolt

Therabody's Theragun is popular on Instagram, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's right for you. Take a look at the top massage gun options below to see which fits your budget best.

Theragun Elite

Therabody

The Theragun Elite is one level below the Theragun Pro (currently on sale for $449 at Best Buy). Therabody calls the Theragun Elite its quietest model, and it provides up to 40 pounds of force. It has an OLED screen, a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) and more features. It weighs a little less than the Theragun Pro, at 2.20 pounds, and includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge. The Elite is a great option for athletic types or any semi-casual user looking for a built-to-last percussive massager.

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

(For even more information on the top massage gun option, check out our guide to the Theragun, the beloved percussive massage gun.)

Theragun Elite, $350 (reduced from $400)

Theragun Mini

Therabody

Or try the Theragun Mini, at a more affordable price point and smaller size. The Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750, 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. Like the Prime and Elite, though, it is covered under a one-year warranty. While the Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

Theragun Mini, $160 (reduced from $200)

Hyperice Hypervolt 2

Hyperice

This updated version of the original Hypervolt is lighter, more powerful and has a newly designed handle. It has three speeds and five head attachments, and promises to be super quiet. It works with the Bluetooth-connected Hyperice app. It's lighter than the Theragun Elite, at 1.8 pounds.

Hypervolt 2, $299

Budget Theragun alternatives at Walmart

The Theragun is a terrific buy, but the over $300 price tag won't fit every budget. Fortunately, there are some reviewer-loved Theragun alternatives available at Walmart, and they can save you hundreds.

Sharper Image Powerboost deep tissue percussion massager

Walmart

This wireless massager promises to be ultra-quiet. It comes with five attachments and allows you to change its intensity level. It has four hours of battery life.

Sharper Image Powerboost deep tissue percussion massager, $100

Wasserstein Dart Wood deep tissue massage gun

Wasserstein

This massage gun offers a whopping 30 speeds and six massage heads. It weighs 2.5 pounds and comes with a travel case.

Wasserstein Dart Wood deep tissue massage gun, $75

More hand-held massagers to try

We found a few under-$50 massagers that, while not built like a traditional massage gun, are good options for those looking to spend the least amount of money.

Wahl deep-tissue percussion therapeutic handheld massager

Walmart

To try out a handheld massager without breaking the bank, pick up this option from Wahl. This deep-tissue percussion handheld massager plugs into the wall and offers up to 3,350 pulses per minute. It comes with two attachments: the standard attachment and an extra-wide flat disk that covers large areas.

If you'd prefer a wireless massager, you'll want to spend more, but this is a solid option for those who are noncommital or on a budget.

Wahl deep tissue percussion therapeutic handheld massager, $30

Renpho handheld back massager

Renpho

This cordless massager delivers 3,600 pulses per minute, plus five speeds and four modes. It comes with five massage heads and a wireless charging dock.

Renpho handheld back massager, $40

