Best gas ranges, cooktops and ovens in 2022

If you've been searching for the perfect gas range, cooktop or oven, you can stop now. We've found the best gas ranges, cooktops and ovens you can buy online. These gas-fueled appliances are highly rated, and some are even on sale now.

Top products in this article:

Top-rated LG gas cooktop: 30'' LG Studio gas cooktop, $1,349

Top-rated flex fuel Samsung range: Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range $2,999 (reduced from $3,800)

Best package deal: LG Classic Plus kitchen package with refrigerator and gas range, $4,200 (regularly $5,746)

Upgrade your old gas range or cooktop to a brand-new one from top brands such as LG, Samsung and Viking. These new home appliances are sleek, smart and cook faster than older models. We've found a variety of gas-fueled ranges, cooktops and ovens that feature more cooking functions (such as air frying) and smart features such as Wi-Fi connectivity.

We found these essential kitchen appliances available at a variety of price points. Keep reading to shop the best gas ranges, cooktops and ovens.

30'' LG Studio gas cooktop

LG

This stainless-steel gas cooktop features a 19K BTU burner that rapidly boils large quantities of water faster than an average burner.

The cooktop's control knobs are illuminated by a red LED light when they're in use. This kitchen appliance comes with a two-year warranty.

30'' LG Studio gas cooktop, $1,349

36'' LG Studio gas cooktop

LG

This larger LG gas cooktop features the same ultra-fast burner and red LED light-illuminated knobs. The kitchen appliance comes with a two-year warranty.

"I am enjoying cooking on my new LG gas range," wrote a customer who purchased the appliance from LG. "The feature that influenced my choosing this model is the ambient light around the knobs. With just a quick glance I can see if I have left a burner on low flame, a great safety feature!"

36'' LG Studio gas cooktop, $1,549

Smart true convection InstaView gas range with air fry

LG

This smart kitchen appliance features Wi-Fi connectivity. Knock on the range window to instantly view the progress of what's cooking.

This range can bake, broil, air fry, proof, convection bake, slow cook and more. Right now it's on sale for $200 off at LG.

"We switched to gas from electric, and we are so excited about our new stove," wrote a customer who purchased the LG appliance from the LG site. "We love the air fry, and the convection is excellent. Everything we cook seems to cook so much quicker and the flavor of the food seems to be better also. So glad we switched to gas, and the stove has some amazing features."

Smart true convection InstaView gas range with air fry, $1,149 (regularly $1,349)

LG Classic Plus kitchen package with refrigerator and gas range

LG

LG offers a kitchen package that includes a gas range with air fry, French-door refrigerator, smart dishwasher and microwave oven.

The package is more than $1,500 off right now.

Classic Plus kitchen package with refrigerator and gas range, $4,200 (regularly $5,746)

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range

Samsung

Take your range into 2022. This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

The range features a smart dial, which intuitively learns your favorite range settings based on your cooking preferences. The appliance includes an air-fryer mode. Air-fry tray included.

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range $2,999 (reduced from $3,800)

Viking Professional 5 series freestanding gas convection range

Appliances Connection

This large-capacity, stainless-steel range features four cooktop burners and six cooking functions. Its convection technology circulates air throughout the oven for a faster cook time. It's made to last, with industrial-grade metal knobs for added durability.

Right now you can get a 5% mail-in rebate when you spend more than $15,000 on Viking appliances. Plus, there's a buy-one-get-one deal for a free dishwasher, microwave or $1,000 allowance (on a purchase of $1,500 or more) when you buy a Viking appliance.

Viking Professional 5 series freestanding gas convection range, $5,699

GE freestanding gas range

GE via Best Buy

The GE freestanding gas range features a locking oven door and a steam-cleaning function. The cooktop includes a 15,000 BTU burner for ultra-fast boiling. It's $155 off at Best Buy right now.

"This stove is literally the best I've ever bought," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the freestanding range. "If you love grilling, making pancakes or hamburgers this is the stove for you. There are three different burner size for big to small pots," they said.

GE freestanding gas range, $700 (regularly $855)

Whirlpool freestanding gas range

Whirlpool via Best Buy

This 5.1-cubic-foot oven features four cooktop burners, two of which are ultra-fast 15,000 BTU burners.

"I love this stove oven [that's] big enough for my cooking needs," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the appliance. "I love the larger burners for the bigger skillets and just touch the display to get the oven going, so much easier for me, no more knobs."

Whirlpool freestanding gas range, $600 (regularly $828)

Samsung 36" wall mount hood



Samsung

The best way to complete your range setup is with a ventilation hood. This Samsung wall-mounted hood is a sleek option that features powerful ventilation, LED lights and Bluetooth connectivity to sync with your cooktop.

Samsung 36" wall mount hood, $1,394 (regularly $1,549)

