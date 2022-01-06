The 10 best-selling self-help books on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking to make a change in 2022, maybe you've been eyeing Amazon's self-help book section. But which read should you pick out for the new year?

Ahead are 10 of the best-selling self-help books on Amazon, backed up by big sales and rave reviews. From professor Brené Brown's new read on meaningful connection to classics like Gary Chapman's "The 5 Love Languages," there's likely a book out there for you. Improve your love life, build better habits or think more positively, with a little help from the books below.

"Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience" by Brené Brown

Professor Brené Brown's newest book takes you through "87 of the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human." If you're looking for meaningful connection with others, give this read a try.

"Each chapter is listed with a title 'Places We Go,' followed by the experiences and emotions that will be discussed," reviewer Tomas Milo says. "This gives you the ability to choose your own adventure. You can read it in order, or go to where you need some knowledge."

"Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience" by Brené Brown, $18

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear

Would you like to form a new (healthy) habit? This book holds strategies for forming good habits and breaking bad ones.

"One of the core concepts in 'Atomic Habits' is to focus on the small improvement," reviewer Tom Venuto says. "The impact a 1% improvement per day can make may appear negligible at first, but Clear makes a compelling argument that, in the case of habits, thinking small produces the biggest results over time."

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear, $12

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson

If you want to improve your life but find excessive positivity annoying, give "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" a read. The idea behind this book is that "improving our lives hinges not on our ability to turn lemons into lemonade, but on learning to stomach lemons better." The author brings in academic research to help you become a happier person.

"[Manson] reminds us that life is too short to react so passionately about every little thing," reviewer Aria Ursa says. "We have a limited emotional capacity, and we often squander it on reactions to mean-spirited people or unfortunate events, completely forgetting that, although we can't control the world around us, we can control ourselves."

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, $12

The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz

This oldie but a goodie is based on ancient Toltec wisdom. It offers a code of conduct to combat self-limiting beliefs.

"The Four Agreements are very simple, but very profound," reviewer Dr. Oceanfront says. "To embrace and live each of the Four Agreements is to find yourself experiencing personal freedom--possibly as never before."

The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz, $5.77

The Mountain Is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage Into Self-Mastery by Brianna Wiest

If you're a self-sabotager, this one's for you. Learn how to do the internal work in order to stop self-sabotaging with "The Mountain Is You."

"If you are looking for someone else to provide answers, this isn't the book," reviewer LundieP says. "This is more like a quiet voice in your ear helping to give you new places to look inside for those answers."

The Mountain Is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage Into Self-Mastery by Brianna Wiest, $18

The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

Author Robert Greene draws from philosophers and influential people to make up the 48 "laws of power." This controversial book purports to help you spot those who want to take advantage of you and how to take power yourself.

"'The 48 Laws of Power' illuminates many ways that predatory people can gain power over anyone who is not aware of the manipulation and power games they play," reviewer EJ Lohbeck says. "And while it may take some practice, study and a keen eye for detail, anyone can learn to spot these (often subtle) power struggles and often even turn the tables on the enemy at hand!"

The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, $14

The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts by Gary Chapman

Is your love language spoken in words of affirmation? Quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service or physical touch? Find out with Gary Chapman's beloved book, first published in 1992. Knowing your love language, as well as your partner's, will help you understand each other better, and hopefully remain in love.

"It helps you understand that the most important aspect of keeping a relationship thriving is learning what the other person needs and values and then delivering that in the best way you can manage," reviewer W. Sparrow says.

The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts by Gary Chapman, $7.57

12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B. Peterson

Controversial clinical psychologist Jordan B. Peterson presents the "12 Rules for Life," a book in which he purports to distill the truths of ancient tradition and scientific research into 12 essential rules for life.

"Peterson is direct," reviewer Jason Lee says. "He has opinions. I don't always agree with them. But he is genuinely expressing himself, and the belief that we should all try to be better."

12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B. Peterson, $15

A Year of Positive Thinking: Daily Inspiration, Wisdom, and Courage by Cyndie Spiegel

If you'd simply like to become less negative, check out "A Year of Positive Thinking." Find quotes, mantras and prompts on thinking more positively in this book. It offers lessons on positivity for every day of the year.

"Cyndie's daily entries can be used as a daily writing prompt, a morning meditation, an evening reflection and a fun email signature," reviewer Skully says. "They are short and to the point, respecting my time and my intelligence."

A Year of Positive Thinking: Daily Inspiration, Wisdom, and Courage by Cyndie Spiegel, $11

101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Wiest

Wiest's thought-provoking essays include topics of "pursuing purpose over passion, embracing negative thinking, seeing the wisdom in daily routine and becoming aware of the cognitive biases that are creating the way you see your life."

"I was so lost and disconnected from who I was as a child and this book brought me back to that place, when my values were more clear cut and societal norms had less of an influence on what influenced my level of happiness," reviewer Jacqueline Salazar says.

101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Wiest, $16

